Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz.

A portrait of Peter Faneuil painted by John Smibert is displayed at the Massachusetts Historical Society in Boston.

Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the latest trending stories in Greater Boston.

Boston.com News Quiz, Oct. 27, 2023 1: Five New England states are among the top six safest states in the U.S., according to a WalletHub study released this week. What was the one non-New England state in that range? (Required) Hawaii Minnesota Wyoming Utah 2: What Boston-based firm said this week that it wouldn’t hire anyone who protests against Israel during the current Israel-Gaza conflict? (Required) Ropes & Gray LLP Regan Communications Group Warner Communications Wolf & Company 3: General Manager Phil Eng revealed last week that some at the MBTA knew the Green Line Extension tracks were too narrow as early as: (Required) 2020 2021 2022 April of this year 4. JetBlue announced this week it would start providing flights to which two European destinations from Boston? (Required) Prague and Dublin Dublin and Paris Paris and Brussels Brussels and Rome 5: A show home unveiled this week launched sales of the 166 luxury units above what Boston landmark? (Required) North Station South Station Boston Public Library Faneuil Hall 6: A new Congressional report stated that not replacing Cape Cod’s federally-owned Bourne and Sagamore bridges could be: (Required) Problematic Interesting Catastrophic Not that big a deal 7: How many kilos of cocaine washed up on a Martha’s Vineyard beach in July, according to a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation revealed this week? (Required) 6 12 24 36 8: Patriots coach Bill Belichick this week followed up a question about his contract status by: (Required) Grunting Scowling Helpfully explaining all the pertinent details Joking about his golf game 9: What popular local pop rock act from the late 2000s came back this year after an 11-year hiatus and played in Boston at MGM Music Hall Thursday night? (Required) Johnny Foreigner Anti-Flag Boys Like Girls Be Your Own Pet 10: The Boston City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution that calls for renaming Faneuil Hall, but it’s not up to them. Who makes the decision? (Required) The mayor The Public Facilities Commission The Boston Landmarks Commission The Massachusetts Historical Commission