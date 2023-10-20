Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. A big snake, a bloody clown, and Taylor Swift’s largesse are all on the table for this week’s news quiz. Did you stay in the loop with this week’s local news? Take our Boston.com news quiz. John Shearer/Getty

Boston.com News Quiz, Oct. 20, 2023 1: Which New Hampshire ski area that opened in 1935 announced this week it will not return this season? (Required) Tenney Mountain Resort Jackson Ski Touring Foundation Black Mountain Ski Area Attitash Mountain Resort 2: Police this week reported helping a resident remove a "very large snake" from a closet in a home in Orleans. How did they say it got in the house? (Required) Came up from the basement Through the toilet Nestled in firewood Through the front door 3: As her concert film hit No. 1 at the box office, gossip pages are reporting that Taylor Swift has been loaning her Rhode Island mansion to what celebrity couple in recent months? (Required) Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Emma Stone and Dave McCary 4. Which of the following cut ties with Harvard over the university leadership's response to the deadly Hamas attacks in Israel and a controversial student group letter that followed? (Required) The Hebrew University of Jerusalem The Alan and Katherine Stroock Fund The Wexner Foundation All of the above 5: "Turtleboy" blogger Aidan Kearney proclaimed his innocence on several charges of witness intimidation last week, and said he would: (Required) Continue to cover the Karen Read murder trial no matter what the judge said Start a fundraiser to pay his legal fees Start blogging under a different pseudonym Go quietly away 6: Despite their 1-5 record, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones "is better than what is being talked about" and is "actually helping them have a chance to win more often," according to: (Required) Cris Collinsworth Mark Sanchez Tony Romo Dan Shaughnessy 7: A busker portraying what famous cinematic clown freaked out a Reddit user and subsequently received viral fame in Salem? (Required) Pennywise Art the Clown Wrinkles the Clown Arthur Fleck (The Joker) 8: The gun bill approved by the Massachusetts House on Wednesday would make it illegal to bring a gun where without permission? (Required) Concerts Churches Other people's houses All of the above 9: The $4 billion housing bill Gov. Maura Healey unveiled this week would help provide financing options for how many new homes for low-income households? (Required) 5,500 11,000 22,000 44,000 10: DW French, a French brasserie that opened Thursday in the Fenway, is the brainchild of what award-winning Boston-area chef? (Required) Tiffani Faison Douglass Williams Jasper White Ken Oringer