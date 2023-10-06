Quizzes Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz. Test your knowledge about a superlative school district, a Belichick blunder, and cider doughnuts in this week’s news quiz. Dave Portnoy's waterfront Nantucket estate. Read McKendree / Courtesy Photo

Boston.com News Quiz, Oct. 6, 2023 1: Niche this week released a ranking of the best school districts in Massachusetts for 2024. Which one was tops? (Required) Weston Public Schools Public Schools of Brookline Dover-Sherborn Regional School Hopkinton Public Schools 2: How much did Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy pay for his new waterfront Nantucket estate, according to published reports? (Required) $12 million $25 million $33 million $42 million 3: What former NFL quarterback called Bill Belichick’s handling of Mac Jones “coaching malpractice”? (Required) Drew Bledsoe Drew Brees Robert Griffin III Doug Johnson, Jr. 4. The much-discussed Taco Bell Cantina planned for the Great Scott site in Boston got the approval this week to serve food how late on the weekends? (Required) 1 a.m. 3 a.m. 3:30 a.m. As late as it wants 5: The $1 billion tax relief package signed by Gov. Maura Healey this week will increase the child and dependent tax credit to how much next year? (Required) $180 $330 $440 $550 6: The Foxborough School Committee voted Tuesday to phase out the use of Native American iconography in their mascot logo, but will keep the district’s team name: (Required) The Warriors The Sachems The Chieftains The Red Raiders 7: Boston.com readers this week chose the best places to get cider doughnuts in Massachusetts this fall, including this farm, which placed No. 1 on the list: (Required) Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury Honey Pot Hill Orchards, Stow Bolton Spring Farm, Bolton Smolak Farms, North Andover 8: Red Sox Nation this week mourned the loss of beloved knuckleball pitcher Tim Wakefield, who died at age 57. What honor did Wakefield earn in 2010? (Required) Red Sox Pitcher of the Year Roberto Clemente Award Named to All-Star team All of the above 9: At their Paradise Rock Club show on Tuesday, Arkells frontman Max Kerman said he prepared for the Boston show by: (Required) Eating a lot of beans Listening to Dropkick Murphys records Reading “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane Watching Ben Affleck movies 10: A report released this week may go a long way to getting Boston’s City Hall building: (Required) Demolished Renovated Named an official landmark Featured on the PBS series “Portraits in Architecture”