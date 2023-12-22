Quizzes

Did you follow the local news this week? Take our Greater Boston news quiz.

Some wild wind, Swift sweets, and arriving actors are all subjects of this week's news quiz.

Mayor Michelle Wu meets Matt Damon in her City Hall office. John Wilcox / City of Boston

By Peter Chianca

