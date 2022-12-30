Quizzes Quiz: How well do you know the biggest stories of 2022? See what you remember and what you don't about the stories that got readers talking in 2021. Boston harbor and the city skyline in 2022. Michael Dwyer / AP

The end of the year is a good time to pause and reflect on the last 12 months of news. Life returned to something closer to normal after two years of pandemic lockdowns and there was no shortage of other news to keep our attention.

This time last year, we asked Boston.com readers if they were feeling optimistic about 2022 and most readers entered feeling positive. In the time since then, the world has experienced some real highs and lows that have dominated the headlines. So much so, that it can be hard to remember it all.

Before the year comes to a close, see how well you remember some of the biggest stories of 2022 by taking our end-of-year quiz. Our quiz covers local news, world events, sports, lifestyle, and community and includes Boston.com reporting on each event to help you remember these key moments.

Loading…