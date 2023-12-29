Quizzes Quiz: How well do you know the biggest stories of 2023? See what you remember about the stories that got readers talking this year. How closely did you pay attention to the events of the year? File photos

To say a lot happened this year would be an understatement. From major flooding and mass shootings to Barbenheimer and the cop slide, there was no shortage of big news.

How closely did you pay attention to the buzziest news, entertainment, and sports moments of 2023? Before the year comes to a close, take our end-of-year quiz to find out.

Our quiz covers local news, world events, sports, lifestyle, and community and includes Boston.com reporting on each event to help you remember these key moments.

Loading…

As the year comes to a close, Boston.com is taking a moment to reflect on the key moments of the year.