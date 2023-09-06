Quizzes How well do you know the overlapping history of the Patriots and Eagles? Take our NFL quiz. Test your knowledge ahead of Sunday's game. Philadelphia, PA 11-17-19: Patriots punter Jake Bailey is pictured on a fourth quarter punt. The New England Patriots visited the Philadelphia Eagles for a regular season NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup against the Eagles, test your knowledge of players who featured for both teams during their NFL careers.

Boston.com Patriots-Eagles Sports Quiz Week 1 1: Which two players won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots, and then Super Bowl LII one year later with the Eagles (which came against the Patriots)? (Required) Danny Amendola/Patrick Chung Michael Floyd/Jamie Collins LeGarrette Blount/Chris Long Chris Hogan/Logan Ryan 2: What running back was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Eagles in 2011, but enjoyed his best NFL season with the Patriots in 2017 (when he led New England in rushing yards and also took a Week 10 kickoff return 103 yards for a touchdown against the Broncos)? (Required) Rex Burkhead Mike Gillislee James White Dion Lewis 3: What wide receiver separated stints with the Eagles and Patriots with one season in Las Vegas as a member of the Raiders? Prior to his NFL career, he played for the University of Southern California in college. (Required) JuJu Smith-Schuster Nelson Agholor Steve Smith Johnnie Morton 4. What player, picked in the second round of the 2009 draft, started his career in New England, left to play one season with Philadelphia, and then returned to play six more seasons with the Patriots? (Required) Patrick Chung Ellis Hobbs Dan Klecko Eric Rowe 5: What wide receiver played for the Eagles in 2006 before signing with the Patriots in 2007, finishing third in receiving yards behind Wes Welker and Randy Moss? (Required) Jabar Gaffney David Thomas Ben Watson Donté Stallworth 6: What cornerback, who left the Patriots to sign with the Eagles as a free agent in 2008, now has a son in the NFL who plays the same position (only as a member of the Chargers)? (Required) Asante Samuel Ellis Hobbs Patrick Surtain Shawn Springs 7: In the Patriots' first Super Bowl win (against the Rams in 2002), what cornerback started opposite Ty Law? He began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles. (Required) Terrell Buckley Tebucky Jones Otis Smith Je'Rod Cherry 8: Can you name the wide receiver who was picked first overall by the Patriots in 1984, but had his best statistical seasons with the Eagles in 1996 and 1997? (Required) Irving Fryar Stanley Morgan Harold Jackson Kevin Turner 9: He lost to the Patriots as a member of the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX (though he did record a sack against Tom Brady), before eventually playing a season in New England in 2009. Can you name this defensive end? (Required) Derrick Burgess Jeremiah Trotter Jevon Kearse Tully Banta-Cain 10: In a lengthy NFL career that began in 1979 and ran through 1995, this kicker spent time with both the Patriots and Eagles in his final three seasons. He won Super Bowls with the Steelers, 49ers, and Giants. (Required) Ray Wersching John Smith Matt Bahr Sean Landeta