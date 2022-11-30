Quizzes Quiz: What holiday gift should you give this season? Find the perfect local present for everyone on your list. Looking for the perfect local gift? Take our Boston.com quiz. Unsplash

As the weather gets colder and you’re starting to hear holiday jingles in the stores you visit, you know it’s true: gift giving season is here. During this festive and merry time of year, you may be feeling some pressure, wondering what would be the best gift to give to a friend or family member. Should you get them something cozy for the home or an engrossing book to read? There are so many options, and you want to get them something they’ll love.

You could visit our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide to get some more ideas. Or better yet, we’ve created a quiz to help easily navigate this gift-giving dilemma. Scroll down and answer five questions about the person you have on your list and we’ll provide a match with the perfect local gift. To find out a bit about what present you should give, we’ll ask personality-driven questions about what they enjoy and appreciate. Our answers are broken down into categories, from food items to gifts for music lovers. Take our quiz, and see if you can find the perfect gift this winter!