Quizzes Take our quiz: What book should you read next? Our 5-question quiz will help you find titles that should be on your radar. Take our quiz to find your next read. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Here at Boston.com, our Book Club has been busy reading all year, with a collection of books that span genres, lengths, and themes. Now, we want to help you find your next read.

Whether you’re in a reading groove or you’re looking for a great book to jumpstart your reading goals, the end of the year is the perfect time to start putting together a list and setting some reading goals. If you need some inspiration for your reading list for the new year or have time to sneak in a book or two before the end of the month, we’ve got you covered with a 5-question quiz to pick your next read.

Advertisement:

All of the books featured in this quiz have been Book Club picks and are set in New England or written by authors with local ties. Discover which titles you should add to your bookshelves (or piles), then find out more about the books and their authors on Boston.com.

Your results will be based on the kind of reader you are and the books that tend to draw you in.