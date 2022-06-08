Quizzes Quiz: How much do you know about the Boston Celtics? Take our 10-question interactive quiz to see how well you know the Celtics as the NBA Finals return to Boston. The Celtics were a jubilant bunch after finishing off Miami Sunday to clinch a trip to the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals are underway and the Celtics are returning to TD Garden for Games 3 and 4 against the Golden State Warriors.

With the buzz around the Celtics’ attempt to raise banner no. 18, Boston.com wants to know how well you think you know the team.

From questions about the current team and the Celtics greats of yesteryear, this quiz is sure to test your Boston basketball knowledge.

Take our 10-question interactive quiz below to see how well you know the Boston Celtics.

