Quizzes How well do you know the history of Patriots-Dolphins? Take our quiz. Before the Patriots kick off against the Dolphins on Sunday night, test your historical knowledge of the classic AFC East matchup. Patriots DL Deatrich Wise, Jr. slams Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson as he forces a fourth quarter incomplete pass on January 1, 2023 in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins, test your knowledge of players who featured for both teams during their NFL careers.

Boston.com Patriots-Dolphins Sports Quiz Week 2 1: What Hall of Fame linebacker (and Springfield native) played exclusively for the Boston Patriots and Miami Dolphins during his career? (Required) Jake Scott Nick Buoniconti Steve Nelson Manny Fernandez 2: The classic “Snowplow Game” in 1982 — when the Patriots controversially defeated the Dolphins 3-0 amid a winter storm thanks in part to a member of the grounds crew driving a John Deere tractor onto the field to help clear the snow — was won by a field goal from which New England kicker? (Required) Matt Bahr Adam Vinatieri John Smith Tony Franklin 3: In 2002, the Patriots defeated the Dolphins on the final day of the season, 27-24, despite Ricky Williams rushing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Who was Miami’s quarterback that day? (Required) Jay Fiedler Ray Lucas Cleo Lemon Damon Huard 4. The Patriots prevented the Dolphins from reaching back-to-back Super Bowls by defeating Miami in the AFC Championship 31-14 on Jan. 12, 1986. Who was the Patriots’ quarterback that day? (Required) Doug Flutie Steve Grogan Matt Cavanaugh Tony Eason 5: One of the great regular season clashes between the two teams came in the season opener in 1994. Dan Marino and Drew Bledsoe each threw for over 400 yards, accounting for nine touchdown passes collectively. Which Miami receiver, who also had Patriots ties, caught five passes for 211 yards and three scores to help propel the Dolphins to a 39-35 win? (Required) Stanley Morgan Mark Clayton Mark Duper Irving Fryar 6: What Dolphins running back accounted for five touchdowns (including one passing touchdown) during Miami’s 2008 regular season upset of the Patriots, famous for the usage of the “wildcat” formation? (Required) Ronnie Brown Ricky Williams Lamar Smith Reggie Bush 7: In 2003, the Patriots defeated the Dolphins in overtime thanks to an 82-yard walk-off touchdown pass from Tom Brady to which receiver? (Required) David Givens Deion Branch David Patten Troy Brown 8: The “Miracle in Miami,” when the Dolphins defeated the Patriots on the final play of the game in 2018, was scored by which running back? (Required) Frank Gore Kalen Ballage Kenyan Drake Knowshon Moreno 9: The most passing touchdowns thrown by a Patriots quarterback against the Dolphins in a single game was six by Tom Brady in a 49-28 win in 2007. Randy Moss and Wes Welker each caught two scores, with Donte’ Stallworth adding another. Can you name the tight end who caught the sixth? (Required) Alge Crumpler Kyle Brady Jermaine Wiggins Rob Gronkowski 10: The Patriots most lopsided win over the Dolphins came in a 43-0 rout in 2019. Two Patriots scored defensive touchdowns that day. One was Stephen Gilmore. Can you name the other? (Required) Devin McCourty Jamie Collins Dont'a Hightower Kyle Van Noy Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.