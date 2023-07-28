Readers Say 10 places Boston.com readers have traveled for milestone birthdays "It was a good start to a great decade." Visitors pose for photos on the beach at the Grand Oasis Cancún resort on March 19, 2021 in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford

When Conde Nast Traveler named the Berkshires as a top milestone birthday destination because the region encourages self care and adventure, we asked Boston.com readers to share the special travel locations they chose for big birthdays.

Ahead, discover where readers have traveled to mark their milestone birthdays.

1. Prince Edward Island in Canada

Crystal C. from Somers, Conn. had an excellent milestone birthday in Canada.

“Absolutely beautiful red sand beaches,” she wrote. “Oceanview dining, and wonderful theater. The weather was perfect.”

2. Cancún

Anne F., who did not provide her town, spent her 60th birthday in Cancún, Mexico with family.

3. New York City

Madeline O., who did not provide her town, spent a memorable 10th birthday in the Big Apple.

4. Patagonia & Antarctica

Chris S. from Brookline spent a memorable milestone birthday with her husband hiking in Chile and Patagonia before embarking on an adventure cruise in Antarctica.

The adventure cruise on the Plancius with Oceanwide Expeditions included kayaking, mountaineering, camping on snow, and hiking.

“We saw all sorts of wildlife up close: humpback and minke whales, orcas, three kinds of penguins, and so many other birds,” Chris wrote.

5. Serbia, Montenegro, and Croatia

Scune C. from Malden wanted a unique trip for her 30th birthday.

She got just that when she flew to Belgrade, Serbia and then took a train to Bar, Montenegro and rented an apartment in Petrovac for a week before driving with a girlfriend to Dubrovnik, Croatia. She said she enjoyed day trips to Kotor and Podgorica in Montenegro.

“As a Black woman I was discouraged by family and friends to take this trip because they feared that I may encounter racism,” wrote Scune. “However, the trip was pleasant, eye opening, educational and relaxing. And hiking up to a monastery overlooking the Bay of Kotor is as close to divine as it gets because of the breathtaking views. It was a good start to a great decade.”

A troller fishes in Sitka Sound, Alaska on February 2, 2021. – AP

6. Alaska

Two readers shared memories of milestone birthdays spent in Alaska.

Cheryl B., who did not provide her town, spent her 40th birthday there.

“We watched the sunset at midnight on the beach,” she wrote.

Sarah, who also did not provide her town, celebrated there as well.

“Amazing to see so much undeveloped land, it is truly a frontier that takes your breath away!” she wrote.

7. Virginia Beach

Ginette P., who did not share her town, went to Virginia Beach to celebrate her birthday and complete a goal — she ran a marathon.

8. Las Vegas and the Bahamas

Bunny W., who did not provide her hometown, has celebrated milestone birthdays in Las Vegas and the Bahamas.

9. Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park

Jeanne M. from North Attleboro enjoyed time in two national parks for her milestone birthday. Part of her adventure included tubing down stream “in water so clean you can see the bottom.”

“The smell of Christmas was strong enough that I closed my eyes to enjoy it,” she wrote. “Mama grizzly with two cubs was visible from the road. Seeing claw marks, knowing this is how grizzlies sharpen their claws after a winter’s nap, was an experience you have to see to believe.”

She said it was “magic” looking up and watching a bald eagle soar through the sky.

10. Paris

Susan M. from Medway went to Paris in January for her special birthday. She said since it was the off-season, she didn’t have to wait in line at restaurants and museums.

She went to the Louvre to see the Mona Lisa.

“Had not expected that the painting was so small!” she wrote.

“There was a marvelous juxtaposition between the Christmas decorations sprinkled throughout the city and the roses in bloom at the Musee de Rodin and throughout the gardens and parks off the beaten path,” she wrote. “The trip was a lovely reminder that the best is yet to be.”

