Readers Say 10 runners share how it feels to finish the 2023 Boston Marathon “How do I feel? Over the moon. Elated.”

After 26.2 long miles, there are few words that can capture the mix of emotions that Boston Marathon runners feel when they cross the finish line on Boylston Street.

More than 30,000 athletes are running Boston this Marathon Monday, taking on weeks of intense training and rainy race day conditions. No matter the result, by the time runners reach the finish line, emotions are undoubtedly running high.

We spoke with ten runners to see how they were feeling after completing the 2023 Boston Marathon and heard a range of reactions from exhaustion to pure joy.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

“I feel sore, but happy!” –Mary Harrington

“How do I feel? Over the moon. Elated.” –Amanda Beucler-Rapos

Ashton Hutchinson

“Awesome! I did a massive PR [personal record]. Worried about the weather, definitely, coming into this but with the rain, it seemed to be fine so I’m just really happy.” — Ashton Hutchinson

“Sore.” — Tong Nguyen

“I feel excited!” — Ben Johnson

Brett Nolan and Amy Shrinkle

“A little cold but really happy!” — Amy Shrinkle

“Tired…but very happy!” — Brett Nolan

Zach Booth

“I feel sick. I feel like I’m going to throw up. But I’m pretty happy with how the day went. My goal was sub 2:50 and I ran 2:50:30 so I was right off that but I PRed so I’m happy with that.” — Zach Booth

“In one word: Relieved. It was definitely my best performance out here. This is my third time but I feel like I made it through the hills pretty well. Just happy to be on the other side.” — Max Randal

“How do I feel in one word? Tired!” — Joffroi Holcombe

