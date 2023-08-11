Readers Say Readers share 19 local hidden gems for live music The venues range from Western Massachusetts to Cape Cod to New Hampshire. Bartees Strange performs at The Sinclair. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

New England has a wide range of live music venues. From TD Garden to House of Blues in Boston, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough to Tanglewood out in Stockbridge — there are many options to choose from.

However, there are also many other venues throughout the state that provide just as entertaining live music. These venues are significantly smaller than others (some are only around 100 seats). For many, they’d be considered a live music “hidden gem.”

We asked readers to share their favorite local hidden gem for live music. Readers named 19 venues from Western Massachusetts to Cape Cod to New Hampshire.

One of the top-voted venues was The Velvet Underground at Worthington Golf Club in Western Massachusetts. The Velvet Underground is a more casual venue, as event attendees bring their own chair to hear music from both seasoned musicians and the up-and-coming. Co-owner Helen Pollard says the venue being outdoors helped it during COVID, as it was something people could do safely, especially in a small town like Worthington.

“You can ride your bike, you can ride horses, but there’s very little to do,” Pollard said. “Having that outside venue where people could come and congregate, see their neighbors but still maintain distancing that was recommended was good.”

Below see all the reader-recommended venues, where they’re located, and what readers had to say about them. We also included a map so that if you’re a music lover, you can see which live music hidden gem is closest to you.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

191 Highland Ave. #1C, Somerville

“An outstanding mix of performers from an array of genres not often featured in mainstream venues. From Sweet Honey in the Rock to Flamenco dance troupes, the range of performances is outstanding. Plus excellent sandwiches, many fine salads, a respectable assortment of high quality craft beers, and soups to warm cold NE evenings. Plus on the second Thursday of every month there is even a pub sing featuring chanteys and chorus songs all led by local singers. Really one of the friendliest spots in Greater Boston.” —Anabel, Lexington

97 Willard St., Quincy

“Underrated live music. Great beer selection. Great food. Nice people. City of Presidents! What more do you need?” —Jimmy, Quincy

61 Endicott St., Norwood

“This is the quintessential hidden gem and I hesitate to share it. It’s tucked away in an industrial park area of Norwood, it’s intimate but comfortable and with GREAT sound and lighting. They have great programming too! Beer and wine available. I share with much conflicted feelings.” —Don Y., Waltham

“Best live music in MA. A true hidden gem. Incredible venue for an intimate crowd, about 100 seats. Stage, lighting, sound systems are top notch, state-of-the-art. All shows are broadcast LIVE and streamed for social media. Exceptional bookings of national acts and professionally run by veteran music industry owner. I saw Poppy Chubby here recently, and the show was phenomenal! Off the charts! Shows are in the $40 range. Free parking. The Fallout Shelter is exceptional in every way. A true music lover’s dream venue, bar none.” —Peggy R., Norwood

200 Gore Rd., Webster

“Great music venue set on a lake with great acoustics. Tickets and concessions will not bankrupt you.” —Buddy D., North Smithfield, R.I.

16 Anawan St., Fall River

“Great music lineup, great room in an old mill.” —Scott N., Warren

“Great performances, intimate and unique venue, and an interesting history.” —Loretta, Cape Cod

109 Central St., Norwood

“Easy access and parking, plus some decent places to grab a bite to eat before a show.” —Marc, Medfield

29 Old Dewline Rd., North Truro

“Outdoor venue in a beautiful setting on the Outer Cape.” —Anonymous

335 Somerville Ave., Somerville

“Have a great variety of talented local musicians. Great sound. The best bartenders in the Boston area. Reasonable prices. Can’t beat seeing Stan Martin ripping it up on a Saturday night.” —D.C., Brookline

82 Main St., Maynard

“Sanctuary is a conversion of a church in Maynard. It’s a great spot with seating for a few hundred attendees. In addition, there is a speakeasy in the back that is a great place for a drink before or after a show. It’s a hidden gem.” —Tom O., Acton

“Great scene with a wide variety of acts and a big dance floor.” —Patrick H., Ayer

200 Brighton Ave., Allston

“Unassuming dive bar with a back room that has pinball machines, dart boards and a floor-level stage for local acts every Monday night.” —Luxury D., Allston/Brighton

52 Church St., Cambridge

“The Sinclair has graced Harvard Square for so long. It’s got a great array of shows, world music, rap, local bands and more. The sound is top notch and never too loud, though earplugs are provided! The bar is great and the staff is always lovely. I’ve had a number of great experiences with the box office and security.” —Al, Allston

“The Sinclair is the perfect size and vibe for any show. From Adrianne Lenker to local bands like Pile. It’s got amazing sound and a more than attentive staff. The box office sells fee-free tickets to all Bowery shows including their other venues, Roadrunner and Royale. But everyone knows Sinclair is the true gem!” —Aaron, Newton

130 Sohier St., Cohasset

“Small, affordable, round rotating stage.” —Anonymous

150 Corporate Park Dr., Pembroke

“Opened right before COVID but were able to keep it going due to outdoor shows. Since 2022, it’s become kind of the jam band mecca for up and coming bands. Great staff. Easy parking. And low cost shows. Cool setup inside, and shows can go till 12:30 a.m.” —Chris M., Somerville

“This independent music venue in Pembroke is run by music fans for music fans. There is no better indoor venue to see live music in Massachusetts hands down. The friendly and welcoming staff, the acoustics, the amazing light shows, the on site food trucks, the upstairs balcony with great views and free balcony with great views and free video games, and beautiful murals scattered throughout the venue all combine to make this the best spot in the state to see live music.” —Sonya J., South Boston

2 Corinth St., Boston

“Intimate listening room with great sound, drinks selections and good bar. Great local band scene with some smaller touring acts.” —AJ C., Roslindale

4228 Washington St., Roslindale

“Beautiful space with excellent beer residencies (Vitamin Sea, Jack’s Abbey, etc.), new sound system just installed. Wide variety of acts.” —AJ C., Roslindale

113 Ridge Rd., Worthington

“This place is tucked away in the hills of Western Massachusetts and is something special. An old but still very active 10 hole golf course with views of the Berkshires has turned their 9th fairway into a budding music venue. The scene is super casual, lawn chairs and blankets, there’s usually a food truck or two, and an outside bar. Here’s the best part, the owners are a lovely local couple who really love music and have pulled in both vintage big names (Pure Prairie League, Jim Messina, Jon Pousette Dart, Martin Barre) and support the up and coming. There’s a budding musician’s festival on August 20. They’re just a couple seasons in and I struggle with both wanting to keep it a secret and telling everyone all about it. I’ve heard more than one person call it a mini Tanglewood.” —Marcie C., Easthampton

“Jim Messina, Jethro Tull, Pure Prairie League, Pousette Dart, so many others. This place is a beautiful outdoor venue with amazing views and incredible acoustics. Big name acts and local artists share the stage under full moons and sunsets. A wonderful and new place to enjoy music, great food and drink.” —David P., Worthington

“My band (from Texas) has played all across Mass. the last few years and this venue has to be one of my favorite hidden gems. The hospitality was top notch with excellent food. The staff was so nice and the setting is a large festival stage set at the bottom of a grassy hill with fantastic acoustics. Could not recommend highly enough.” —Clay M., Houston, Texas

10 A St., Derry, N.H.

“Great seating, plenty of parking. Several food options within a few miles. Owner Scott [Hayward] has done a great job with the indoor facility. I was there a few weeks ago for a Springsteen Tribute band (fundraising event).” —Kathy O., Derry, N.H./Ocala Fl.

9 Main St., West Stockbridge

“Wonderful classical music chamber concerts featuring top-notch musicians, many of whom play with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. And amazing jazz concerts too! When renovations started for the old Town Hall it was discovered that the main space had incredible acoustics, which performers and audience members alike appreciate.” —CC C., West Stockbridge

“Fantastic acoustics, historic building, small enough to give an intimate feel and close up view of the performers.” —Catherine H., Boston

“Unique, high quality programming in an intimate setting with great acoustics.” —Robert S., West Stockbridge

19 Carter St., Berlin, MA

“It’s a small arts center in Berlin where I live. But as a musician I’ve been to small venues all over the Boston Metro area. 19 Carter is serving up top drawer talent from both local and regional options. They’re GOOD.” —Ken P., Berlin