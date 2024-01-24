Readers Say 20 places to get the best dumplings in Greater Boston Including a restaurant that has “mastered the art of dumpling magic.” Soup dumplings and other offerings from Nan Xiang Express in Chinatown. Boston Globe Freelance

It’s hard to dislike dumplings. The comforting buns can be ordered pan-seared or steamed, with meat (or vegetables…or both), and are sure to warm you right up.

We recently asked readers for their favorite place to get dumplings, and they highlighted 20 restaurants dotted across Greater Boston. The most popular spots named by readers included Tasty Dumplings in Lowell, Dumpling Cafe in Chinatown, and Dumpling House, which has locations in both Cambridge and Newton. Both Dumpling Cafe and Dumpling House were fan-favorites among readers in both 2020 and 2022.

Lisa from Chelmsford said that Tasty Dumplings has “outstanding” xiao long bao, or soup dumplings, and Michael from Carlisle agreed, saying that the dish is the “most authentic” that he’s eaten outside of Shanghai.

According to Anne R. from the South End, who cites the pork and leek dumplings from Dumpling Cafe as her “new obsession,” the restaurant has “mastered the art of dumpling magic.” Melanie K. from the South End says that Dumpling Cafe is a “great place for a late-night snack,” especially the steamed dumpling with vegetables.

If you’re feeling up for a trip, Kung Fu Dumplings in Provincetown, recommended by Rachel, is “just a boat ride away” and crafts fresh, handmade dumplings daily.

Ahead, we’ve created an interactive map of all reader recommendations, and list of restaurants named in Greater Boston. Scroll down to find out where you can get the best dumplings near you.

Where to get the best dumplings in Greater Boston, 2024: