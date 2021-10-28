Readers Say What are your favorite Halloween movies with Massachusetts ties? Share your favorites below, or check out our 12 handpicked options. The filming of the Hocus Pocus sequel is looking for locals to be extras. Walt Disney Pictures

Thanks to horror maestro Stephen King, who has seen countless film and television adaptations of his work, Maine probably retains the title of horror movie capital of New England. But because of the Salem Witch Trials, a fascination with the Puritanical roots of our country, and a robust local film industry, Massachusetts likely isn’t far behind.

Over the past few decades, 30-plus Halloween or horror films have been either set in Massachusetts, filmed in Massachusetts, or both. The titles range from campy fun like “Hocus Pocus” or “Hubie Halloween” to influential horror classics like “The Haunting.” Whether you’re looking for witches, zombies, or a less-supernatural slasher film, Massachusetts has plenty to offer Halloween movie enthusiasts.

Below you’ll find a list of 12 Halloween movies with local ties, ranging from the delightfully campy to genuinely creepy. Did we miss any? Let us know your favorite Halloween movie in the poll below.

“The Haunting” (1963)

Based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel, “The Haunting of Hill House,” this film concerns a haunted Massachusetts home that has seemingly caused the death of many of its inhabitants and is being explored by paranormal investigators. “The Haunting” is revered as one of the great horror films of its era and has spawned numerous remakes and adaptations. The 1999 version starring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liam Neeson received mixed reviews, but a Netflix series that debuted in 2018, “The Haunting of Hill House,” has been critically acclaimed. This is a movies-only list, but feel free to check out both the 1963 film and the 2018 series to see how Hollywood can tell the same story in two dramatically different ways due to 55 years of evolving horror norms.

How to watch: “The Haunting” is streaming on multiple platforms.

“Jaws” (1975)

You could certainly argue that “Jaws” is more of a summer film than a Halloween film, but any list of scary movies based in Massachusetts isn’t complete without this Steven Spielberg masterpiece. Throw it on your horror movie marathon list if you want a brief reminder of why beach weather isn’t always a good thing.

How to watch: “Jaws” is streaming on Netflix.

“Re-Animator” (1985)

Before Stephen King and his Maine tales, there was writer H.P. Lovecraft, who created a number of terrifying short stories set in Massachusetts, including the one that introduced the hugely influential and terrifying legend of the Cthulhu. “Re-Animator,” based on the Lovecraft serial novelette “Herbert West–Reanimator,” follows a medical student named Herbert West who can bring the dead back to life through the power of medicine. The film spawned a number of sequels, and was set at Lovecraft’s fictional Miskatonic University, a prestigious school in the fictional Arkham, Mass., that served as the setting for several of Lovecraft’s unsettling tales.

How to watch: “Re-Animator” is streaming on Tubi, Kanopy, AMC+, and available to rent on multiple VOD platforms.

“The Witches of Eastwick” (1987)

Based on a John Updike novel, this film stars Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Susan Sarandon as women unaware that they are witches, and Jack Nicholson as the mysterious man who awakens their powers. While the book is set in Rhode Island, filming was moved from Rhode Island to Cohasset, Mass., after locals raised concerns about their church being involved in a film about witches. Producers chose Castle Hill in Ipswich to represent the story’s Lenox Mansion. Interestingly, Castle Hill served as the setting of another horror film, “Flowers in the Attic,” also released in 1987.

How to watch: “The Witches of Eastwick” is streaming on HBO Max.

“The Serpent and the Rainbow” (1988)

Horror director Wes Craven (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) helmed this Boston-filmed creepfest about a Harvard anthropologist (Bill Pullman, “Independence Day”) who travels to Haiti to investigate a mysterious “zombie drug.” Much like Craven’s later “Scream” series, the film takes care to sprinkle in laughs with its scares.

How to watch: “The Serpent and the Rainbow” is streaming on Cinemax Go, and is available to rent on multiple VOD platforms.

“Hocus Pocus” (1993)

Approximately 300 years after the Salem Witch Trials, “Hocus Pocus” brought a renewed interest to the Massachusetts city where they were held. The winning Disney film is about a group of kids who must stop three ancient witches (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) from wreaking havoc on 1990s Salem. If you head to Salem these days, you can visit a number of the spots that served as important locations in the movie.

How to watch: “Hocus Pocus” is streaming on Disney+, and is available to rent on multiple VOD platforms.

“Practical Magic” (1998)

Perhaps the least spooky of all the films on this list, “Practical Magic” tells the tale of two Massachusetts sisters (Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman) whose romantic interests always suffer untimely deaths because of a long-ago spell cast by their own ancestor. Luckily, the duo has learned a bit of magic themselves over the years and begins a quest to rid themselves of their family curse.

How to watch: “Practical Magic” is available to rent on multiple VOD platforms.

“In Dreams” (1999)

“In Dreams” wasn’t especially well-received by critics upon its release in 1999, but it’s worth checking out if only to see Robert Downey Jr. in a role you would never see the “Avengers” star take on now. He plays a demented serial killer whose murders appear in the dreams of a Massachusetts housewife (Annette Bening), and the tension between the stars is palpable.

How to watch: “In Dreams” is streaming on Amazon Prime.

“Session 9” (2001)

While not a box office success on initial release, “Session 9” has developed a reputation as a cult movie perfect for Halloween. Filmed on location at the abandoned Danvers Mental Hospital, “Session 9” stars David Caruso (“CSI: Miami”) as part of a group workers who are tasked with clearing asbestos out of the former medical facility. What they find inside causes some of them to lose their minds, leading to a deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

How to watch: “Session 9” is streaming on multiple VOD platforms.

“ParaNorman” (2012)

In the small (fictional) town of Blithe Hollow, Mass., Norman Babcock is a preteen misfit who can see and speak to the dead. That may sound like the plot of a pretty morbid film, but in the vein of “A Nightmare Before Christmas” or “Coraline,” this stop-motion animated film, with excellent voice acting from stars like Casey Affleck, Anna Kendrick, and John Goodman, is a mixture of creepy and heartfelt.

How to watch: “ParaNorman” is streaming on Netflix, and is available to rent on multiple VOD platforms.

“The Lords of Salem” (2013)

The Salem Witch Trials, this is not. But hard rocker and horror film director Rob Zombie (a Haverhill native) uses the setting to great effect in this horror flick, which centers around a DJ at a rock radio station who unwittingly puts the women of Salem into a trance by playing a mysterious record over the airwaves. The film is more cult curiosity than horror movie smash — it grossed a little more than $1.5 million during its 2013 theatrical release.

How to watch: “The Lords of Salam” is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and is available to rent on multiple VOD platforms.

“Hubie Halloween” (2020)

With a few exceptions, Adam Sandler is not generally a critical darling. For the most part, audiences don’t seem to care. His 2020 Halloween comedy “Hubie Halloween,” unapologetically blurs the line between silly and stupid, but certainly doesn’t scrape the bottom of the barrel like some of Sandler’s worst. Sandler plays Hubie Dubois, a Salem resident who is the laughingstock of the town. He has a love for Halloween — and for lecturing town residents about how to be safe on the holiday — but he’s also the world’s biggest scaredy-cat. When townsfolk begin disappearing on Halloween night, Hubie must summon the courage to solve the mystery himself. Locals will likely enjoy spotting all the familiar locales in the movie, which was filmed in Beverly, Canton, Chelsea, Danvers, Gloucester, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Mendon, Milton, Salem, and Tewksbury in 2019.)

How to watch: “Hubie Halloween” is streaming on Netflix.