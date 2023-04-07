Readers Say In town for the Boston Marathon? Here is the one Boston attraction you must see, according to readers Map out your Boston visit on Marathon Monday. The swan boats at the Boston Public Garden. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

On April 17, tens of thousands of runners and even more spectators will be in town for the 127th Boston Marathon. We asked readers the one must-see Boston attraction visitors should try to see on a busy city day.

Readers responded with several popular landmarks and experiences across the city.

“Definitely shop Newbury Street,” wrote Mike B. from Woodsville, N.H. “It’s the Rodeo Drive of Boston. And walk the Freedom trail and visit the USS Constitution, the oldest war ship in the world.”

“Take the Fenway tour early and a game at night after a couple of beers at the Cask,” wrote Rich from Back Bay. “I’ve had work visitors from around the world who know nothing about baseball yet Fenway Park is always a huge part of their Boston experience. They buy out the souvenir shop across the street. These are sports oriented people to begin with obviously.”

Advertisement:

“For beauty and some lovely quiet, please visit the Museum of Fine Arts — and if you don’t have much time pick two or three ‘rooms’ to see,” wrote Linda G. of Canada, formerly of Melrose. “Maybe the Egyptian items, or American 19th century paintings, or some sculptures?”

Some found it impossible to choose.

“The whole city,” wrote Patricia K.

Ahead, check out the Boston stops well worth your time on Marathon Monday, courtesy of Boston.com readers.

Acorn Street in Beacon Hill — Eve

Boston Common — Wendy B.

Boston Public Library — Kristine from Boston

Charles River — Patricia S.

Custom House Tower — Mark G. of Quincy

The courtyard at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. – Globe Staff/David L Ryan

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum — Donald M.

Fenway Park — Rich from Back Bay

Freedom Trail — Maureen O.

Harborwalk — Eve

Harvard Book Store in Cambridge — Sue W. of Westford

Harvard Square in Cambridge — Joey from Bedford

JFK Presidential Library and Museum — mdence from Marlborough

The Mapparium at Boston’s Mary Baker Eddy Library. – Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Mapparium — G. Shaw from Back Bay

Museum of Fine Arts — Linda G. of Canada, formerly of Melrose

Museum of Science — Laura J.

MIT in Cambridge — Joey from Bedford

Newbury Street — Mike B. from Woodsville, N.H.

Advertisement:

New England Aquarium — John R. from Manchester, N.H.

Paul Revere began his famous journey to Lexington from his house in the North End. – Christopher Klein for The Boston Globe

North End — Gisela from Beacon Hill

Public Garden — John E.

Regina Pizzeria — Tara N.

Swan Boats — Ned P. of Lunenburg

The Embrace statue — Simone S. from Needham

The Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology at Harvard University in Cambridge — Jane C. of Charlton

Old Ironsides at the USS Constitution Museum in Charlestown. – Tamir Kalifa for The Boston Globe

USS Constitution in Charlestown — Jeff from Chelmsford

Warren Tavern in Charlestown — Jacon C. from Arlington

Whale watch — Bruce from Bedford

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.