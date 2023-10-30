Readers Say Here’s how Boston.com readers believe the Celtics will do this season "Nothing is a given in sports." Jaylen Brown (crouching) will be an important part of the Celtics' season. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

The Boston Celtics’ NBA season has officially begun.

With their wins against the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat on Wednesday and Friday, the Celtics have taken the first steps in their journey to winning the 2023-24 NBA Finals. That journey has started off well so far, but how will the rest of it go?

We recently asked Boston.com readers how they believe the Celtics will perform this season, and most readers had a similar expectation: winning it all can and should be a reasonable goal.

“NBA title,” Michael L. From Mansfield wrote. “All the way.”

The Celtics have been seen as strong title contenders across fans, insiders, betting apps and even NBA general managers. Jayson Tatum has a chance at winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award this season, Jaylen Brown became the NBA’s highest paid player over the summer and the Celtics made a series of trades to acquire all-stars Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, the latter of whom Boston.com readers will be an important part of the Celtics’ playoffs run.

“I believe the Holiday acquisition to be most important during the postseason,” Ron K. from Rapid City, S.D. said.

The Celtics will have a path to a championship ring, but not an easy one. Many of their fellow Eastern Conference teams are just as eager to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy, including the Milwaukee Bucks, who recently completed a trade for superstar point guard Damian Lillard. If the Celtics do not make it to the Finals, Boston.com readers believe that the Bucks will be the reason why.

“[The Celtics will] lose to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals,” Ed J. from Fort Myers said.

But to Boston.com readers, the biggest roadblock to a Celtics championship this year is themselves. Like all other teams, poor health and injury luck can eliminate any chance of a successful season, no matter how good a team will be. Most readers believe that if they can overcome the injury bug, they should perform well this season and in the playoffs.

“60 wins, NBA championship — if reasonably healthy,” Ron K. said.

“If we can stay relatively healthy throughout, as I know things happen: Regular season—60-22 (first seed), beat the Heat in the East Semis 4-1…Beat the Bucks 4-2 in the ECF, and beat the Nuggets 4-2 in the Finals,” said Almir S. of Central New York (born in Lynn).

If everything goes right for the Celtics this season health-wise, readers believe that a championship ring could very well be in their near future.

“Barring any major injuries, the Celtics have an excellent chance of winning the championship and hoisting their 18th banner,” Harry S. from Delray Beach, Fla. said.

But they’re not the only team who’s gunning for a title. They may be seen as favorites, but they’ll have to earn the right to be called champions, according to readers.

“Even though the consensus of general managers and sportscasters pick the Celtics,” Harry S. said, “nothing is a given in sports.”

Some responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.