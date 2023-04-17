Readers Say 25 runners share tips and tricks for first-time marathoners "Running your first marathon is an incredible celebration — a 26.2-mile victory lap of the hundreds of miles you’ve put in to get to the start line." Runners take off from the start line in Hopkinton in 2022.

If the thrill of watching runners accomplish the feat of crossing the finish line at Boylston makes you want to run your own marathon, you’ll want to approach the challenge with your best foot forward.

Before race day, we asked our readers who’ve run marathons in the past or were currently training for the first, to give us their tips and tricks. We heard from several readers, including new-time racers and runners who’ve finished dozens of marathons. They shared what they wished they knew about the Boston Marathon before they got to Hopkinton, advice for how to avoid hitting “the wall,” and what an ideal training plan looks like for a first-time marathon runner.

Below you’ll find their recommendations for how to make the most out of running a marathon before, during, and after race day.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Prepare for race day

“First: Make an appointment for a physical examination by a physician, advising him or her of your intention of running. If no problems, attain a conditioning program and begin your training. You are not running the race tomorrow, so start slowly and pay attention to your body. Expect some soreness and treat it with stretching, massages, hot tub soaks, etc. If there’s pain, temporarily stop training or adapt to correct the aches and pains. Do not allow the body to tell your mind that you are tired. Mind control over the matter. Your body, at times, will be tired or sore but keep striving for your goal — 26.2 miles. You will be rewarded with accomplishment and achievement. Enjoy and smile! My first marathon was completed at age 65 in Chicago on 10-10-2010.” — Gary W., Fresno, Calif.

“Train properly! I believe a good base of a minimum of 40-plus miles per week for two years, BEFORE starting a marathon training program. It really helps condition the body. A build-up to 60-plus miles a week for 12 weeks, also allows for a much better marathon race. These eight weeks should include six long runs of 18 to 22 miles and one week of speed work intervals (two is optimum). Two weeks prior to the race, five to six one-mile [runs] at 30 seconds faster than your anticipated marathon pace is a nice confidence builder. Two tempo runs of four miles each, once every four weeks, is excellent to gauge preparation progress (about 10 to 15 seconds faster, EVENLY paced, than anticipated marathon pace.) Finally, run three to four races during this cycle, including a half marathon/30 kilometer. This is more of an advanced training program, but it is applicable to a beginner. I’ve run 57 marathons, 3 ultras, and have a 2:36:46 lifetime marathon PR.” — Kevin B., Haverhill

“Race a 5K a week before the marathon. The time you run predicts your marathon time.” — Rick, Milwaukee, Wis.

“Find a training plan that will work for you and your schedule. Get yourself properly fitted for running sneakers, and buy two or three pairs to rotate during training season. Work in some days of cross-training (core work is important) and don’t forget to work your hamstring strength! Rest, recovery, and nutrition are also important during training season. Figure out which nutrition you’ll need for race day, and experiment using gels, GU’s, or other carb/electrolyte sources during training season on your long-run days. Absolutely don’t try anything new on race day.

“Get a copy of ‘Grateful Running’ by Grayson Kimball. This book is an easy read and will help with the mental training for race day. Get used to being uncomfortable while running: train/run in the wind, rain, snow whatever nasty weather. That will toughen you up, you don’t know what Mother Nature will give you on race day, but you’ll be prepared! Remember your ‘why’ — why you’re running? Is it in memory or in honor of someone? Create positive mantras to help you get through a rough patch during your runs. You will need it for Heartbreak Hill if you’re gonna do Boston.” — Suzy W., Lynn

“You need to have at least a 12-week training cycle. You need to be running or at least cross-training a minimum of 6 days a week. No less than three runs of 20-plus miles. You probably should do a half first to see how your body handles that. Water, water, and more water. Sleep on average 7-plus hours. Do not take a day off just because something is a bit sore — you will never run if you do. Run with other people, training is a ton more fun with others. Commit to the race. If you half-ass it, your ass will be handed back to you tenfold in miles 21 through 26.” — Andrew A., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

“Get on a training program and stick with it. Don’t wing it. If you miss some runs, it’s not catastrophic but try to stick to your plan as much as possible.” — Vaughn, Colorado

“Do not listen to the mind! Training is 100% the key to success. Set a finish goal for your first and allow for grace if your first attempt is successful. Never give up and one day you will cross that line and call yourself a marathoner. It takes a good plan and begins with mile one! Good luck to all new runners.” — Ron, Rome, N.Y.

Pace yourself

Signs are hung on the fence at the beginning of Heartbreak Hill during the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff – Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“Go out slow! Don’t get caught up in the excitement of the starting line.” — Dennis M., Roslindale

“Pace yourself in both training and racing. Sure you want to PR but finishing is better than getting hurt. Also, drink water and Gatorade whenever it’s offered to avoid hitting the wall. And 3M Transpore tape is great to protect against nipple chafe!” — Jeremy, Arlington

“Pace is key — do not go out too fast. Ideally, run the second half faster than the first based on target time.” — Joe M., Andover

“Know your pace and stick to it. Because the first 10 to 13 miles are aggregate downhill, people tend to go out too fast and ‘beat up’ their legs. If you can stick to your planned pace, once you get to 128 and the Newton Hills, you’ll feel much fresher and be able to attack the hills. Good luck!” — Steve, Littleton

“Go slower at the beginning than you think. You’ll be thankful when you get to Newton. Too many fellow runners have had the wheels fall off because of a fun first half.” — Alydar, Wellesley

“Unless you’re serious about hitting a particular time, start slow and taper! It’s an amazing life experience and you’ll want to enjoy it to the fullest. There will be so much adrenaline in the morning, especially in Hopkinton, and the early miles are slight downhills so the temptation will be to go out faster than you otherwise might. Chances are, you’ll pay for this later in the race when going up the hills in Newton. Pace yourself and enjoy the day! Finishing a few minutes slower than perhaps you’ve targeted will be offset by your memories of this extraordinary experience of a lifetime! Enjoy it to the fullest!” — Tom, Cambridge

Enjoy the race

A runner comes in for a kiss from a Wellesley College student in the scream tunnel. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

“Take it all in and enjoy the moment and opportunity to run a marathon. It’s great to have a game plan but keep your expectations realistic so disappointment does not ruin the moment if your goal is not reached. There is plenty of uncertainty in the marathon so be grateful and thankful that you are here.” — Nigel M., N.Y.

“I’ve run 10 marathons, five of them in Boston. Pucker up for the Wellesley College scream tunnel. It’s the best part of the race.” — Geni, Dover

“Have a strong base before officially starting training, then give yourself three months to build, starting with 10 miles. Find a run group for support. Think about all the little things like nutrition, and hydration and get some strength and core training in. Stretch and foam roll. Try yoga. Most importantly, love the process. Smile every step of the way on the big day. Take it all in! You deserve to be there! You are a marathoner!” — Jill, South Boston

“Those who fail to prepare, prepare to fail. Train, prep for all types of weather, get that playlist pre-downloaded, and ensure you rest between April 1 and the date of the Boston Marathon (or give yourself 2.5 weeks between the last long run and marathon day). And enjoy it. It is exhilarating! One of the best days of my life.” — Tamara W., Cambridge

“Running your first marathon is an incredible celebration — a 26.2-mile victory lap of the hundreds of miles you’ve put in to get to the start line. Enjoy! May your goal be to finish with a smile on your face. Forget about time. Be proud of yourself, you are doing something that most can’t even dream of. Trust in your training, take it easy at that start, come back to calm, borrow energy from the crowd support along the course, dig deep, know that it will pass (both the easy and hard parts), and remember your WHY.” — Kacey F., Chicago, Ill.

“Enjoy the day! Think of it as four 10Ks with some extra miles added. You worked hard to get to this day — revel in it and smile!” — Win, South Shore

“The best mental advice I received was that ‘Everyone’s first marathon feels like a hot mess. Success is wanting to run a second one.’ This helped me keep perspective during my first marathon as things fell apart. And yes, I finished, and have run many more.” — Joel J., Austin, Texas

“If you write your name on your shirt, you’re likely to get cheered for by name. That might seem silly or unnecessary at mile two, but it’s a nice boost to hear a stranger calling you out at mile 22.” — Ian, Concord, N.H.

Last reminders for the big day

“Band-aids for your nipples. Everyone worries about their legs and feet but, when your nipples bleed you forget all about running. Next: gels. Before these existed there was something called ‘the wall.’ No fun and no more. Bring your own gels since you might not agree with the ones on the course. Water. No need to miss a water stop because you are feeling good. A lack of fluids hits fast and can kill you. Skip the first water table. There is a reason there is more than one at each water station. The volunteers at the last table are always glad you stopped by.

“Ice baths, the sooner the better. There is a trick to this so ask around for the best method. Vaseline or something like it. Don’t be stingy. You would not believe the parts of your body that can rub against something else. Garbage bag. Great to sit on in the staging area or can be used to keep you warm before the start…just remember to cut some holes before you leave the house. Have fun. Not everybody can run for as long as you can. Enjoy your accomplishment and make sure to thank the volunteers…the volunteers will be on the course much longer than you are!” — Bob B., Longwood, Fla.

“I ran Boston in 2019 and probably made every conceivable mistake on race day! First, I was not prepared for the 6-mile downhill start. It was way too fast and hurt me later in the race. Further, I thought I trained enough on ‘hills’ but the course is relentless. So, if you’ve thought you’ve done enough…do more! Lastly, the weather changed five times from start to finish! The sun and humidity got me about halfway. You need to take a salt cap and lots of electrolytes liquids before, during, and after to prevent cramping which I did this day. So, by hook or by crook, I finished but learned a great deal. I’m hoping to get another go someday soon. Good luck!” — Christopher W., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

“Do not wear anything you have not worn before on your longest training run(s). This way you know it is comfortable and does not pull, rub, feel restrictive, etc. Run at a similar pace to your training runs. The adrenaline may make you want to deviate it, but again stick with what has worked for you and know the adrenaline will be there at the finish. The race is the first 20 and the last 6 or some version close to it. Stay mentally strong when you hit that wall and know you will get through it. There’s no shame in having to walk or stopping to eat and drink. Take care of your body during the race and it will make the recovery that much easier. Just remember all the people behind you who will be wishing they finished when you did.” — Mike, Arlington

“Slow steady pace, especially the first five miles. Get water at every mile station (you’ll still be dehydrated even so). Have a mantra. Mine was: no shortcuts only hard work. Count miles, not minutes. Music at the right tempo for the pace. Talk to other runners during a walking break. Gel insoles for sneakers. Lastly, enjoy it and have a solid plan for the finish line to meet friends and loved ones, and a way to get home without much walking out.” — Andrew D., West Roxbury

“Don’t make any changes on race day. Don’t eat something you haven’t tried before, don’t wear brand new running shoes, don’t try some new exercise, or try to push for one more rep. You’ve done the work to this point, and built up your routine… don’t change things now. Run your own race out there. Other runners will be faster and slower than you — just ignore them. Each person is on his or her own journey. So are you. Try not to stop on the uphill climbs. Jog or walk, but keep whatever tiny shred of momentum you still have moving forward. Don’t come to a full stop at hydration stations. Slow down, jog, and walk, but don’t stop. When you stop, it’s much harder to start back up. Make eye contact with the volunteer, and try to thank them. Don’t drink alcohol the day before the race or even two days before the race. This ain’t some Paddy’s Day 5K that you can slog through hungover — this is 8-plus 5Ks. Enjoy the booze after you cross the finish line. NipEAZE is amazing. No more chafed nipples, they’re incredible. SkinGlide by BodyGlide is great for those other chafing-prone areas.

“Have fun! Smile at the cameras, give kids high fives, and try to take in the day. Celebrate when you cross the finish line! This is a big accomplishment, so enjoy it. You earned that post-race beer! Have warm, dry clothes and a snack at the ready. You just expended an incredible amount of energy, now you need to warm your body up and refuel.” — Tom B., Dorchester

