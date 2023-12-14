Readers Say 35 books readers loved this year Find inspiration for your next read with this reader-recommended book guide.

For the bookworms in the Boston.com audience, 2023 was a good year of reading.

We asked Boston.com readers to share the best books they read this year and they came back with more than two dozen titles spanning genres and themes.

Whether you’ve got time to get through another book before the end of the year or you’re looking for inspiration as you build your reading list for 2024, this list is for you. You’ll also find great reads from the variety of reader-recommended book guides on Boston.com.

Below, take a look through 35 fiction and nonfiction books that most impacted readers in 2023.

A 📖 emoji means this book was recommended by multiple readers.

Fiction

“Marvelous story of a young Irish immigrant to the U.S. during the 1850s. He heads West and along the way meets a young New Englander. Together, they make a life through the Indian wars, the Civil War, and afterward…Their relationship is simply part of the narrative, which tells the story of America’s westward expansion and social struggles in an understated but beautifully written way,” Bill S. from Kennebunk, Maine said.

“Engrossing from start to finish. A tragic rendering of the opioid pandemic using the structure of Dickens and the voices of Twain. I couldn’t put it down even though the topic is heavy and the characters struggling mightily. You can’t help but root for Demon, no matter how many dreadful mistakes he makes,” Holly from Cape Elizabeth, Maine said.

In this dystopian universe, the Glitterati are an elite class living lives of luxury and desperately clinging to status. When protagonist accidentally starts a feud with another Glitterati, their rivalry threatens to undermine the rules of their beautiful, vicious society.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks’ latest book “Horse” is a novel based on the true story of the “greatest racehorse in American history.” The story moves though centuries, starting with an enslaved groom named Jarret and ending with two academics in present-day Washington, D.C., reckoning with the country’s legacy of racism and horse racing as it does.

“It has a completely original protagonist who refuses to compromise her intellect or her behavior. She’s capable of great love and devotion, but she is also single-minded about her science. I couldn’t put it down,” Jane from Woburn said.

“It is one of the most beautifully written books ever. It’s a deeply sorrowful and triumphant story all in one. It’s a love story and an adventure and a treatise about climate change all in one story. It will make you yearn, mourn, and rejoice with the characters and leave you profoundly changed,” Patricia W. from Connecticut said.

“‘Puerto Paz’ shows the harm and absurdity of extremism of ANY kind. The background story features a USA that has split into two countries, four extremist regions, contrasted by moderationist Puerto Paz. The foreground story is a coming of age road trip story that deals with friendship and the limits of loyalty. The background story is told by the movements of the main characters through this world as the interpersonal dramas of the foreground story develop simultaneously,” J.J. from Medford said.

“What a story! The civil unrest of forced bussing, life in a small and small-minded community, parental pain, childhood pressures, love, hate, similarities and differences all hurling so fast past one another yet brought together by the master of Boston writing, Dennis Lehane. Only two words describe this book: Must read!” Celeste H. from Boston said.

“Fascinating story of a musicologist who unravels a dark mystery about a prominent composer. Provides insight into the worlds of jazz, history, and research. Extremely well-written and suspenseful. The author is a professional violinist. His first book, ‘The Violin Conspiracy,’ is also excellent,” Dianne from Fall River said.

“An epic story! His writing is brilliant and emotional. The story covers the lives of many people, generations, and places. There are connections everywhere,” Joline from Lewiston, Maine said.

“This is one of the best horror/thrillers of the year. It won an Edgar Award. It’s creepy, gritty, and shocking at times. Gabino is a talented writer who’s not afraid to push the boundaries in the genre,” Robert M. said.

Before Hannah Hall’s husband disappears, he leaves her a note urging her to protect Bailey, his sixteen-year-old daughter. Once he’s gone and the FBI get involved, Hannah discovers her missing husband isn’t who she thought he was. Despite their strained relationship, Hannah and Bailey take the investigation into their own hands and discover the mystery goes deeper than they could’ve known.

“It’s a modern-day take on the classic gothic novel, combining the Lizzie Borden story with elements of the classic gothic novel ‘Rebecca.’ The novel had an engaging lead character, a tense atmosphere, a good telling of the haves versus the have-nots, and a few mysteries to be solved….with lots and lots of twists,” Jayson from Back Bay said.

“Simply brilliant, unlike anything I’ve ever read, and I’ve read several of his books. He is unlike any other author. A true legend,” Dave from Lancaster said.

In this critically acclaimed novel, a man and his son struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. This book was also featured on Boston.com’s reader-recommended guide to the best horror books of all time, along with another McCarthy title, “Child of God.”

“This book reads like a modern-day Grimm’s fairy tale for adults or a lost ‘Twilight Zone’ episode. The protagonist of the novel, Josef K., is arrested by two mysterious agents of an equally mysterious Court, but no one can tell him the crime with which he is being charged or the name of his accuser. Josef K. insists that he has committed no crime, and the novel follows his trials and tribulations as he attempts to clear his name and resolve this apparent misunderstanding with the Court. This novel is one of the great works, and it will haunt you long after you have finished it. I actually read it twice this year — the first time just to hear the story and the second time to savor its brilliance,” Paul M. from Norwell said.

“It kept me totally engrossed from the first page. The main character is so likeable that I was rooting for him from the beginning,” Val M. from Bakersfield, Calif. said.

“This is a very well-written and engaging story, dealing with issues of loss, recovery, parenthood, and racism. The main characters are brilliant and talented youngsters when they meet, using gaming as their escape and as a way to bond. The story watches them evolve into adults and come full circle in their lives. It is a beautiful story full of emotions, often causing the reader to cry or smile. The book is relatable and illustrative of the real world we all navigate,” Gail G. from Marblehead said.

“I started reading this on a plane to Atlanta and finished it that same evening…because I could not stop. The premise of the story has the setup for utter heartbreak: Two best friends, one of whom is in end-stage terminal cancer in hospice being cared for by the other. And the story is heartbreaking. The book is also, however, hilarious. On multiple occasions, I had tears of sorrow streaming down my face and seconds later would laugh through it.

“This book has a beautiful way of nailing the tragi-comic and the complex sorrow and joy of a lifelong friendship in transition. I just couldn’t get enough of these friends and their families and communities and was reminded that no matter how much time you have with those you love, it’s never enough. This book really touched me and for those who can handle a story that does involve hospice, illness, and death, it’s a book worth reading,” Lauren from Jamaica Plain said.

“One of the best works of fiction I’ve read in quite a while. Engaging story and brimming with interesting insights about current cultural and political trends,” Mark B. from Sharon said.

Nonfiction

“Tells the story of eight different types of bears worldwide, their mythology, history and current environment. A fascinating mix of stories, travel, and environment,” Elaine W. from Arlington said.

Legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog dives into his own origins with this moving memoir, chronicling the early years of his life. Born in 1942 Germany at the turning point of World War II, Herzog’s early years were about survival. He didn’t know cinema existed until he was 11 and didn’t use a phone for the first time until 17, but still made his first film by age 19.

This self-help book draws on insights from ancient and contemporary philosophers, psychologists, and spiritual teachers to give you tips and tricks on how to better manage your time for a more fulfilling life.

This Pulitzer Prize-winning book examines the rise of civilization and challenges race-based theories about human development. Diamond argues that geographical and environmental factors had the biggest impact on the modern world and which cultures advanced first.

“This memoir of growing up in a strict Rastafarian family in Jamaica starts thunderously with the landing of Emperor Haile Selassie, who was considered a god by the Rastafari. It is written with searing honesty as it shows how it felt to be part of a shunned community in a loving family with flawed parents, especially a father who becomes increasingly dictatorial and motivated by a distrust of the West (Babylon). I devoured the book. I hadn’t realized the severe discrimination the Rastafarian community faced in Jamaica, a fiercely Christian country. There is tenderness in this coming-of-age story. Ms. Sinclair was given strength, fierce intelligence, and an ability to ‘make a way where there is none.’ Highly recommend,” said Candelaria S. from Dorchester.

This book chronicles the true story of a series of murders that killed dozens of Osage Indians. The book was recently adapted into a feature film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone.

“So good! What an interesting story. A VERY dark period of American history but man was this interesting,” Adam from Wilmington said.

In this self-help book, Gretchen Ruben encourages readers to tap into their five senses to live a happier life. The book uses cutting-edge science, philosophy, literature, and Rubin’s own experience to “investigate the profound power of tuning into the physical world.”

“A masterpiece of narrative historical nonfiction written so expertly it reads like a novel. Extensively researched and compelling, ‘Master, Slave, Husband, Wife’ by Ilyon Woo keeps the reader entertained and engaged while giving life to Ellen and William Craft as the couple escapes from slavery. Told with great empathy with fascinating interwoven historical nuggets, you will never think of The Fugitive Slave Act or slavery the same way again,” one reader shared.

“Well written and exhaustively researched book regarding the 1986 nuclear accident in the Soviet Union (now Ukraine). Highlights the tragedy of Russia’s full-scale invasion in this part of the world that was so damaged by this accident,” R.C. from Belmont said.

“This is the beautiful and absolutely amazing story of two very brave British sisters who saved the lives of several opera stars right under the nose of Hitler. This book offers you history and reminders of World War II, but it also relates the very tender story of two sisters, devoted to one another and devoted to their love of music,” said Bev T. from Bourne.

“[An] autobiography of a 10-year-old and seven-year-old orphans’ journey after their parents were killed in a motorcycle accident. I read, I cried; I read, I cried. I’m on my second read-through now,” one reader shared.

“Mr. Levin takes us on a guided tour of how the Democrats are destroying America from the inside out. A process that has been going on for decades and now that America is at the tipping point, the party is desperately clinging to power…A very entertaining read, not for the faint of heart,” a reader from Norwell shared.

“While designated for believers, it is a fascinating treatise on a relationship with God or a Higher Power, if you believe in such things. If not, then it gives you a guideline on how to live a fulfilled life of faith in whatever you hold sacred,” David B. from Hyannis said.

“An extraordinary story of the bravery and commitment of young Marines in combat in the South Pacific during World War II. The story follows the lives of young men, football players at colleges and universities across America. With the war and invasion of Okinawa pending, the Marines play a football game — for many, their last game. The greatest generation at its finest,” Roy C. from Weymouth said.

This is a self-help book not for the individual, but for society. “What Our Problem” is an analysis of our modern world, exploring history, evolutionary psychology, political theory, neuroscience, and modern-day political movements. Learn more about our “unprecedented” times and how we’ve been impacted as a culture.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity

