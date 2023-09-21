Readers Say 54 places to get the best french fries in Mass., according to readers "They're the real deal." French fries are arranged at a McDonald's restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky Oct. 22, 2021. Bloomberg photo by Luke Sharrett

French fries, a dish often served alongside burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and more, are among the most popular foods in the United States. According to Readers’ Digest, they are a top five favorite pick when analyzing data from hundreds of thousands of GrubHub users.

We asked readers where they go for their favorite french fries in Massachusetts. Over 90 readers responded, deeming McDonald’s to be their favorite place for french fries following a tight race with Saus and Five Guys, second and third place respectively.

McDonald’s is one of the most recognizable fast food restaurants, with over 38,000 locations worldwide. At many of these franchise locations, customers are connecting with the ones they love, said Cherag Selhi, a Boston McDonald’s owner and operator, in an e-mail statement.

“We’ve seen best friends, families and even first dates connect over a hot order of McDonald’s fries. The same goes for me,” Selhi said. “I even included them in my engagement photos this past year!”

Readers’ reasons for choosing McDonald’s for their fries of choice varied. Reader Destini from Medford said they are “reliable, delicious, [and] always deliver,” while reader Pedro S. from Wakefield described the fries as “always perfectly crisp and salty.”

Many local restaurants also made the list, such as Saus, a local spot with locations in Downtown Boston and Somerville, the latter of which has an entirely vegetarian menu. Readers who chose Saus for their favorite fries, such as reader Haywood J. from Framingham, said the fries taste like authentic Belgian fries.

“They’re the real deal — they’re double fried like true Belgian fries and they’re simply delicious,” he said.

At Saus, there is a strong emphasis on cooking and serving food from scratch.

“That just really adds to the experience,” said Tanya Walker, co-owner of Saus. “French fries aren’t really known for being high-end, something you would notice. Not that we’re high-end, but you’re coming in, you’re going to get a really good, quality product that someone put a lot of time into.”

We also asked readers what type of fries their favorite spot served. Straight cut took the win, with about 62% of the reader vote.

However, for some restaurants, readers were divided over what type of fries they served. For example, for the winning McDonald’s, some readers said they served straight cut fries, while others claimed they served shoestring fries.

Below, we’ve compiled a complete list of the 54 reader-recommended spots to grab french fries in Massachusetts, from the North Shore to Cape Cod to Western Massachusetts. We’ve also included a map of every place readers suggested, so that you can find a spot near you to get this delicious dish.

The complete list of reader-recommended places to get french fries in Massachusetts:

