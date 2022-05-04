Readers Say Here’s a running list of AAPI- and Asian-owned businesses to support in Greater Boston Did we miss your favorite? Tell us and we'll add it to the list. China Pearl Restaurant in Chinatown, hosting a dim sum brunch. Globe Staff/John Tlumacki

May marks the arrival of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, which celebrates the contributions, culture, and influence of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent. The Greater Boston area is home to several active Asian American communities, from Chinatown to Little Saigon in Dorchester, where businesses and organizations serve as a welcoming place for anyone looking to get together, share ideas, or find supportive services.

It has not been an easy year for the AAPI community. During 2021, there was a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes increasing by 339 percent nationally, according to research from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism cited by NBC News. Last month, a 70-year-old Asian American woman was punched by stranger in Chinatown. But Asian Americans also saw uplifting change when Michelle Wu, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, became Boston’s first woman and person of color elected mayor in November.

Advertisement:

In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we asked for your favorite AAPI- and Asian-owned local businesses and nonprofits, and what they mean to you. We put together a guide of businesses and organizations that you can visit, as a way of supporting local AAPI communities. Here are your recommendations from this year and last, along with a few of our own.

Share your favorite local AAPI- and Asian-owned businesses and nonprofits in our survey below or by e-mailing [email protected], and we’ll add it to our list.

Local businesses

This eatery offers up delicious Vietnamese fast food with their classic bánh mì, bubble tea, and more as their way of “keep[ing] the Vietnamese Culture alive” in North Quincy. You can dine in or have them cater your event. (49 Hancock St., Quincy; 617-302-3301)

This Chinatown bakery puts a modern twist on the goods they serve, buns, egg tarts, fondants, and crepe cakes. While you’re here, grab a bubble tea to go with your pastry for breakfast. Sisters Gloria and Emily Chin also run Double Chin, known for its cube toast. (84 Harrison Ave., Boston; 617-988-8191)

In Cambridge, Chansho has been providing regional Chinese cuisine since 1993. The name of the restaurant comes from the Chinese word for “often” or “familiar,” because the restaurant’s intention is that when you come to dine, you will be treated like family. (1712 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; 617-547-6565)

As the weather gets warmer, stop by this Thai eatery, which serves classic dishes like pad see ew and panang curry, but also has Thai ice cream on the menu. They change their flavors bi-weekly and in the past have featured flavors such as Thai iced coffee and jasmine Thai basil. (613 Mount Auburn St., Watertown; 617-393-0031)

No guide would be complete without the China Pearl, a banquet hall that has served quality dim sum since the 1980s. The space is a gathering spot for those looking to celebrate, cooking up dumplings and vegetable spring rolls. Owner Brian Moy also runs Asian fusion restaurant Shojo, ramen shop Ruckus, and the recently opened Nomai in Hingham. The Chinatown location for China Pearl is currently closed for renovations, but the Quincy branch is open. (9 Tyler St., Boston; 617-426-4338; 237 Quincy Ave., Quincy; 617-773-9838)

Readers are fans of the food at Chinatown Cafe, declaring that they have “the best Hong Kong BBQ, especially their crispy pork, which they start cooking in the early mornings.” Another reader said that you should visit for the roast duck, and the restaurant offers a list of vegetarian options as well, such as the mock general’s chicken. (262 Harrison Ave., Boston; 617-695-9888)

This Central Square coffee bar is another 2020 addition to the city’s restaurant scene. It’s owned by Vinh Le and Duong Huynh, who also ran pop-up eatery, Nem Kitchen in Somerville. Try their Bạc xỉu, or Saigon street coffee. (106 Prospect St., Cambridge; 617-714-4766)

Pad Thai at the restaurant DakZen in Somerville. Globe Staff: Lane Turner

Davis Square’s DakZen brings Thai street food for those looking for casual bites, tom yum soup, drunken noodles, and more from the Central, Northern, and Isan regions. Thinking about pad Thai? Handling the heat of a rice plate? Stop by and grab a Thai iced tea while you’re at it. (195 Elm St., Somerville; 617-718-1759.

This Chinatown bakery is a neighborhood favorite, serving up bao, their famous fruit cakes, and beautiful pastries. When you pick up a Swiss roll, moon cake, or delicate sponge cake, you can enjoy a delicious cup of milk tea to go with dessert. (36 Harrison Ave., Boston; 617-350-7977)

Essex Corner

Located in Chinatown, this crafts store is a great place to find Asian arts and goods such as chopsticks and food dishes, decorative items, and stationery. During the Lunar New Year you can find traditional red envelopes and lanterns, but their year-round selection of cultural products make it a worthwhile visit any time of the year. (50 Essex St., Boston; 617-338-8882)

If you’re looking to pamper yourself, try one of these greater Boston salons. Owner Thuy Leung offers a number of luxury eyelash extension services as well as waxing appointments. (Multiple locations)

This MetroWest supermarket specializes in Asian goods from Japan, Taiwan, China, Korea, and other southeast Asian countries. For those with special diets like vegan, halal, and vegetarian, they offer a variety of diet-specific selections. (271 Worcester Rd., Framingham; 508-872-1088)

At FuGaKyu, you’ll find both traditional and creative takes on Japanese cuisine. They cook with seasonal ingredients to guarantee the freshness of their meals. If you go, try the staff favorites: grilled miso-marinated Chilean sea bass or sashimi taco trio. (1280 Beacon St., Brookline and 621 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury; 617-738-1268 and 978-443-1998)

To satisfy your sweet tooth, try this bakery in the heart of Chinatown. This café offers an array of Asian baked goods, plus flavored milk teas and smoothies. (63 Beach St., Boston; 617-426-8899)

Diners at the H Mart food court in Burlington. Globe Staff/Evan McGlinn

H Mart is your one stop shop for Asian groceries. With a wide range of imported groceries, packaged foods, and ready-to-serve meals, these stores are a great resource for cooks skilled in making Asian dishes as well as newcomers to the cuisine. (581 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge and 3 Old Concord Rd., Burlington; 857-209-2747 and 781-221-4570)

Hong Kong Supermarket

Can’t decide between Chinese, Thai, Indian, Korean, or Japanese for dinner? Try Hong Kong Supermarket, an Asian food market and food court in Allston. The shop is also known by its former name, Super 88 Market, because of the signage above its location. Inside you’ll find nearly a dozen stalls offering a host of affordable Asian cuisine. The food vendors are subject to change, but the variety of options means there’s always something worth eating. (1 Brighton Ave., Boston; 617-787-2288)

If your big day is approaching, look to I Do Wedding for an idea of what to wear. This bridal boutique offers beautiful, stylish gowns, from designers like Giovanna Alessandro and Enzoani. You can also order a photography package, to make sure that every moment is perfectly captured. (283 Tremont St., Boston; 857-317-2348)

Jade Garden

A standard Chinatown kitchen, Jade Garden is a great place to visit when you need late night bites—they close at 3 a.m. Stop by for their kung pao chicken, crab rangoon, or shrimp lo mien. (20 Tyler Street, Boston; 617-423-3288)

This decorative hardware showroom in Burlington can help you when you need cabinet knobs, hinges, or even heated floors. Thomas M. from Lakeville said, “Their top of the line products, even the most simple items, bring beauty to any home. Products, service, and expertise are unique and add an elegant touch to any room in a house.” (175 Bedford St., Burlington; 781-552-3200)

A Thai tapas and family-style restaurant in Brookline, Mahaniyom specializes in home-cooked, authentic dishes. You may fancy their rambutan salad, crab curry, or taro coconut custard, all to be enjoyed with a cocktail. Whatever you order, you’ll find that the food connects people, in the spirit of “ran lao,” which are Thai bars where friends hang out over small plates and drinks. (236 Washington St., Brookline; 617-487-5986)

You can find Hawaiian poke, fried chicken, and other Pacific Islander bites, like Kalua pig and pineapple cake at Manoa. Bri M. from Jamaica Plain said, “This is some seriously authentic Hawaiian food and the only place to get spam musubi in the area! The food is all very fresh and you can taste the care that goes into every bite.” (300 Beacon St., Somerville; 617-945-1042)

Founder Sailaja Joshi opened this independent publishing house because she could not find books about Indian culture, when her eldest child was to be born. Now, Mango & Marigold Press shares stories about the South Asian experience. Seeking to improve representation in children’s books, Joshi formed the company so that more kids could see themselves reflected. (Order online)

Owners Hong Louie and Howard Mei of May’s Cake House. Globe Staff: Erin Clark

May’s Cake House

Readers told us about May’s Cake House in Chinatown, a “neighborhood gem,” where their roasted pork buns and rice noodles are meant to be savored. And the sweet that stands out most is their mango mousse cake, perfect for special occasions. (223 Harrison Ave., Boston; 617-350-0210)

Mei Sum Bakery

Get delicious baked goods and snacks at this no-frills Chinese shop on Beach Street. Reader Casey C. from Boston said of Mei Sum, “I have been going to Mei Sum for baked goods with my family since I was little. At the time, I could always count on my dad bumping into and reconnecting with his friends from the restaurant business as they all sat around for hours, catching up.” (36 Beach St., Boston; 617-357-4050)

Asia Mei, the chef and owner of Southie’s Moonshine 152, mixes traditional East Coast and Asian flavors. The restaurant is open for dinner and hosts weekend brunch on its outdoor patio so it’s a perfect place to enjoy the chef’s famous cinnamon french toast sticks outside. (52 Dorchester Ave., Boston; 617-752-4191)

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Joanne Chang runs a number of much loved eateries in the Boston area. Myers+Chang, which she co-owns with her husband, Christopher Myer, serves Asian-inspired small plates while her Flour locations focus on baked goods and other cafe staples. (1145 Washington St., Boston; 617-542-5200) and Flour Bakery + Cafe (Multiple locations)

This eatery is perfect for our vegan and non-vegan readers alike. My Thai offers exclusively vegan Thai food and is also well loved by locals for its bubble teas. This second-story restaurant stays true to traditional Thai flavors while foregoing meat. (3 Beach St. #2, Boston; 617-451-2395)

At Noah’s Kitchen, a chef-owned restaurant and tea lounge, authentic Szechuan cuisine is on the menu. Pam, a reader in Downtown Crossing, said, “Their food is absolutely amazing and the attention to detail is key. From decor to plating, everything is well thought through.” (18 Harvard St., Brookline; 617-383-5848)

This family-run, take-out place in Roxbury has been serving Chinese food since 1971. Order a wonton soup, egg foo young, or an appetizer of scallion pie, and you’ll see why people return for more. (160 Dudley St., Roxbury; 617-442-9215)

Reader Alma B. recommended this Financial District coffee shop because of its Vietnamese bánh mì sandwiches. She recommends ordering the tofu and the cafe uses “the freshest and crunchiest bread.” You may also want to try their phở burrito, and polish it off with a coconut coffee. (10 High St., Boston; 617-377-4170)

Crispy shrimp bánh mì and a vermicelli bowl from Cafe Phinista. Globe Staff/Erin Kuschner

This café specializes in Vietnamese-style drip coffee. Owners Yeanie Bach and Phi Pham started Phinista as a pop-up, selling tea and Vietnamese coffee at markets around the city. Their idea has since grown to the brick and mortar location in Fenway where they offer specialties like bánh mì and vermicelli bowls in addition to their classic coffee and crepes — be sure to try the staff favorite drinks like milk n’ oolong and berry matcha n’ milk. (96 Peterborough St., Boston; 617-262-7700)

This coffee shop has deep roots in Dorchester’s Fields Corner, a Vietnamese enclave that was recently designated by the Mass Cultural Council as Boston Little Saigon. Owner Tam Le is an active part of community advocacy in the area and his father runs Pho Hoa, a restaurant off Dorchester Avenue. Reign Drink Lab is currently open Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and their specialty Vietnamese coffee makes it a great weekend treat. (1370 Dorchester Ave., Boston; 617-863-7353)

Union Square in Somerville is home to this family-owned supermarket, where you can stock up on Korean and Asian groceries from curry pastes to candies to produce. In store, you’ll find bulgogi to prepare at home, frozen gyoza, cellophane noodles, and sides like kimchi. They are also known for their craft beer and liquor section, with a noteworthy selection of sake and soju. (45 Union Square, Somerville; 617-623-9620)

This Thai eatery opened its doors in 2020 but already has fans among Boston.com readers. Their menu includes Thai dishes such as chicken massaman curry as well as several takes on the classic pad Thai. (153 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale; 617-942-8385)

Beef tendon with “Spicy Wonder” sauce at Sichuan Gourmet. Globe Staff/Joanne Rathe

The restaurant has several outposts in Brookline, Sharon, Burlington, Billerica, and Framingham — but readers specifically called out the latter two locations. Specialties include the dan dan noodles, chicken with spicy chili sauce, and the xiang la dry fish fillet. Andrew from Wayland said, “Our family has been going to Sichuan Gourmet since I was a child—I would recommend this place for the delicious and authentic food from Sichuan.” (Multiple locations)

A tiny restaurant in the Bow Market oasis, this is the place to be if you want to feast upon Filipino food. Tanám holds a prix fixe Kamayan dinner currently featuring spicy coconut milk mussels, roasted pork belly, all served on a banana leaf platter. The space comes out of the Olio Culinary Collective, a “worker-owned, socially conscious group largely run by women of color.” (1 Bow Market Way, Suite 17, Somerville; 617-669-2144)

This lifestyle and skincare store specializes in Asian beauty supplies. They boast over 10,000 products ranging from skincare to snacks at their brick and mortar locations in South Boston and Allston, and from their online store. (35 Harrison Ave., Boston and 141 Harvard Ave., Boston; 617-513-1112 and 617-608-3680)

Looking for dinner with a view? This Indian restaurant has floor to ceiling windows and boasts panoramic views of Harvard Square. Reserve a table and try dishes that span the subcontinent from biryanis to lamb specialties. (57 John F. Kennedy St., Cambridge; 617-547-2757)

Vanessa C. from Cambridge said that Uncle Cheung’s in Framingham has a menu that is almost entirely gluten-free, including a solid dim-sum menu. Drop by for their lunch specials, where you can try the emerald chicken and beef Peking style. (266 Worcester Road, Framingham; 508-872-9200)

If you love dumplings and want to enjoy them from the comfort of your own dining table, Yang’s Dumplings has got you covered. Founder Mama Yang’s dumplings are handmade and delivered to your front step, frozen or fresh. ​The restaurant also partners with CommonWealth Kitchen, a nonprofit that aims to create an “equitable, sustainable food economy” in the state. (196 Quincy St., Boston; 617-819-4051)

Pork ramen being served at Yume Wo Katare. Globe Staff: Matthew J. Lee

The Allston restaurant Yoma Boston serves up classic, all natural Burmese cuisine, specializing in mango salad, rainbow noodles, and bamboo tofu curry. Plus, they have been running an online grocery store since 2013, selling picked tea salad, sun-dried shrimp, and Burmese kimchee. (5 North Beacon St., Allston; 617-783-1372)

In Porter Square, you might chance upon this small, 18-seat ramen shop, where you’re encouraged to dine on pork noodles and share your dreams. Literally—the staff will ask you, right after the meal, to tell everyone your hopes and aspirations. The idea is that ramen will leave you inspired, and after trying theirs, we think you’ll agree that it does. (1923 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge; 617-714-4008)

A casual, Somerville eatery, Zoe’s serves traditional Chinese food, including vegetarian options. Visiters will enjoy classic items like the pu pu platter, hot and sour soup, and chicken with broccoli. (296-298 Beacon St., Somerville; 617-864-6265)

Milk tea lovers should try this joint dessert and bubble tea spot. They have several locations in Boston, Brookline, and Quincy and pride themselves on making their own specialty tapioca balls in house. (Multiple locations)

Nonprofits and community organizations

AACA aims to provide economically disadvantaged people in greater Boston with education, occupational training, and social services, including English classes and after-school and college preparation programs. The group launched a pilot program during the pandemic to provide training and mentorship to Asian businesses owners in the area. You can support their mission by donating and volunteering your time. (87 Tyler St., Boston; 617-426-9492)

A political home for pan-Asian communities, AARW’s mission is to build grassroots power through its member-led campaigns. Their areas of focus include housing justice, deportations, fighting criminalization, and civic engagement. You can also check out their Sticky Rice Project, a series of anti-oppression trainings, the Story Project, archiving the histories and experiences of Asian Americans, and the Writers’ Group, a safe space for members to hone their writing skills. (42 Charles St., Suite A, Boston; 617-942-8178)

This Lowell-based organization has been working to prevent domestic violence in Asian communities since 1992. Many clients are immigrants and refugees from East Asia, South Asia, and South East Asia, and the group provides services in 18 different languages and dialects. Their Asian Shelter and Advocacy Program provides emergency shelter, advocacy services, outreach, and education for adults and children, and their legal program helps victims find support. (617-338-2355)

​Asian Women for Health describes itself as a “peer-led, community-based network” that works to Asian women’s health. Using education and advocacy work, the group addresses the barriers to healthcare that Asian women face. support them by volunteering, donating, or getting involved in the medical research they support. (83 Wallace St., Somerville; 617-767-1071)

Founded in 1977, CPA is a community organization that seeks to improve the living and working conditions of Chinese Americans in Boston. Their programs include a Workers Center, which promotes awareness of workers’ rights, citizenship classes, and a youth initiative that teaches students about issues relating to immigrants and political empowerment. (28 Ash St., 617-357-4499)

This nonprofit has been serving the Asian elderly population for the past five decades, with a main office on Kneeland Street and senior centers in Boston and Brighton. Those who drop in at Hong Lok House in Chinatown, for example, will find an activity center and meal site, while they can also access an Adult Day Health Program. Programs include strength and balance class, English language studies, and ballroom dancing. (75 Kneeland St., Suite 204, Boston; 617-357-0226)

NAAAP Boston serves Asian American professionals by providing them with professional development, networking, and community service opportunities. The group accepts donations to aid in their work to support professionals and entrepreneurs in the greater Boston area.

A lion dance tutorial at the Pao Arts Center in Chinatown. Globe Staff/Erin Clark

This art gallery and community center is a collaboration with Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center and Bunker Hill Community College, with the goal of highlighting and celebrating Asian culture. You can visit the center for art exhibits, cooking demonstrations, festivals, and more. (99 Albany St., Boston; 617-635-5129)

This non-profit was founded with the goal to serve South Asian immigrants and workers in the greater Boston area. They foster community through youth programming, bi-monthly Chai Addas, or organizing meetings, and in the past year, COVID-19 relief fundraising. The group is always looking for donations as well as volunteers to help with events, photography, videography, social media, and fundraising. (P.O. Box # 417, Weymouth; 617-299-6393)

Founded in 1972, South Cove provides community-based health care and health promotion programs, intended to be accessible to Asian Americans. According to Lisa L. of Weymouth, “Many of the staff members/service providers speak languages other than English, which can help put patients at ease, while eliminating the need for a translator.” Services that they provide include adult medicine, dentistry, behavioral health, and pediatrics. (435 Hancock St., Quincy; 617-318-3300)

The Vietnamese American Initiative for Development was founded in 1994 by community leaders and residents who wanted to create affordable services to the Fields Corner community. They offer childcare services, youth leadership programs, immigration support, as well as opportunities for the greater Boston community to celebrate Vietnamese cultural traditions. You can support this group by volunteering and donating, as well as participating events like anti-Asian racism workshops. (42 Charles St., Dorchester, 617-822-3717)

Tell us: What are your favorite AAPI- and Asian-owned businesses to support? What's an AAPI- or Asian-owned business in the Greater Boston area that you love? (Required) What is the location of the business or organization? (Required) Why would you recommend this place? Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.