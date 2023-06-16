Readers Say Readers say adults are out of control at youth sports games Ninety-seven percent of readers polled said that parents, coaches, and other spectators have to learn to relax when it comes to youth sporting events. There have been several instances of youth sports officials being harassed in Massachusetts over the past year. Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer Ph

Last week, umpires in Taunton pulled out of the town’s little league games continuing the trend of youth sports officials being harassed by adults in Massachusetts.

Last month, several lawmakers in the Commonwealth presented bills to protect sports officials from harassment at the youth sports level all the way up to the pros.

With the most recent threat to officials, and the potential legislation in Massachusetts, Boston.com wanted to know what readers thought.

In a poll posted Thursday, we asked readers if they felt that adults were out of control at youth sporting events, and if officials needed special laws to protect them.

Are parents and other adults at youth sporting events out of control? Yes, they need to relax. 97% 157 No, they're allowed to share their furstrations. 3% 5 Do you think laws need to be put in place to protect umpires? Yes 70% 114 No 30% 48

A hefty majority of readers voted yes for both questions. Ninety-seven percent of the 162 readers polled said they felt that adults “need to relax,” and seventy percent said that laws should be put in place to protect officials.

The second part of the poll was an open-response question asking “have you noticed aggression from adults at youth games?”

A selection of the responses can be found below, with some edited for brevity and clarity.

Readers share their experiences witnessing aggression at youth sports games

“In a U12 summer softball league, I witnessed adult men who were coaches and parents screaming at umpires, kids, and coaches from the other team, especially the female coaches in an effort to intimidate and sway the results.” – Jennifer, South Shore

“It crosses all sports and is irrespective of the age of the umpire. I’ve seen youth soccer referee’s being berated by adults, 12-year-old baseball umpires being intimidated by adults and coaches being ejected from a 10U baseball game.” – Paul, Brookline

“Parents of high school lacrosse players are increasingly belligerent at Lincoln Sudbury games to the point that I feel badly for the referees.” – Stu S., Sudbury

“My dad was an umpire for little league in the 90s. We had to have the cops show up after a mom and her boyfriend almost got into a physical altercation with my dad and the other umpire at the game.” – Korlina, Saugus

“As a referee during a middle school basketball game, I had to eject a parent who came onto the court during the game to threaten my co-official.” – Steven C., Salem

“Referees are almost routinely challenged to fight in the parking lot after flag football games when calls are missed or considered incorrect. Mind you, these are games involving 10-year-olds with no financial gain at stake.” – A Boston.com reader

“AAU or club sports culture is the cause of this in my opinion. That is where the story is. It’s big money and parents think their kid will be missing the pros if officials call a foul on them.” – Johnny, South of Boston

“I’ve seen insulting and rough behavior at officials and coaches. Not just from parents, but from young players and young viewers.” – Phil D., North Oxford

“All AAU basketball parents are so rude and scream. They’re terrible role models for their kids and they upset the kid with this behavior who are clearly embarrassed.” – Katie, Westwood

“Parents were making the game calls by screaming from over the fence before the umpire would make a call.” – Ran, Andover