Readers Say We asked for the best pictures of fall foliage. Here are our favorites. Boston.com readers sent their photos of nature in autumn. From left, Ella, Beautiful Fern, Janene Kimball of Brookline, Daisy and Silver walk through Olmsted Park in Boston. Globe Staff/Nic Antaya

Fall has descended upon New England, and as the trees turn beautiful colors, nature shows the change in season. The air becomes slightly cooler, and crunchy leaves lie scattered on the ground. It’s the perfect time to go out for a walk, while enjoying a warm cup of tea. There are many opportunities to see autumn in its splendor.

We asked readers to share their best fall foliage photos, and you sent us exquisite snapshots from a Lenox sunrise to geese by the Frog Pond in the Public Garden. Below, we’ve included some of our favorite photos. If these images leave you feeling inspired, check out these leaf peeping locations around Boston or in New England.

Advertisement:

Scroll ahead to see some of the scenes that our readers caught on camera, and be prepared to fall in love with New England.

St3v3Mudd snapped a shot of Beaver Pond in New Hampshire. – Photo by St3v3Mudd

Joel S. took this photo of Jenne Farm in Reading, Vermont. – Photo by Joel S.

Jim K. caught a Berkshire sunrise in Lenox. – Photo by Jim K.

Andrew M. snapped this picture of Artist’s Bluff in New Hampshire. – Photo by Andrew M.

Jessica N. captured this image of The Granary Burying Ground. – Photo by Jessica N.

Jeff W. saw this scene at Bird Park in Walpole. – Photo by Jeff W.

Sandra E. caught this view of Boston Common. – Photo by Sandra E.

Jayson C. spied this sight at the Public Garden. – Photo by Jayson C.

Marco P. captured a moment on Acorn Street. – Photo by Marco P.

Gregory R. caught this scene at Marlborough Street in Back Bay. – Photo by Gregory R.