We asked for the best pictures of fall foliage. Here are our favorites.

Fall has descended upon New England, and as the trees turn beautiful colors, nature shows the change in season. The air becomes slightly cooler, and crunchy leaves lie scattered on the ground. It’s the perfect time to go out for a walk, while enjoying a warm cup of tea. There are many opportunities to see autumn in its splendor.
We asked readers to share their best fall foliage photos, and you sent us exquisite snapshots from a Lenox sunrise to geese by the Frog Pond in the Public Garden. Below, we’ve included some of our favorite photos. If these images leave you feeling inspired, check out these leaf peeping locations around Boston or in New England.
Scroll ahead to see some of the scenes that our readers caught on camera, and be prepared to fall in love with New England.
