Readers Say ‘It’s whimsical’: Here are the best holiday songs, according to readers One of the most popular choices among readers was “Christmas Wrapping,” a 1981 song by The Waitresses. The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation welcomes the Cape Ann Big Band and guest vocalists in a magical evening of holiday music at the Gloucester Meetinghouse. Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation

For many people, music is an integral part of the holiday season, whether it’s important to someone’s religion or to create a sense of classic holiday cheer.

Fortunately, there’s a seemingly endless catalog of holiday music, with countless classics such as “Jingle Bells,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” to name a few, as well as dozens of modern festive tunes.

We asked readers to share their favorite holiday songs with us, and we heard from 31 readers. One of the most popular choices among readers was “Christmas Wrapping,” a 1981 song by The Waitresses. The song tells the story of a single woman who refuses to celebrate the holidays, upset about missing her chance at love until she gets a second opportunity at the end of the song.

Advertisement:

“It’s whimsical, quirky, and about love that finally starts to bloom during the holidays,” said reader Jayson from Back Bay of the song.

Two readers recommended a tune titled “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” However, if you thought they recommended the same holiday song, you’d be wrong — one reader recommended Vince Vance’s 1989 song, and the other recommended Mariah Carey’s infamous track of the same name.

The clash between these twin tunes doesn’t stop in this story — Vance, whose real name is Andy Stone, sued Carey at the start of November for copyright infringement. He sued Carey last year as well, however that lawsuit was dropped.

Read below to see what readers deemed their favorite holiday songs and what they had to say about their track of choice. We’ve also included a Spotify playlist of reader suggestions so you can get in the holiday spirit as well. Songs that could not be found on Spotify were not included on the playlist.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

“Watch ‘Love, Actually.'” — Rob G., Newport, RI

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Vince Vance and the Valiants

“It’s a great song and this is the original version — 1989.” — Kathy, Sarasota, FL

“Bells of Norwich” by Sydney Carter

“We all need comfort and hope, and this song by Sydney Carter expresses that need so perfectly. It was sung by my ensemble in The Festival of Light and Song in the eighties, and is now a permanent fixture in the many carol sings I attend during the Winter holidays.” — Anabel G., The Manor/Lexington

“Christmas Must Be Tonight” by The Band

“Tells the reason for the season in a story about the birth of Jesus in true Robbie Robinson’s style of storytelling.” — Mike F., Knoxville, TN

“Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses

“It is clearly a new wave 80s hit, but has stood the test of time year after year!” — Eric, Watertown

“Dominick the Donkey” by Lou Monte

“It’s catchy and different. Not overly commercial. Celebrates Italians.” — Rhiana, Newton

“Father Christmas” by The Kinks

“Doesn’t feel like one of the many overplayed songs that start waaay too early!” — Peter Z., Rockport

“Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer” by Elmo & Patsy

“Because it exemplifies the true spirit of Christmas.” — Anonymous

“Grown-Up Christmas List” by Michael Bublé

“Lyrics, timely given the state we are in globally.” — Jan, Manchester, NH

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” by John Lennon

“Always my favorite but very appropriate for these times. Self-reflection never hurt anyone.” — Kathy H., Onset

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” by Bing Crosby

“Nostalgia.” — Karen C., Asheville, NC

“It’s Christmas Time” by Chris Trapper

“It is a beautiful original song written by Chris Trapper of Westwood via Buffalo, NY. Played on the ukulele, the stark instrumentation allows the lyrical message of giving, love, and Christmas spirit to really be heard. Give it a listen, it will soon have you humming along.” — Mark M., Norton

“My Favorite Things” by Barbra Streisand

“This particular rendition of this song transports me to Christmas times of my youth. I love the arrangement and message of this standard from the musical ‘The Sound of Music.’ It is completely evocative of a cozy warm holiday season.” — Philip D., Portsmouth, NH

“O Holy Night”

“Because it is so movingly beautiful, [than], with the exception of Mary’s Boy Child, which came out in the 80’s, any and all Christmas songs that came out before 1970 and only sung by the original artists. Anything after 1970 just doesn’t compare.” — Mary B., West Roxbury

“Ocho Kandelikas” by Pink Martinis

“I [love] the melody and the spirit of this song.” — Sylvie G., Sudbury

“Same Old Lang Syne” by Dan Fogelberg

“Great tune for Xmas.” — Tom M., Framingham

“The Bells of St. Mary’s” by Bing Crosby

“Love the movie. Song makes me smile and think of Christmas when I was a kid.” — Michael L., Mansfield

“The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole

“It is beautifully written and performed and Ralph Carmichael’s arrangement is perfect! It’s no accident that this performance and arrangement still get played 70 years after it was recorded. RIP Nat ‘King’ Cole (and Ralph Carmichael).” — Peter S., Truro

“This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway

“Perhaps it’s the soulful quality of the song that makes it resonate so deeply. Donny Hathaway infuses each lyric with genuine emotion, making it feel like a personal gift to everyone who listens. The song captures the essence of Christmas not just as a season of giving and receiving, but as a time to connect with the people who matter most.” — Kate D., Everett

“The Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues

“The holidays mean different things to different people. This song acknowledges the reality of the holidays for many people.” — Gerry F., Brookline

“The Season’s Upon Us” by Dropkick Murphys

“I think it is a wonderful holiday satire song and always gives me a smile.” — David, Dorchester