Readers Say Here are the best places to shop local in Boston

Get to know the local businesses that keep your neighborhood going with this guide to reader-recommended shops in Boston.

For two years in a row, we’ve put together a guide of more than 50 local businesses that readers love. To create our 2023 guide, we once again asked our readers to share the small businesses that they couldn’t do without.

This year, our list features close to 100 businesses in Greater Boston and beyond. Among the featured shops are local grocers, crafting studios, chocolate manufacturers, breweries, fitness centers, and more.

This list, and an interactive map, include the businesses and entrepreneurs in Boston neighborhoods that our readers recommend for this holiday shopping season. If you’re interested in shopping outside of the city, readers have you covered there, too.

Don’t see a business on this list that you know readers would love? Share your recommendations with Boston.com in the survey at the end of this article.

A ⭐ means that this small business was also recommended by readers in 2021 and 2022.

A ⭐ means that this small business was also recommended by readers in 2021 and 2022.

Boston has become an increasingly bike-friendly city in recent years, and cyclists say stores like Landry’s help make that possible. You’ll find everything you need to get riding, including gear, biking groups, fittings, and more. Since 2010, the store has been employee-owned and celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. The store’s largest Boston location is in Allston but you can also find them in Charlestown, and outside the city.

“The staff at Landry’s Bicycles make you feel like you’re part of their family,” Calvin V. from Arlington said. “They care at much about your cycling experience sad they do their own.”

Be Well Boston (437 Boylston St., Boston)

Gift yourself or a loved one with some relaxation time at Be Well Boston, a clinical massage therapy practice. Owners Jim Memory and Katrina Baker opened their business in the Back Bay over 14 years ago and are committed to quality of care. Each session comes with personalized care.

“We offer the highest quality therapeutic massage and all of our therapists have many years of experience,” Baker told Boston.com. “We have grown our small business by referral only, and are so grateful for our wonderful and loyal clientele.”

Bittersweet Shoppe on Newbury (257 Newbury St., Boston) ⭐

Take a coffee break at the Bittersweet Shoppe while doing some shopping on Newbury Street. On the menu, you’ll find your usual café drinks as well as old-fashioned soda fountain drinks, baked goods, breakfast and lunch items, and ice cream. Justin from Allston said the shop “looks straight out of a Hallmark movie.”

This physical rehabilitation and movement center chiropractic, acupuncture, and massage techniques to give its clients the best care possible. Whether you’re recovering from an injury or trying to get in better shape for an upcoming challenge, readers say you should let Forward Spine & Sport help you feel your best. Christine B. from Belmont called them “the best in the business.”

“The doctors are some of the kindest humans on the planet. They take time to listen to their patients, they care about their patients. They go above and beyond,” she said.

Inspired by summers on Cape Cod and a lifelong love of baking, owner Taylor Stump started Little Miss Cupcape on Main Street in Hyannis in 2014. Since then, she’s opened another location in Back Bay. In addition to cupcakes, Little Miss Cupcape offers edible cookie dough, cookies, and other baked goods. Readers say the cupcakes are beautifully decorated and delicious. They’re so good, in fact, that they even converted a former cupcake skeptic.

“I thought I didn’t have a sweet tooth but man was I wrong! I was dragged in at first, but when I tried the little lemon cupcake, the density and inner filling were better than anything I’ve ever tasted,” Nate W. from Dorchester shared. “Everybody needs to try this place!”

Pawsh Dog Boutique (31 Gloucester St., Boston)

Gift-giving season isn’t just for your human loved ones. Treat your furry friends to a new toy from Pawsh Dog Boutique, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in October. The shop is currently unable to take new grooming clients. Owner Nancy Maida told Boston.com her store offers “carefully curated dog apparel, treats, and toys in a welcoming boutique.”

The Hempest (301 Newbury St., Boston)

Everything sold in this store — including apparel, glassware, and paper — is made from hemp. The Newbury store also has a CBD shop where you can find oils and tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

“Been visiting these guys for over 20 years,” said Peter from Jamaica Plain. “They were the original cannabis experts in Boston and have long offered an incredibly knowledgeable and informative experience as well as a great selection of hemp and organic clothing, CBD products, and made smoking accessories. It’s a business like no other and always fun to visit.”

Chattermark Distillers (200 Terminal St., Charlestown)

Chattermark Distillers is a veteran-owned and operated bourbon and rye distillery. They source their grains from New England farms and ferment, distill, and bottle onsite in Charlestown. Try their products by coming by the tasting room, where experienced bartenders mix up cocktails using the distillery’s spirits. And you don’t have to leave hungry either — guests are encouraged to bring their own food or order food from local restaurants to the distillery.

Kaybea Collection (1 Monument Ave., Charlestown)

Readers are raving about this new women’s boutique in Charlestown. At Kaybea you’ll find a selection of clothing, purses, candles, and jewelry that’s regularly updated. Whether you’re young or young at heart, you’ll find something to love at Kaybea. One reader said they “can’t say enough good things” about the store.

“It’s a boutique where you pretty much can always find something cute to add to your wardrobe. Really great for running in to grab a quick gift for the women in your life too,” they said. “The owner also donates proceeds to charity and it’s a great feeling to shop local and feel like I’m helping the community.”

While the Freedom Trail may showcase some of Boston’s most important historical sights, it also features hidden shopping gems such as Place & Gather. Located steps away from the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown, the shop offers curated tablescapes, beautiful home accents and hostess gifts.

Blue Triangle (17 Edinboro St., Boston)

Blue Triangle is a new art gallery in Chinatown that showcases emerging and established artists in the Boston area. The gallery features a wide variety of art, including illustration, graphic design, surrealism, pop art, street art, and graffiti. The owners also hope to take its creative mission beyond its walls into the streets of Chinatown, working with local artists and community leaders to organize murals and plan events out in the community.

“We really hope that by opening Blue Triangle, we are able to better support Boston’s emerging artists and in the next five years we hope that our gallery is a staple community space for the arts in Boston,” Kate Collins, one of the gallery’s owners, told Boston.com.

2 Dogs Treats (171 Neponset Ave., Boston)

When you buy from 2 Dogs Treats, you can be sure you’re giving your furry companions a treat with all the care and attention they deserve. Their treats come in chicken, beef, turkey, fish skins, pork, and organic sweet potato. You’ll also find all-natural cheese chews. Not only can you pick up treats at their brick-and-mortar location in Dorchester, but their products are sold in dozens of local shops and through their online store. A portion of their sales goes to support the work of local animal charities. Alex S. from Jamaica Plain said he regularly shops at 2 Dogs Treats because they sell “the best dog treats.”

Top Shelf Cookies (516 Gallivan Blvd., Boston)

The idea for this gourmet cookie shop began like many Boston institutions with a deep love for local sports. Owner Heather Higgins Yunger started baking black and gold cookies to share with Bruins fans during home games. The bookies were a hit and inspired her to open shop in Dorchester, where Top Shelf Cookies quickly became a neighborhood staple. Using high-quality ingredients, the bakery makes a rotating list of selections, including the original black and golds. We heard from readers who had Top Shelf Cookies cater their weddings, birthdays, and other milestone events.

“Top Shelf is a member of the community, a partner to local nonprofits and a champion for local businesses. They also make delicious cookies made with the highest quality ingredients, including butter as opposed to vegetable shortening as inferior products use to cut costs,” said Matthew M. from Dorchester. “Our family reinstated the cookie jar just to house these beauties.”

Democracy Brewing (35 Temple Place, Boston)

This downtown brewery is one of few in the state that operates as a worker-owned cooperative, meaning it offers employees equity in the business. On the menu, you’ll find housemade brews and fun takes on bar staples. The brewery also has a tasting room with a full scratch kitchen.

“Good food, great beer, and I love the worker-focused environment,” said David from Roslindale.

The Ski Monster (60 Canal St., Boston)

This skiing and snowboarding gear shop was started in 2007 by two friends in their college dorm room. As lifelong winter sports enthusiasts, the owners wanted to improve the experience of shopping for equipment and provide other skiers and snowboarders with their expertise. The store is only open by appointment, but once you book a time to visit, you’ll get a one-on-one experience with an experienced staff member. And the Ski Monster won’t let you shop uninformed. They’ve put together a guide to the best gear for the 2023-24 season that you can browse before you come in. Dave from Andover praised the store for their “knowledgeable staff, good product inventory, and beautiful facility.”

This local coffee chain got its start in Downtown Boston, just steps away from Boston Common. Today, they also have locations in the North End and Back Bay. Their cafes serve Stumptown Coffee and Third Wave Coffee products exclusively, sourced from roasting facilities in Brooklyn, New York. Aside from coffee, you can order pastries, sandwiches, and a variety of gluten and dairy-free treats.

“The perfect coffee shop vibe with great drinks, awesome food, and delicious baked goods,” said a reader. “I could spend a whole day in a Thinking Cup chatting with a friend over coffee or tucked in a corner reading a good book with a scone.”

Wellness in Motion is a one-stop shop for wellness that helps clients stay healthy while leading active lifestyles. Some of their offerings include chiropractic care, massage therapy, nutrition services, and personal training. Aside from their Downtown office, they also have locations in other Boston neighborhoods and neighboring towns like Brookline and Concord. Dozens of readers have relied on Wellness in Motion to heal from injuries, do regular physical maintenance, and even train for the Boston Marathon.

“I’ve been a client for eight years and honestly, I am not sure what I’d be doing for my body maintenance without them. Ian and the team at WIMB do an excellent job helping me and my husband heal and bounce back from injuries and stay strong, while also just making the visit enjoyable by being great people. We’ve been so excited to see their expanded presence in Boston over the years!

This pub in East Boston opened in 2016 and quickly became a favorite among the locals. Serving pub style burgers, reuben sandwiches, chicken sandwiches, wings and salads, along with an extensive bottle and can beer list, as well as an impressive whiskey and spirits list, Renegade’s has something for everyone. Additionally, with a kitchen open until midnight and no reservations, Renegade’s is a great place to spend a night out.

Bostonian Barber Shop (92 Van Ness St., Boston)

Bostonian Barber Shop prides itself on providing “a traditional old-school barber feel with a modern-day twist.” Everyone is welcome at their shop and they’ve serviced everyone from blue-collar workers to Boston athletes, according to the shop’s owners. There are also locations in Whitman and Hanson. Come by Whitman for the golf simulator room built into the shop.

“They are one of the best barber shops in the country but still feels like a shop your grandfather would take you to,” said Ryan W. from Boston.

At this British-style pub, you’ll find a welcoming crowd and lots of pints of beer and ale. Cornwall’s was opened in 1973 and is still owned and operated by the same family. On the menu is a long list of beers and comforting eats like Welsh cottagers chicken pie, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie. The pub also has a pool table, darts, and an outdoor seating area.

Dan from Brighton told Boston.com that Cornwall’s “feels like family.”

“The people that work there are some of the kindest, warmest, savviest, and funniest people I’ve ever met. There’s a reason why so many of them have worked there for so long. It is everything you want from a neighborhood bar,” he said.

Paradise Beauty Salon (51 Fairmount Ave., Hyde Park)

Paradise Beauty Salon has been a community fixture since 1989 when it first opened its doors in Mattapan Square, according to The Bay State Banner. The salon has since moved to Hyde Park, but readers say it maintains its professionalism and dedication to style.

“They have had loyal supporters and clients since the opening. Clients that started as kids now have since grown, and they have their kids coming to the salon,” said James C. from Boston. “This place has been around forever and definitely should be awarded or recognized for its longevity and community commitment.”

Add a tasteful touch to your wardrobe by shopping at Salmagundi where you’ll find hundreds of hat options as well as jewelry, handbags, silk ties and bowties, belts, gloves, and flasks to match. Owners Andria Rapagnola and Jessen Fitzpatrick design roughly 60% of the hats offered at Salmagundi and readers say they offer a knowledgeable perspective whenever needed. Find them at their original location in Jamaica Plain and in their North End shop.

“Jessen and Andrea are the best! They have style flair and sell the best hats and accessories for men and women,” said Chris L. from Milton.

This small business was one of the many initially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. After closing their original location during the first year of lockdowns, the owners reopened in 2021. At Loft & Vine, you’ll find paintings, jewelry, purses, candles, and more.

“It’s my go-to anytime I need a gift. The owner really focuses on carrying local goods. Many of those highlight the North End or Boston,” said Keira G. from the North End. “It’s a great stop whenever you are looking for a gift.”

Movement Remedies (278 North St., Boston)

Pilates has taken the fitness world by storm in recent years and readers say Movement Remedies is one of the best places in the city to try it out. At this Pilates studio, you’ll find group mat classes and private sessions. The studio is especially recommended for people trying to stay active while managing pain. Kate C. from North End praised the studio’s owner for being “so incredibly passionate and knowledgeable when it comes to helping people through movement.”

“This pilates studio focuses on training people to use movement and pilates as a tool for conquering pain,” she said. “When you have pain trying to workout is different, and [owner DK Ciccone] gets that and has changed the way I think about staying active and healthy as I get older, for the better!”

Shake the Tree (67 Salem St., Boston) ⭐

You’ll find Shake the Tree in Boston’s North End, where the owner keeps the store stocked with a curated collection of clothes, handmade jewelry, home goods, and more. This gift shop takes its inspiration from boutiques in Paris, Morocco, and India so you’ll be sure to find something with flair.

“They have sourced a great range of fairly-priced, trendy items including clothes, jewelry, and gifts,” said Ashleigh from the North End.

Vision North (77 North Washington St., Boston)

Get your vision checked or find stylish new frames at Vision, a reader-recommended optometrist. They offer eye care exams for all needs and an array of frame designers including Burberry, Chanel, and Ray-Ban.

“From the front desk, to the doctors and to the opticians, everyone is so kind and helpful,” said Janssen from Charlestown.

Whether you’re looking for something to spruce up your home or a gift for a loved one, Birch St. House & Garden has you covered. The store aims to be “one-stop gift shopping for people on the go” but readers say you’ll want to stay a minute and take a good look around.

“It is my go-to for gift buying,” said Catherine from Roslindale. “There is something unique or special for everyone on my list.”

Joanne Rossman (6 Birch St., Roslindale)

Come to Joanne Rossman to find what their website describes as “beautiful, meaningful, funny, useful, quirky, comforting – in short, irresistible..” The store’s owner and namesake curates the shop’s collection with antiques, jewelry, art, books, and calendars in addition to her own finely crafted market bags and sachets.

“This is my favorite gift store! It has a wonderfully unusual selection of goods. My favorite is her collection of books where I can find something for anyone. Plus there are antiques, greeting cards, candles, jewelry, and handmade things Joanne designs herself,” Deb G. from Newton shared. “But the real treat here is Joanne — she’s a one-of-a-kind character that is fun and funny. Worth a stop in just to talk to her!”

The Square Root (2 Corinth St., Roslindale)

The Square Root is more than just a coffee shop — it’s also a bar and a live events venue. Stop by for live music, comedy, trivia, karaoke, art displays, and more. Whether you’re looking for something fun to do or “overall chill vibes,” this is the place to check out, says Ticco R. from Roslindale.

“Square Root has been an awesome place for various events and they have things going on almost every day,” he shared. “Of course, they also have great coffee, beer, food, and interesting people. It’s my favorite hangout in the neighborhood!”

R3VIVE Fitness (435 Melnea Cass Blvd., Boston)

Readers say R3VIVE Fitness might be for you if you’re looking for a steady hand to guide you through your fitness journey. This gym focuses on high-intensity, functional training in small groups and one-on-one settings.

“The community here makes the tough workouts much easier to handle,” Kristen from Weymouth said. “The coaches are focused on providing well-thought-out and challenging workouts, all while keeping the atmosphere uplifting and not too serious.”

American Provisions is a neighborhood grocer that started in South Boston and has since expanded to Dorchester. They have hand-selected artisan cheeses, cured meats, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as freshly made sandwiches, pastries, and drinks. Next to their South Boston location is their wine bar Gray’s Hall. It’s a perfect place to meet up with friends and family. Enjoy their carefully selected wines and pair them with an order of burrata or any of their seafood dishes.

“Just an awesome curated selection of wine, cheese, charcuterie, sandwiches, and other ‘provisions.’ The staff is always knowledgeable and ready to help with suggestions on pairing,” said Sarah from South Boston. “We’re thrilled to have them in the neighborhood.”

Covet is a consignment store with locations in South Boston, Back Bay, and Beacon Hill. The first location was in Southie, but each store brings its own flair and style. Shop for your next favorite closet item or bring in your gently used items to earn a little extra money. Covet was also named by Boston.com readers as one of the best places to thrift shop in Greater Boston.

“I have found some of my favorite things from Covet, including a Patagonia rain jacket, dresses for my daughter’s graduation, and a Tiffany bracelet! I often recommend it to tourists who want to shop,” said Jill W. from South Boston.

Habit (703 East Broadway, Boston)

This clothing store offers a variety of clothing, jewelry, and gift items in the heart of South Boston. Last year, readers voted Habit as one of the best places in Boston to shop local.

“Owner and staff are extremely helpful and friendly. Strong commitment to the community, Beautiful products at a reasonable price,” said Gina N. from Woburn. “When you walk in, you feel at home! Highly recommend!”

Micro Plant Studio (365 West Broadway, Boston) ⭐

This Latinx-owned and managed boutique plant shop specializes in tropical and seasonal plants as well as floral arrangements. The store also 3D designs and prints plant, floral, office, and home décor products and offers workshops to help you become a better plant parent. Customized services, such as plant consultations for plant placement and plant care, plant care for outdoor planters and watering office and foyer plants, are available for residential and commercial clients within 10 miles from Micro Plant Studio locations.

“It is the most unique floral studio in Boston. The owner 3D prints his own pots. His seasonal window displays remind me of how Downtown Crossing used to be during the holiday season,” Erica from Brookline said. “Excellent customer service, beautiful store, and amazing hand-designed floral pots and sculptures! My holiday go-to!”

Boston Fiber Company (460 Harrison Ave., Boston)

This SOWA fiberworks queer-owned shop is a crafter’s dream. You’ll find everything you need to start a new project including yarn, needles, embroidery, felt, buttons, jewelry, and more. You can also take classes, both beginner and advanced. Drop by every other week for free sip-n-stitch events.

“Boston Fiber has great yarns and an eclectic mix of other needlework products and gift items. I love that the owner is socially conscious and donates money from sales to worthy causes,” Jane S. shared. “The store has a really inviting atmosphere. Her sip-n-stitch events are a great added touch!”

Find your next read and support disenfranchised young people in the Boston area by shopping at More Than Words. The bookstore has locations in the South End and Waltham and is staffed by young people, ages 16 to 24, who are in the foster care system, court-involved, homeless, or out of school. In addition to working in the store, they receive mentorship and coaching to achieve their goals.

Sault New England (577 Tremont St., Boston)

At Sault New England, the New England preppy look is still in. The store started as a menswear brand but now carries some women’s and kids’ items. The shop’s curated selection embraces contemporary style while celebrating the classic feel of the region. Chris from South End said he loves the fashion, home goods, and personal care at the store.

Movement with Jill (1 Longfellow Place, Boston)

Connect with your mind and body by taking a class with Movement with Jill. You can take in-person classes at the studio in the West End or choose from many virtual sessions. Whether you’re a beginner or more experienced, you can strengthen your core, increase your flexibility, and improve your posture.

“Jill is an incredible pilates instructor in Boston. She launched a virtual pilates platform during the pandemic that really helped me get through the days of quarantine! I’ve continued to do her on-demand pilates classes as well as her in-person events,” Kate C. from Boston said. “Jill is always engaging with different groups in the Boston community in order to collaborate and host group workouts. I’ve met so many great people through her and she has really built such an awesome community.”

Wellscape Direct MD (30 Lancaster St., Boston)

Wellscape Direct MD offers personalized, independent primary care in Boston. The practice offers same or next-day appointments, extended appointment times, and holistic care. One reader said a membership with this practice takes the headache out of getting healthcare with “extremely affordable” fees.

Kids R Kids (1951 Centre St., West Roxbury)

While the number of toy stores seems to be declining more and more, this family-owned business in West Roxbury has served the community for over 30 years. Kids R Kids prides itself on offering the highest quality products of any toy store that are guaranteed to last a lifetime.

“A true small business. This local toy shop carries both popular gifts and unique, hard-to-find items! The owner is friendly and knowledgeable,” a reader from West Roxbury. “My kids love to go there and pick out gifts for birthday parties. They gift wrap too!”

Pretty Moon Mercantile and Tea Bar (111 Park St., West Roxbury)

Pretty Moon is both a gift shop and an event space where you can find handcrafted goods for your home and office. They have a rustic barn that can be rented out for private events. Even if you don’t have an event to host, visit their barn for a workshop on crafting holiday wreaths, preparing Thanksgiving centerpieces, and more.

“Beautiful shop of eclectic items from local craft artisans. Also, a barn in the rear used for workshops and classes as well as tea and snacks,” Clorinda S. from Roslindale shared. “Warm and inviting full of original gift ideas and items.”

If you like to start your morning right with a cup of coffee, you’ll want to try Recreo Coffee, where owners harvest all their beans from a family farm in Jinotega, Nicaragua. They have locations in West Roxbury and downtown Boston, in City Hall Square. Take your drink to go, or savor it on their patio space.

“The owners, [Miriam] and Hector, know frequent customers by name and are always welcoming and kind,” said Caitlin from Roslindale. “The coffee is delicious, and they also have pastries from a local bakery and tea from Watertown. Along with amazing coffee, you can buy all your coffee accessories at Recreo. I make my coffee at home with the French press I purchased from their store.”

Row34 (383 Congress St., Boston)

This beloved seafood eatery celebrated a decade of service this year. Ten years in, customers still love their delicious menu items. Row34 is best known for oysters and lobster rolls, but there’s plenty more to enjoy, including the tuna crudo and the “seacuterie” board. Derek M. from Quincy praised Row34 for “outstanding service and food and the most thoughtful team in the industry.”