Readers Say The best mini golf in Greater Boston and beyond, according to readers Find a reader-recommended course near you. Puttshack PARRISH RDV

Mini golf is one of those classic summer activities that pairs well with ice cream, arcades, bumper cars, and, well, just about anything. And there are quite a few courses in and around Boston to check out.

Last week, Boston.com asked readers for their favorite mini golf course, and what made it their favorite. Was it the price, cool environment, challenging course, or location?

The majority of readers said they look for a cool environment in their mini golf experience, while others mentioned they prefer a course that’s either nearby or one that’s challenging. Price was not a consideration for readers.

Advertisement:

And which mini golf courses were deemed best? Readers shared eight spots, some with multiple locations, across Greater Boston. Most readers recommended Kimball Farm and McGolf both with 23% of votes, and Hago Harrington’s with 14%.

Below you will find a list and map of readers’ favorite mini golf courses in the Greater Boston area.

Evan (left) and his brother Cullen (right) at Hago Harrington’s Miniature Golf course. Boston Globe Staff/Photographer Jonathan Wiggs

Hago Harrington’s Miniature Golf in Stoneham has been open since 1952 offering mini golf enthusiasts the traditional game they love. Their classic game of mini golf features multiple obstacles including a frog, red barn, windmill, duck, and a well. Many of their holes are Boston-themed including Citgo and Fenway Park signs. For readers, Hago Harrington’s brings nostalgia after all these years.

Stop by for some good old fashioned fun on Mondays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The kids from two Wayland families enjoy their ice cream on a warm day at Kimball Farm in Westford. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Kimball Farm began in 1939 when founders Jack and Clara Kimball turned their family woodshed into an ice cream parlor. Since then Kimball’s has only expanded. There are four locations today, including their Westford spot that offers mini golf. From that classic woodshed to the ice cream parlor to a four location business, Kimball’s now offers more than just ice cream. Their mini golf course is what got them added to this reader-recommended list but a visit to Kimball’s promises a fun-filled experience. Activities differ depending on the location, however, at their Westford location mini golf isn’t the only option. You’ll also find ice cream, a driving range, batting cages, bumper boats, bumper cars, ziplining, an arcade, and more.

Advertisement:

“The courses at Kimball Farm are pretty good, but the addition of food, ice cream, bumper boats, and other activities make it the place to go,” said Derek from South End.

Their mini golf is comprised of two 18-hole courses that pass by a waterfall and into their forbidden mine. They’re open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices are $13 for adults, $10 for kids, and $6.50 for handicap accessible courses.

Max’s Country Golf in Tyngsboro has something for visitors of all ages. Max’s has mini golf, but also a 50-tee station driving range for those with a little more experience. They also offer other features to fill your day. After a game of golf you can enjoy their batting cages, bumper boats, and ice cream. Their website boasts about their waterfall, which they say is the tallest man-made waterfall in the Northeast. They also have rabbits, goats, and fish for all you animal lovers.

“Awesome mini golf course, driving range, batting cages, bumper boats, ice cream! A day at Max’s is a wicked fun day,” said Dillon from Tyngsboro.

Check out their 18-hole course that weaves through a cave and barn or try out driving range. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Prices are $12 for adults and $9 for kids.

A crowded day at McGolf in Dedham. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

McGolf is committed to providing an atmosphere for everyone in the family. They have mini golf for a day out with the kids and a state of the art practice facility for all levels of golfers wanting to perfect their form. McGolf is the place to go for an afternoon of mini golf, lunch, and ice cream. They are equipped with a cafe and creamery and have an 18-hole course with a variety of obstacles. While you strategize your next move, you can enjoy their landscape which features waterfalls and a koi pond.

Advertisement:

“It’s in my hometown and it’s so much fun,” said Lisa M. from Dedham.

Planning to take on another round after your first one? McGolf offers discounted replays. Mini golf hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m Friday through Sunday. Prices are $11 for adults and $9 for kids.

Looking for something a little less traditional? Swing by Project: PUTT for “mad science meets mini golf.” This indoor course uses a variety of special effects including fog, lasers, lights, and more. If you are looking for an easy hole-in-one this course is going to be trickier than expected. Their 12-hole course has challenging obstacles that ensure “wild, wacky interactive fun,” according to their website.

“It’s innovative! There are obstacles and effects here that I’ve never seen anywhere else,” said Brendan C. from Lowell.

Become a mad scientist in Project: PUTT’s science facility-themed course. They are open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Prices are $18 for admission and $5 for additional rounds.

Shrijit Banerjee reacts while playing putt-putt golf at Puttshack in the Seaport. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Puttshack began when Adam Breeden and Steven and Dave Jolliffe decided to transform the game of mini golf making it “tech-infused.” Puttshack’s goal is to bring modern technology to mini golf all while offering a space to party. The indoor game will take you through themed obstacles like air hockey, beer pong, roulette, and much more. Puttshack doesn’t just off a game of mini golf, they also have a bar, restaurant, DJs, and live music events. After its successful opening in the Seaport last year, Puttshack plans to open another location in Natick by the end of the year.

Advertisement:

“It’s the best atmosphere, food, drink, and just overall. It’s a blast,” said Chris H. from Boston.

They are open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Prices are $18 for adults and $10 for kids.

If you need a calm way to spend your weekend, try a visit to Trombetta’s Farm. Trombetta’s Farm has been around since 1978, and has something for the whole family. Their 450-foot long, indoor course is surrounded by plants and flowers and open all year round, perfect for an escape from the winter weather. While you play the 18-hole game listen to music and appreciate the greenery. And when you’r done, head over to get some of their homemade ice cream at their ice cream truck.

“It’s close to where we live, indoors, there’s ice cream, and it’s also a garden and flower shop,” said Steve, a Boston.com reader.

Kick back and enjoy a day out with the family at Trombetta’s Farm. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Prices are $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $8 for kids.

West End Creamery is a sprawling family-run farm equipped with mini golf, ice cream, and seasonal events. Their mini golf is an 18-hole game for all ages that winds through green pastures, gardens and fountains. When you’re done with your game, try one of their 60 ice cream flavors or grab a bite at their snack shack.

Advertisement:

“It’s a great course at a great location and is kind of like Kimball’s,” said Bill B. from Douglas.

Plan your trip to West End Creamery for mini golf and more. Mini golf is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prices are $11 per person.