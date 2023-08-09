Readers Say Here are the best places to get ice cream in Cape Cod Get a scoop at one of these 34 reader-recommended spots. Making waffle cones at Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour. Photo by Kelsey Lawerence

Whether you live on Cape Cod or are visiting for the summer, you know that the experience of strolling along the beach with an ice cream in hand is one to be treasured. After you’ve spent a day spotting whales in Provincetown or just photographed a sunset in Chatham, you may want to cool off with something sweet. Luckily, Cape Cod is known for its quality ice cream shops, and Boston.com readers are ready to help you find some of the best.

We asked readers for their favorite places to get the frozen treat along the Cape, and we heard back from over 500 people, recommending 34 spots. They told us about classic flavors like the mint chocolate chip and butter pecan, while sharing shops that they have been frequenting for years. Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee, whom readers voted in second place in 2022, won the first place title. Other standouts from last year, such as Sundae School Ice Cream and Four Seas Ice Cream, remained among the top five.

We spoke with Polar Cave’s president Mark Lawrence, who said that people come to the shop for the experience and will wait in line for up to an hour and a half, just to get ice cream. “That’s part of what the magic of Polar Cave is. We want each person who walks through the doors to feel special,” Lawrence said. “Friendships are made in the line. People get to know each other.”

Below, find a guide to some of the best ice cream shops along Cape Cod. We’ve included the few spots that readers praised in Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, as well. Scroll down to see a map and complete list, so that you can find a location near you.

Where to find ice cream spots in Cape Cod and nearby in 2023, according to readers:

A 🏆 means that this shop was among the top 5 in 2022 and 2023.

Somerset Creamery has been around since 1937 and their one location in Bourne’s Cataumet community and two in Somerset are attractions. Their scoops of ice cream come in flavors such as the cherry chocolate chunk, the coconut almond chip, and their famous Cranberry Bog, which features a light cranberry base, dark chocolate chunks, Craisins, and walnuts. They offer sundaes like the peanut butter cup and brownie hot fudge, as well as creamsicle frappes and root beer floats. Reader M.J. G. said, “Their ice creams are full flavored, with an old-fashioned, rich, creamy texture. I also have to mention their homemade waffle cones, which are amazing!”

Somerset Creamery took 5% of the vote.

Multiple locations

A treat from Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream. – Photo courtesy of Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream

Owner Richard Smith, who gave these ice cream parlors their name, runs three shops along the Cape, with spots in East Falmouth, Mashpee, and East Orleans. Visitors love to order the raspberry sundae, he said, which is made of vanilla ice cream, raspberry sauce, homemade whipped cream, and a fresh cherry, rather than a maraschino one. The ice cream itself has high butterfat content, making for great flavor. Smith said that he enjoys the ice cream business because his shops are “making people feel happy.” Reader Laura T. from Falmouth said, “Smitty’s is hands-down the creamiest ice cream, and the flavors are amazing — there’s always something new to try, like the Peanut Butter Swirl this year. My go-to is Peppermint Stick with hot fudge on top.”

Smitty’s Homemade Ice Cream took 6% of the vote.

Multiple locations

Seat yourself on one of the counter stools at this Centerville ice cream shop, and order a sundae before embarking on a day at the beach. You’ll find classic flavors like the fresh peach and cookie dough on their menu, but also expect some surprises. Have you ever tried vanilla chai? How about ginger or penuche pecan? The ice cream at Four Seas is made on site with careful attention to detail, co-owner Douglas Warren said. To build a flavor like chocolate, they will often use three different kinds of chocolate, which makes the product more complex. And if you’re in need of lunch to pack with you while you head outdoors, Four Seas also serves sandwiches. John from Virginia said he enjoys ice cream flavors such as the coconut, strawberry, and fresh cantaloupe. “Fresh, creamy product, not too sweet. Great spirit at this place, and a local tradition,” he said.

Four Seas Ice Cream took 8% of the vote.

360 S Main St., Centerville

A hot fudge sundae from Sundae School Ice Cream. – Photo courtesy of Sundae School Ice Cream

If you’re a lover of quality ice cream, you must know about Sundae School Ice Cream, which has been open since 1976. Guests flock to the Dennis Port location, housed in a former barn with an old-fashioned feel, or the spot in Harwich Port, known for its outdoor patio. Readers enjoy scoops of the Bass River Mud, which is coffee ice cream with roasted almonds, chocolate chunks, and fudge stripe. Die hard fans come back for the vanilla, but another popular flavor is the Shark’s Tooth, black raspberry with white chocolate chips. Co-owner Michelle White, who had been a manager before she bought the company with two other partners this past May, said that their hot fudge is a major draw for customers. “One of the things is that we do not water it down at all,” she said. “We make sure that it’s nice and hot when it’s served, and it still keeps a thickness to it. It’s not overly sweet, and it’s not overly bitter.”

Reader Amelia from Harwich Port said, “I have been going to Sundae School my whole life. I’ve lived on the Cape my whole life, and Sundae School is always the place we go. It has the freshest ice cream, made in-shop, and amazing fresh homemade whipped cream, with amazing staff.”

Sundae School Ice Cream took 21% of the vote.

Multiple locations

Mark Lawrence, the president of Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour, said that his shop in Mashpee has something of a “cult like” following. Maybe it’s because of the waffle cones and bowls, which are made to order and served warm. When guests step into the shop, they can catch their scent, the “smell of happiness,” he said. Or maybe it’s the vibe of the parlor’s pink and white cottage, decorated with Coca-Cola memorabilia, a sled on the ceiling, and stuffed animals. Patrons love the unique flavors, like the Mashpee Mud, which is coffee ice cream with a fudge swirl, almonds, dark chocolate chips, and crushed Oreos. They also enjoy Papa Bear’s Over-the-Top Glacier Frappes, extra thick shakes that come with a waffle bowl sundae on top. Lawrence said that the connections people make at Polar Cave are special. “I’ve been to funerals, and I’ve been to hospitals, when [customers] have babies,” Lawrence said. “We’re very much connected, as a Polar Cave family, on each side of the counter. I’m still in touch with kids that worked for me 23 years ago.”

Reader Jennifer G. from Maryland said, “The flavors, texture, hospitality, and decor are unmatched. I love mixing Death by Chocolate with strawberry in a homemade waffle cone, with a marshmallow on the bottom to prevent leaking. When I visit friends, I bring multiple pints from Polar Cave, and they are always a huge hit. People tend to be skeptical at first of the [Klondike] Crunch but can’t get enough once they’ve tasted its sweet, [graham flavored ice cream with a graham cracker swirl] and crunchy chocolate covered honeycomb bits. The owner, Mark Lawerence, always asks about my family, gives me a hug after a long absence (I live in Maryland), and makes me feel at home again. This is my favorite ice cream shop in any state. My boyfriend is aware that if we ever get married, a Polar Cave ice cream sundae bar will be on the menu.”

Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour took 30% of the vote.

22 Falmouth Rd., Mashpee

Honorable mentions🏅

Ice Cream Smuggler: In East Dennis, get your ice cream fix, with a scoop of black raspberry, apple pie, or butter crunch. They also offer ice cream cakes and pies, for when you’re planning a celebration. 1555 MA-6A, East Dennis

Readers say: “I always get the classic hot fudge sundae with two scoops of vanilla, no nuts. [The fudge is made off site], and the sundae is simply glorious! Best ice cream on the Cape.” —Mark, Watertown

Cape Cod Creamery: This popular pick has locations in Dennis, Hyannis, and South Yarmouth, offering flavors that are named after different towns and spots along the Cape and islands (think of the Vineyard Vanilla and the Chapin Cherry Chocolate). Multiple locations

Readers say: “Provincetown Pistachio. I love the tasty variety of flavors named after Cape towns.” —Mark B., Florence

Here’s the complete list of Boston.com reader-recommended ice cream shops in Cape Cod and nearby: