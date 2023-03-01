Readers Say ‘I am running for Cradles to Crayons because children are our future’ Ashly Gonsalves says running the Boston Marathon is "a dream come true!" Ashly Gonsalves, 35, is running the Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Ashly Gonsalves

Age: 35

From: Groton

It has been a dream of mine to run the marathon since I was 16 years old. I recently just moved back from Arizona and I thought the opportunity was gone until I was recently invited to run with a charity near and dear to my heart.

I am running for Cradles to Crayons because children are our future.

I have three kids of my own and I would do anything to provide for them. Helping those in need brings warmth to my heart. I hope anyone out there can help support me and this cause.

I still can’t believe I am actually doing this! What a dream come true!

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.