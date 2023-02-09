Readers Say ‘Brotherly love, baby’: Readers are backing the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII Forty-five percent of Boston.com voters sided with Philadelphia while just 18 percent backed Kansas City. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) following an interview about the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII will be a matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles and with the Patriots out of contention, we wanted to know how Boston.com readers felt about the game.

New England has plenty of experience against both of these franchises. The Patriots have faced the Chiefs five times since Patrick Mahomes was drafted in 2017, including once in the playoffs in the 2018 AFC Championship game.

As for the Eagles, the last two times the team made it to the Super Bowl, they faced the Patriots. New England won the first matchup in 2005 when Andy Reid was the head coach in Philadelphia, but the second time around, the Eagles got their revenge, beating the Patriots 41-33 in 2018.

Advertisement:

While there’s a new head coach in town and a different quarterback under center, there are still plenty of players left over from the 2018 birds.

We ran a survey to see who Boston.com readers want to win the Super Bowl and the Eagles crushed the Chiefs among our readers. The option chosen most behind the Eagles was probably not much of a surprise. “I wish they could both lose,” was chosen by 32 percent of the readers polled.

Fans of the Chiefs provided straightforward explanations for their support. Richard from South Boston had one reason: “Philly sucks.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles backers among our readership said they have an affinity for the Philadelphia team, even if they’re Pats fans at heart.

“Philadelphia friends watched with me as Boston teams won SO many championships over the past two decades,” said MPM from the South Shore. “Can’t not cheer for the Eagles at this party!”

Who do you want to win the Super Bowl? Chiefs 18% 18 Eagles 45% 45 I hope everyone has fun 5% 5 I wish they could both lose 32% 32

Many readers will be tuned in regardless of who wins the game. Below you’ll find a sampling of responses sharing their reasoning for choosing who they’re rooting for this Sunday.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The Eagles supporters

“Brotherly love, baby! Philly is a city with some similarities to Boston (cool, historic vibes) but without as much sports success. Show ‘em some love and root for the Eagles and the greased poles in downtown Philly! Plus, the Chiefs used to be fun to root for when they were trying to get over the hump in the Schottenhemer years, but now with Mahomes, they are too good and we can’t have them winning and potentially catching up to the Pats…” — Michael P., Manchester, N.H.

Advertisement:

“Chiefs suck!” — Kelly B., Cumberland

“Have simply developed a dislike for the Chiefs.” — Johnny M., Scituate

“To stop the Brady vs. Mahomes debate. Give it 10 years and then start that nonsense.” — Anonymous

“I like the entertaining way Philly plays football… rock-solid defense and a stellar offense led by awesome quarterback, Jalen Hurts! GO PHILLY!” — James W., Kilkee

“Fly Eagles Fly Family from South Jersey. Born being an Eagles fan!” — Dash, Plymouth

“Hate the Chiefs. Don’t want anyone approaching Brady’s records.” — Brian M.

Those who chose the Chiefs

“Eagles won against Patriots and once I was a Philly fan but ever since The New England Patriots lost SB LII, I am no longer an Eagles fan.” — Rich, Southbridge

“Patriots/AFL fan since 1960 when my grandfather took me to a Pats game against the Dallas Texans. Have to go with the Chiefs!” — S.W.J., Epping, N.H.

“I had to pick one. My Super Bowl square will be what I really care about this year!” — John, Shrewsbury

“I like the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes and do not like the Eagles. Also, Philly fans are as crazy if not more than Boston fans…” — Rachna B., Brookline

Advertisement:

“Die Eagles, die.” — Sofia

“Philly fans are terrible and the reason I would not back the Eagles or 76ers.” — Richard M.C. Woodbridge

The true Pats fans who want them both to lose

“No dog in this fight.” — M.V., Maine

“I hate Eagles fans. I think Mahomes is great, but not Tom Brady great…Still don’t want him close to Super Bowl wins.” — Anonymous

“Pretenders to the Throne, the lot of them.” — Harriet C., Millis

“As a lifelong Pats fan, I seriously do not like either team and can’t bring myself to support one over the other. I’ll be doing something other than watching this game.” — Tim T.

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.