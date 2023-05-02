Readers Say Readers say the Bruins’ collapse is among the worst in Boston history Thirty three percent of voters said it was the single worst result of all-time by a Boston team. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci watch could only watch as the Panthers celebrated their victory in Game 7. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Following a historic 65-win regular season, it’s safe to say that Bruins fans were disappointed with the team’s first round exit on Sunday.

On Monday, Boston.com asked readers how they were feeling following the Game 7 overtime loss to Florida, that included Boston giving up the lead with one minute left in the game after blowing a 3-1 series lead.

In the poll, readers were asked to consider how this Bruins loss compared to other big-time collapses in Boston sports history.

Where does the Bruins' early playoff exit rank all-time? It's the worst loss in Boston sports history. 33% 113 It's not the worst loss ever, but it's up there. 61% 210 It's a bad loss but doesn't rank that highly all-time. 6% 22

In the second part of the poll, readers were asked what they thought was to blame for the Game 7 loss, and how they feel about the team going into the offseason.

Coaching

“Coaching is suspect since goaltending choices should have been better in crucial situations.” – Steve T., Salem, NH

“Coaching. Why do you stray from the lineup and goalie formulas that worked all year? Ullmark was injured yet he continued to be put in the lineup and Swayman just sat. Too many unusual line tweaks and defensive changes from the regular season.” – Chris R., Simsbury

“Coaching – coaching – and coaching, netminding and more coaching around that!” – Joseph D., Boston

“I think the coach is the number 1 problem. The team was not prepared for the Stanley cup ‘level of play’ that takes place. The Bruins didn’t have an ‘attack’ plan. They always shot the puck along the boards to get it out of their zone, then go steal it back at center ice, and then go on offense.” – Ron B., Peabody

“It was a total team (lack of) effort, but a special shout out should go to coach Montgomery for his uncanny ability to make every imaginable mistake starting before the playoffs even began.” – Christos L., Lynn

Defense

“Defensemen were very weak around the net and couldn’t clear the puck out of their zone on many occasions. This was an issue earlier in the regular season and the Panthers capitalized on it big time.” – Paul G., Fairfield

“It’s really simple: the B’s defensive core just laid a bona fide goose egg in round 1, including Ullmark.” – Alex, Cambridge

“The Defensemen. They were all terrible. Also playing a very injured Ullmark.” – John H., Boston

“The defense as a whole played like they were first timers. Trying to make highlight passes through traffic instead of the safe pass or deep dump in. It was Jekyll and Hyde from the first 82 games.” – Mike V., Maine

“The defense…not being able to get the puck out of their own zone. Costly turnovers, mental mistakes.” – Betsy, South Shore

Lack of focus

“Lack of focus. Lack of effort. Lack of awareness of the goalie situation. Regularly waiting for someone else to make a play rather than attacking. Regularly outhustled.” – Doug R., Pembroke

“After winning Game 4 6-2 and taking a 3-1 lead the Bruins played passive aggressive in the next three games. They lost focus and their play was sloppy at times.” – Mark L., Kennesaw, Georgia

“So hesitant- they didn’t play like they did the whole season. Their passes weren’t crisp. Turnovers were too many.” – Michael S., Bradenton, Florida

“They won so much during the regular season that deep down I think they thought they could turn their play on and off.” – Jack A., Key West

“They simply didn’t want it. There was no sense of urgency by the team.” – Joe, Bourne

Not enough rest

“Bruins spent too much energy & effort chasing regular season records – especially during the last few weeks of it.” – Barry K., Littleton

“Two things (1) Peaked too early! (2) Injuries – should have rested our boys in black and yellow instead of chasing records. History has shown many times what happens to the winner of the Presidents Cup. The curse is real.” – Justin T., Natick

“Team was tired and not aggressive at the end.”

“Just seemed burned out from the season. Should have slowed down a little.”

“Pushing for the regular season record most likely.”