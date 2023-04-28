Readers Say Readers are mostly split when it comes to their confidence in the Bruins Forty six percent of respondents said they were "definitely" worried about the Bruins after dropping Game 5 to the Panthers. Charlie Coyle (13) gets into it with Matthew Tkachuk (19). AP Photo/Charles Krupa

After the Bruins fell to the Panthers in overtime in Game 5 on Wednesday night, Boston.com asked readers if they were concerned about the team.

More than 360 readers responded to our poll, and a narrow majority of fifty four percent said that they still feel confident in Boston’s ability as a team, despite dropping two games on home ice to No. 4 Florida.

Readers were also asked what they felt the biggest issue was during the 4-3 loss in Game 5, as well as their predictions for Game 6 in Florida on Friday.

Are you worried about the Bruins after Game 5? Definitely. 46% 169 Not at all, best team in the league. 54% 196 What was their biggest issue? O-zone 19% 69 D-zone 48% 175 Goaltending 19% 68 Other 15% 53 What's your prediction for game 6? Bruins win in regulation 80% 293 Bruins win in overtime 1% 5 Panthers win in regulation 18% 64 Panthers win in overtime 1% 3

For most respondents, it was the team’s defensive performance that really let them down on Wednesday.

Forty eight percent of the readers blamed the d-zone, as the Bruins allowed four goals in Game 5, the second time this series they’ve allowed at least four in.

O-zone and goaltending came in second and third in the poll with 69, and 68 votes respectively, and the “other” option received the least with 53.

The most common “other” response was the amount of turnovers by the Bruins but readers also mentioned a lack of rest for the team, a slow powerplay, and a few questionable officiating decisions.

In the contest, it was a poor pass by Linus Ullmark that gave away the game.

THE ONE AND ONLY



MATTHEW TKACHUK pic.twitter.com/94EcMrAOyg — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 27, 2023

Despite some readers sharing concern over the loss, the vast majority still think the Bruins can close the series in Game 6.

Eight one percent of the respondents said they think Boston will win the game, which starts at 7:30 p.m.