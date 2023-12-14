Readers Say Which kind of Christmas tree is best? Readers say real ones. "I like the fresh scent of real evergreen." Isabella Dume, 3, admires herself in the reflection of a Christmas ball hung from a tree outside of Faneuil Hall Marketplace during the lighting ceremony in 2022. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

On a picturesque December morning, the entire family gathers around the Christmas tree as they open presents and give gifts, showing appreciation for their loved ones.

However, Christmas trees are becoming increasingly more expensive. One local business recently told Boston.com that prices for trees this year went up around $1 per foot. Additionally, depending on the size and type of tree, the price can range from $58 to $220.

Another option for a Christmas tree is buying an artificial one, which can be more cost-effective in the long run, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, or ACTA, who says that a good quality tree can last up to 20 years.

We recently asked readers whether they prefer real or artificial Christmas trees. Of the 55 readers who responded, around 67% said a real tree is their preference.

Which kind of Christmas tree is best? Real trees 67% 37 Artificial trees 33% 18

One of the most popular reasons for choosing real Christmas trees is their smell, often evoking fond memories of the holidays.

“Real trees are better due [to] aesthetics and fragrances,” said reader Rob from Beverly.

Another reason why some readers, such as Rex from Hopkinton, preferred real trees is that their artificial counterparts “take up too much room to store.”

However, a good portion of readers — about 33% — preferred artificial trees. For many of these readers, they dislike the idea of cutting down a tree just to use it as a temporary decoration.

“The trees are beautiful but then you wonder why raise and place a tree to go dry out in your overheated house? I’ve always felt guilty about the whole thing,” said reader Maureen from Whitinsville.

Read below to see what readers had to say when it comes to buying a real or artificial Christmas tree.

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

“I like the fresh scent of real evergreen”

“The smell and the tradition.” — Kay, Norwell

“Fake trees are … well, FAKE!” — Neal H., Stratton, ME

“Odor. Reality.” — Jimmy J., Stoneham

“I like the fresh scent of real evergreen, and I like supporting a farming industry.” — Anonymous

“Smell, look, soft branches.” — Anonymous

“No need to kill a tree”

“Artificial trees are better because: 1. Pre-strung lights. 2. Consistent look year after year. 3. Less mess (no fallen needles) 4. Less maintenance (no need to water) 5. Save a tree from being cut 6. Most important … safe! Less chance of a fire. Never buy a cheap fake tree, they look awful. The higher end fake trees are actually pretty realistic.” — Chris L., Melrose

“We literally lived in a Hallmark-like town setting for years … You could and we did buy fresh cut trees … These are great memories of big snow, going only a few minutes down the road to pick your own tree, delivery if you didn’t have a truck. The trees are beautiful but then you wonder why raise and place a tree to go dry out in your overheated house? I’ve always felt guilty about the whole thing.” — Maureen, Whitinsville

“I’m a tree hugger and don’t believe in cutting down trees for short term decorations.” — Anonymous

“No need to kill a tree.” — Anonymous

