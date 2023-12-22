Readers Say Crafts Zone Studio invites you to unplug and get connected Readers picked this Coolidge Corner crafting studio as one of the best small businesses in Greater Boston. The Crafts Zone Studio in Coolidge Corner is one of readers' favorite local businesses.

When pandemic lockdowns lifted in late 2020, there was a scramble to get back into the world and start making connections again. If months of isolation had taught us anything, it was the importance of community.

Like many Bostonians, Ye Tian was eager to share space with people once again. But he found his options lacking, especially during the winter months when cold temperatures force much of the city back indoors. What he wanted was a space where he could get together with friends or go on a date that didn’t have to involve drinks or a sit-down meal.

In China, Tian’s native country, there was already a market for this kind of business — crafting studios where people could spend time being creative with friends, family, and loved ones. He saw a big opportunity for something similar in post-pandemic Boston.

“Clearly, in-person interaction is fundamental in our society,” he said. “I wanted to create a space where people could have that and leave with some beautiful memories.”

By 2022, he had opened Crafts Zone Studio in Coolidge Corner to do exactly that. The do-it-yourself art studio has quickly become a favorite among Boston.com’s readership. Each year, we ask our readers to help us highlight some of the best small businesses in Greater Boston. Craft Zone Studio was recommended by readers more than two dozen times.

“This place is super great for spending time with friends, family, or your loved ones,” said Issa from Boston. “Perfect place to chill and relax. The studio offers so many projects that you can work on and they are all beginner-friendly for all ages. Highly recommend if you just want to have a great time indoors.”

At the studio, there are more than 20 stations set up to help you do everything from glass painting to DIY jewelry, floral arrangements, and more. The shop sets you up with all the materials you need to finish a craft, walks you through basic instructions, and gives you the space to let your creativity run wild. Most of the crafts are accessible to all skill levels and rotate seasonally so repeat visits are encouraged.

In the age of social media, it was important to Tian that businesses like this exist in Greater Boston.

“I don’t want the young generations to have the option of entertainment just online or on their cell phones. Crafting is the original, old-fashioned way for people to relax and do something to present their mind, ideas, or their emotions,” he said. “I still feel that this kind of the concept [is useful] for even nowadays…It gives them another option that can still enjoy the time with their friends physically.”

It was a risky move to start a business of any kind so soon after the height of the pandemic, let alone one that depends on in-person contact, but Tian said he believed the community was just as ready for it as he was. He points to the Clayroom, a nearby pottery studio that has built a loyal customer base because of its emphasis on community through art.

“It was really risky because at that time. Are people going to feel comfortable getting [outside]? I had the worries and concerns but I saw the motivation that people want to talk and interact with people face-to-face instead of just a chat online,” he said. “When you give them the option, people rally to get on the street again.”

Several of our readers shared that Crafts Zone has become one of their favorite ways to connect with friends.

“Crafts Zone Studio is the perfect destination for those seeking more than a typical crafting experience,” Jenny W. from Brookline shared. “What sets Crafts Zone Studio apart is its commitment to not only providing a space for creative expression but also fostering a collaborative environment. This studio’s approach is not just about crafting; it’s about empowering individuals to explore their creativity within a supportive community. As someone who has personally benefited from their services, I can attest to the invaluable support received in realizing my crafting aspirations.”

And if you are in it for the artistic value, there’s something at Crafts Zone Studio for you, too. Readers praised the originality and variety of the shop’s offerings, the high quality of their supplies, and the attention to detail provided by employees.

“It is a very unique place to have fun in Brookline as I love to bring my friends to socialize by doing some crafts. The studio makes a lot of cherishing memories that are different than going to other places,” said Cathy X. from Brookline.

Part of the Accessories Zone in the Crafts Zone Studio.

Tian initially thought the shop would primarily draw Chinese international students living in Boston because they were more likely to be familiar with the store’s concept. But since opening, he said he’s been pleasantly surprised to find his clientele has included young families, elderly patrons, and couples of all backgrounds.

The success of the business isn’t because of the crafts themselves, Tian said, but because of “the value of the experience.”

“The physical stuff is not our goal,” he said. The most important thing is when they’re crafting in our studio, they create some good memories. It’s a happy moment they created.”

Crafts Zone Studio; 229 Harvard St., Brookline

