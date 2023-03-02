Readers Say This is the most picturesque small town in Massachusetts, according to Boston.com readers "It has everything," wrote William B. from Somerset. Edgartown Harbor Light in Edgartown. Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism / Flickr

Massachusetts is full of scenic spots, and a Martha’s Vineyard town is the prettiest of them all, according to Boston.com readers.

When we asked readers to name the most picturesque small town in Massachusetts, Edgartown was the clear winner.

Which small town on the World Atlas list is the most picturesque? Edgartown 21% 56 Chatham 17% 44 Concord 5% 12 Lenox 1% 3 Nantucket 16% 41 Newburyport 14% 37 Northampton 1% 2 Oak Bluffs 5% 12 Provincetown 6% 17 Salem 5% 13 Sandwich 4% 10 Stockbridge 6% 16

Edgartown, a popular summer destination, was once a major whaling port and today boasts historic homes, brick sidewalks, restaurants, shops, and a busy and scenic harbor.

Readers chose the town from the following Worldatlas.com list of the 12 most picturesque small towns in Massachusetts: Edgartown; Chatham; Concord; Lenox; Nantucket; Newburyport; Northampton; Oak Bluffs; Provincetown; Salem; Sandwich; and Stockbridge.

Of 188 responses, 21% chose Edgartown, followed by Chatham and Nantucket at 16%.

Here’s what readers had to say about Edgartown

“Edgartown captures the essence of coastal New England: the rugged coastline and inviting beaches make for a lovely memorable visit,” wrote Patrice M. from Lawrence.

“The harbor is spectacular and the old whaling captains houses are wonderfully preserved,” wrote Jared N. from Metrowest.

“Edgartown is situated on a beautiful harbor with brick sidewalks, stately homes reminiscent of the 1800’s, with restaurants, shops, and beautiful views from every corner,” wrote Shelley V.

“Beautiful streetscapes, beaches, water views, walking trails, charming houses, lots of flowers,” wrote Lynne from Natick and Edgartown.

“It has everything,” wrote William B. from Somerset. “Ocean, beaches, lighthouse, harbor, sunrise, sunset, great houses, et cetera.”

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.