Readers Say 12 readers share their favorite concerts from summer 2023 The genres and sizes of the concerts ranged from rock bands at Royale in Downtown Boston to pop stars at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Dead and Company perform at Fenway Park. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

There were an abundance of concerts over the summer across the state, from Shania Twain at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield to the Pixies at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, with many artists performing multiple nights due to demand.

This plethora of live music events is not unique to Massachusetts, however. According to a Live Nation entertainment report, last year over 121 million people attended more than 44,000 events — a 24% increase from attendance in 2019 before the pandemic.

“Every venue type from clubs and theaters to stadiums to festivals had double-digit attendance growth vs 2019,” Live Nation wrote in its fourth quarter and full year 2022 report.

We asked readers for the best concert they attended this summer, and we’re sharing 12 of our favorites.

The genres and sizes of the concerts ranged from rock band Hoodoo Gurus at Royale to the many artists who performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran.

There were, of course, more extravagant concerts than others, such as the Pink concerts in July and August, where the singer flew over Fenway Park.

Read below to see which concerts readers deemed the best of the summer, and why they loved these performances the most.

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Dead & Company

June 24 and 25, Fenway Park

“The magic was in the air over two nights at Fenway Park this summer. Dead & Company truly brought their A-Game to Boston, breathing life into music that, decades later, makes a generational impact. Whether it was your 100th show or your 1st, it was clear to all that the boys of Dead & Co. reached a new peak on this tour — a high water mark in an already legendary career. Where they go from here is anybody’s guess, but the music never stopped before, and I seriously doubt it will now.” Christopher T., North End

Ed Sheeran

June 30 and July 1, Gillette Stadium

“Mr. Sheeran gave one of the most amazing concerts I have ever seen. I don’t have much else to say! … loved it!” Jacqueline D., Athol

Hoodoo Gurus

May 6, Royale

“Awesome from start to finish, nice small venue and out of there by 10 p.m.” Stefan

Janet Jackson

May 19, Xfinity Center

“Honorable mention has to go to Janet Jackson, her concert at Xfinity Center was also amazing and she has still got it. She is also incredible.” Jane, Wilmington

Kane Brown

June 23, Fenway Park

“Amazing energy, perfect weather and a great venue!” Jamie Z., Methuen

Luke Combs

July 21 and 22, Gillette Stadium

“Fantastic performance, Riley Green and Lainey Wilson were great as well.” Jimbo, Stoneham

Max Creek

May 27, StrangeCreek Festival

“Max Creek show at StrangeCreek Festival in May, although technically not summer was by far the best show I’ve seen to date this year.” Tom M., Framingham

Morgan Wallen

August 16, 17 and 18, Fenway Park

“Everything! Great music, great show, great energy, great weather, great venue.” Anonymous

Pink

July 31 and Aug. 1, Fenway Park

“My daughter and I went to the first Pink concert at Fenway. When I first heard about the concerts, I had thought ‘oh that sounds fun, I like Pink I’m sure it’ll be a good show’ but I wasn’t really thinking it would be anything that special. I bought the tickets mostly because I thought my daughter would like the show. Well, I have been to probably 100-plus concerts and this was truly remarkable and unique. I’m sure I’ve seen acrobatics but I have never seen anyone basically fly across Fenway Park. And the music was fantastic. I am fairly sure I saw Pink back in about 2002 at MixFest so I’d seen her and thought she was good but this concert exceeded all my expectations. It was a great concert.” Jane, Wilmington

Santana

Aug. 4 and 5, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

“First time seeing a legend in a venue adjacent to a field of legends.” Kim K., Hull

Taylor Swift

May 19, 20 and 21, Gillette Stadium

“I went to her show in Foxborough on the night it torrentially down-poured. Despite the less than ideal weather, you never would have known from the performance Taylor put on. Played for 3-plus hours, not missing a beat and gave so much energy. Absolutely worth braving the elements.” Jenny, Quincy

The Cure

June 18, Xfinity Center

“The Cure are one of the quintessential new wave bands so to see one of the most legendary alternative bands of all time was mind blowing. I’m only 23 so getting to see The Cure and other important new wave bands this year like Depeche Mode this upcoming October is a dream come true. But specifically The Cure this past June was magical. Robert Smith’s vocals have the same hauntingly beautiful sound they have always had on the countless records they put out. And they aren’t out on some nostalgia tour but instead they are playing new songs from their forthcoming album every night of the show. And these new songs fit right in with all the classics. Even from outside of the actual music, Robert Smith’s crusade against Ticketmaster to keep ticket prices low and affordable and the merch affordable as well made myself and so many others love The Cure even more. Long story short, The Cure are one of the best live bands around and easily the best concert I’ve been to all summer and I’ve been to 10 this summer alone. So if they come back through town all I can say is don’t hesitate and buy a ticket.” Justin, Brookline

