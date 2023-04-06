Readers Say Here are your favorite food memories from Fenway Park "My dad threw his hot dog on the ground when Jim Rice dropped a fly ball." Readers told us about what it's like to get a bite to eat at Fenway Park. Globe Staff/Stan Grossfeld

It’s official—the Boston Red Sox season kicked off at Fenway Park on March 30, and sports fans are flocking to the stadium to see baseball games. At the same time, the Red Sox and Aramark Sports unveiled some new menu items, including avocado fries with green goddess dressing and crab cake sandwiches. We asked Boston.com readers to vote on the offerings that they’re most excited about, and we have a winner: the New England maple bacon burger proved to be the most popular.

We also wanted readers to share their favorite food memories from Fenway Park, whether they recall enjoying their first Fenway Frank in the bleachers, or ordering ice cream in a Red Sox souvenir helmet. You told us all about your fondest times, and we’ve posted them below. Scroll down, and you can also see the results of our poll.

Let us know what new menu item you'd most want to try: Avocado Fries 17% 21 Crab Cake Sandwich 17% 21 Grande Nachos 16% 20 New England Maple Bacon Burger 26% 33 Lavender Lemon Drop 5% 6 Spicy Watermelon Margarita 11% 14 Other 9% 11

Readers share their favorite food memories at Fenway Park

“I can’t remember a specific memory other than [when] my son ate his way through his first Sox game—pizza, fries, ice cream, etc. My wallet was drained.” —Laurie, Charlestown

“My first trip to Fenway Park [was] in high school, [and] my mom took me as part of a bus trip from Western Mass. It was a cold and rainy day; my mom [got] up to check out the options in the concourse, while I stayed and watched the game, not wanting to take my eyes off the field for a second, despite us losing to the White Sox. I witnessed my hero, Nomar, [hitting] a solo shot over the Green Monster. When my mom [came] back, she [handed] me a Hood soft serve ice cream. I love ice cream, but it was cold and rainy, [and] she [said], “Sorry it was the shortest line.” We laughed, and I ate it, despite the series of shivers. We ended up losing 12-2 that day, but I recall celebrating the first strike out by a Sox pitcher at the same time a vendor tossed a bag of cracker jacks up to the boxes from the lower level. Not sure who the crowd cheered for more.” —Ben W., Malden

“My dad threw his hot dog on the ground when Jim Rice dropped a fly ball.” —Vik V., Dorchester

“One of the first games back [at] Fenway after COVID was a rainy, dreary night in the low 40s. The Sam Adams Deck was about half full [of] fans hoping to get the game in and start getting out the misery of COVID restrictions. After a significant delay (that was about three hours earlier than expected), it was announced that the game was canceled. The concession stands were giving away all the prepped food (hot dogs, fries, etc). Most Fenway Franks I’ve eaten at one game (12 at least), and each one of them cost me nothing.” —Will T., West Roxbury

“Best memory is having the opportunity to experience a suite… and above all else, bringing my entire family with me. Oh, and can’t forget Wally’s guest appearance—THE BEST!” —Ceiry F., Rhode Island

“Fried dough sundae topped with hot fudge, sprinkles, and M&Ms, during the 2019 season!” —Nicolas R., East Boston

“Popcorn with my dad… in a Fenway Park tin bucket you sadly can’t purchase, [while watching the Yankees].” —A.E., Boston

“I just enjoy a couple of hot dogs, a soda, [the] ice cream sports bar, and a [fried dough] when I go. There is just something about the normal ballpark food when you go to Fenway.” —Mike C., Attleboro

“Fenway Franks are still my go to. I look forward to those. Can’t beat ‘em.” —Virginia S., Haverhill