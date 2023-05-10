Readers Say Readers share their favorite memories of Christmas Tree Shops Two Massachusetts shops will close. The Sagamore Bridge Christmas Tree Shops location. Globe Staff/John Tlumacki

After Christmas Tree Shops announced filing for bankruptcy protection last week and its upcoming local store closures, the news brought nostalgia for some Boston.com readers.

Readers shared some of their favorite memories at the shops, where they would pick up “wonderful treasures,” according to one anonymous reader.

Christmas Tree Shops first opened as a holiday boutique on Cape Cod during the 1950s, the Boston Globe reported. Ownership changed several times in subsequent years and was bought by Bed Bath & Beyond in 2003. Sudbury-based investment management company Handil Holdings, LLC, acquired CTS in 2020. According to court records, Christmas Tree Shops will close 10 stores, including the Falmouth and Sagamore shops.

“By increasing our financial flexibility, we will be able to focus on continuing to delight our loyal customers with a wide selection of unique goods at affordable prices,” company chairman Marc Salkovitz said in a press release. “We continue to believe that given its storied history and strong customer loyalty, CTS has tremendous potential, and we remain committed to the long-term success of the business.”

Below, see what readers shared about their favorite memories of Christmas Tree Shops.

“I can’t remember what I bought, but I do remember the experience. I remember my excitement walking in with my mom and dad after a day or weekend at the beach. We always went to the one in Hyannis, but I always wanted to go to the windmill at the Sagamore Bridge. And when I finally did, it was like walking into a closet full of surprise treasures, at least through the eyes of a nine-year-old girl. Though I do remember really wanting big white wicker chairs there and was told no. I will always remember my excitement at seeing the big white wicker chairs I couldn’t have, still want, and will always remember.” —Athena E., via Facebook

“The Christmas Tree Shop was always a go-to place for my mom when we were down the Cape. When they opened one up in our hometown of Pembroke, she was beyond thrilled. She loved a bargain, and she certainly spent her share at these stores, mostly to refill her not-so-secret chocolate stash. I have a store in my town too, and whenever I go there, I think of her.” —Kris C., Avon

“I think the Somerville shop had the best travel section in the area. Pre-Covid, I traveled to a number of states/countries and easily and always was able to find passport covers, lotions, wipes, and personal hygiene items needed for a traveler. My daughter furnished her kitchen with quality dishes, kitchenware, and silverware for a good price. Lamps, mirrors, the perfect picture frame, and let’s not forget the outside home decor. I could go on about spending hours in a store to pick up only a few items and come out with many bags for great finds. So sad to see such a great store go away.” —Sam H., Woburn

“We could always count on finding wonderful treasures there over the years, including wool area rugs with New England motifs, lamps, blue and white Chinese export decor, stationary, great window treatments, and on and on. I hated to move out of Massachusetts for Florida because I had to leave them behind. My friends would always send me packages from there. I think most of my house in the mid 80s was decorated by Christmas Tree Shops! I hope that it returns!” —Anonymous

“The original barn in Yarmouth was a great stop on a rainy day road trip during a Cape vacation. As they expanded, they did bring to market a tremendous selection of affordable seasonal decorations, and even lamps, which were great for kids’ rooms and odd corners. Their yard and beach collection was kitschy in a delightful way. They weren’t selling heirlooms. They gave the masses what they needed. … The quality did seem to decline recently, but that is likely the fault of their corporate overlords and the buyers. The construction masterpiece at the Sagamore Bridge should be preserved and repurposed, if at all possible.” —Sean F., Dorchester

“I picked up a weird and tacky Santa Claus there. Picture a Santa whose entire body is a wrapped spiral of painted red metal that ended in a sharp point. It had little metal arms, a wooden head, and its head and beard were made of small metal tight curls, painted white. It had a jaunty metal red hat, also pointy. Also, if you pressed down on the head, the entire creation (about the size of a hand) would bounce up and down. “I kept it on my office desk for years as it also grew [rusty]. It was the most hazardous Christmas decoration I’ve ever seen. You could poke an eye out with that thing, or possibly get tetanus.” —Jenn L., via Facebook

“When I was a child in the early 80s, my mom and I would make a stop at the original store every summer on our way to vacation on the Cape. Dad wasn’t interested, so it was just our ‘thing.’ One of my favorite memories of my mom. We would make a day of it, go shopping for silly trinkets and souvenirs, go out for lunch, and then go back to my grandparents’ cabin in South Yarmouth.” —Karen M., Framingham

“I bought a Polish pottery teapot and a blue mug that I love. Also, on the top ten list is a bookcase in the shape of a dingy. But the purchases are nothing compared to our kid’s joy in looking for a treasure. Kudos to the staff for creating a warm and welcoming environment.” —Elizabeth H., Brewster

“I worked there for a few years on the Cape when Bed Bath & Beyond bought the company from the founding family. It went from being a great caring family owned company to a faceless corporate outpost in the span of a year. Bed Bath & Beyond only cares about the bottom line and growing outside of New England. What a shame to lose this once great company.” —Heywood, Hyannis

“Christmas Tree Shops were a discovery for me when I first moved to Boston in 1980 from Ohio. I never made a trip to the Cape that didn’t involve a stop there. Purchases ranged from wrapping paper/gift bags, curtains, paper plates/napkins, kids’ beach toys, small lamps … I could go on. In the years since we left Boston, it’s one of the things I miss most. So sorry to see them caught up in the Bed Bath & Beyond undertow.” —Mary H., Ohio