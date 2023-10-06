Readers Say Over 220 readers voted: Green Line trains should be more ‘clearly’ green — and not so ‘slow’ "Sometimes when I’m biking I’m moving much faster than the T." A map showing the Green Line on a train. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

On Tuesday morning, the MBTA asked riders on X, formerly Twitter, to vote on a design for the next generation of Green Line cars. However, some X users asked for a focus on the car’s operations instead.

The one that doesn’t break down — Joshua (@Yahemcheck) October 3, 2023

We asked readers which of the three designs they preferred. The majority of readers (around 48% of the 225 who voted) opted for Option 3, consisting of a green door with gray and green siding. Readers who voted this way said having more green will make the train easy to identify.

“I haven’t been on the Green Line recently, but I like option 3 because one can clearly see it’s a Green Line trolley,” said reader Valerie P. from Brighton.

Which is your favorite new Green Line train design? Option 1 24% 55 Option 2 28% 63 Option 3 48% 107

We also asked readers what their recent experience on the Green Line has been like. One word can summarize what readers had to say — “slow.”

In addition to the speed of the trains themselves, for some readers the Green Line being slow applies to the frequency of certain branches. Reader Minnie from Chelsea said the B branch was infrequent when she commuted to her work at Boston College, often making her late.

“Sometimes I walk and get places faster, also don’t have to deal with the crowd but when I do take it, it’s not the best,” she said. “The B line is almost nonexistent with its infrequency in the morning and made me late when I worked around [Boston College] all the time even when I hopped on at [Government Center] with over an hour to spare.”

Read below to see what readers had to say about their recent experience on the Green Line.

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

“I try not to ride the T that much. Too expensive even with a tap card. There is always a problem of one kind or another.” Jessica S., Roxbury

“Just had a baby, not sure how people in wheelchairs get off and on these trolley style trains … I have been hoping that a helpful stranger helps me carry the stroller up the three steps.” C. H. Uggles, Cambridge

“I can’t help but express my disappointment with the Green Line service. It’s truly disheartening to endure overcrowded, antiquated, and poorly-maintained trains. Frankly, I’d rather take a leisurely walk than step onto a train that appears to have weathered a war.” Mike B., Boston

“My line is the C and I have had no issues. It runs frequently, stops in front of my building and is rarely overcrowded. My one ‘issue’ is that too many people, who know better, enter the trains via the back doors so they don’t have to pay. And the drivers do nothing. They even seem to help the fare evaders when no one is getting off the train at a stop.” Charlie, Brookline

“Slow and often crowded. Yet scenic and eclectic. Essential part of the T system with tremendous potential for improvement and expansion.” Nick, Lower Allston

“Slow yet it is working! Always happy when it is running. I do wish it was possible to buy a Charlie Card for seniors at the station! Why is this not available?” Elsbeth K., West Boston suburbs

“Good for the most part. I wish there were more options for getting consistent trains from North Station.” Jules, Charlestown

“Even without construction, the number of Government Center trains that show up is baffling at best. I can’t even reach Lechmere, nevermind extensions past it. Wish the MBTA would consider projects more thoughtfully, instead of saying yes to low/no quality service. My sympathies to [General Manager] Phillip Eng for the nightmare he’s tackling.” Allen, South End

“I moved from D.C. and the metro is very different from the T! It’s been a hard transition, but ultimately I don’t mind the slower trip if I’m safe. I really appreciate how clean the cars are and I’ve never felt unsafe on the Green Line T. It was much different in D.C. I couldn’t ride the metro without experiencing some sort of problem or facing harassment.” Abbie, Brookline

“Good; although it was annoying waiting 13 minutes for a D train at Park Street during 6:30 p.m., which is still rush hour. We should not have to wait more than five minutes between trains during rush hour.” Adam

“Honestly scared to ride it. There are so many accidents and fires and derailments and things falling on people’s heads at stations. And it’s so slow it’s unreliable to use for anything time sensitive. The new extension is a disgrace. Please hire and train people and fix it.” Anonymous, Brighton

“The new ones are cleaner and more updated and make less noise but old ones are still being used. My opinion: trash old ones.” Thomas I., Brookline

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.