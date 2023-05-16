Readers Say More than 400 readers voted: Here’s what they think of the new Fenway Park light show Seventy four percent of respondents said they didn't like the new home run celebration. With the new celebration, several parts of Fenway go completely dark at set times.

This season the Red Sox debuted a new light show following home runs at Fenway Park.

The display utilizes the new LEDs on the ballpark’s light towers and rotates bright spots of light around the field, darkening many sections at a time during homer celebrations.

Now that the Red Sox are about a quarter of the way through their season, Boston.com asked readers if they’ve been to the park this year, and what they thought about the change to Fenway Park.

In total, 440 readers responded to the poll, and the majority said they did not like the changes to Fenway. Seventy-four percent, or 326 respondents, said they were done with the light show.

The reasoning ranged from concerns over safety to bucking the traditions of the historic ballpark.

The other 114 respondents found that the lights were a nice change to the park that creates some excitement and could better attract younger fans.

A sampling of reader responses backing both sides can be found below.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why the lights are so annoying

“I hate it. It’s a minor league ploy in a major league park. You can’t boast about being America’s oldest and most beloved ballpark and then mix in ultra-modern effects.” – Greg M., Swampscott

“I haven’t been to Fenway yet this season, but it’s kind of irritating just watching it on TV, I can only imagine it would be worse in person. Don’t know why it is needed. We are not a fly-by-night baseball town. We don’t need external prompts to cheer or be excited when one of our guys hits a home run. We know baseball here.” – C.H., North Attleboro

“Haven’t seen in person but it diminishes the TV viewing experience.” – A Boston.com reader

“I like the old lights more. It felt more authentic to Red sox rich history.” – A Boston.com reader

“It would be okay once, or at the end. But every time is overkill.” – Carolyn G., Charlestown

“I have not been to Fenway but what I see on TV does nothing for me. It doesn’t strike me as safe either.” – Richard T., North Adams

“I’m sensitive to light and it’s almost incapacitating.” – Jeff B., Burlington

“Problematic, I have to shade my eyes. No consideration for people sensitive to flashing lights. Gives me a headache.” – Sharon, Brookline

“It is terrible, makes it hard to actually see what is happening on the field.” – A Boston.com reader

“It’s gimmicky. Do we really need a light show after every home run? It’s Fenway, not Disney World. It needs to stop.” – A Boston.com reader

“I have not experienced the light show, but I do think they are dangerous. What happens to the person walking down steps with food, or the hawkers trying to balance or carry trays of drinks or the metal hot dog box? What happens to the fans those products hit? I foresee lawsuits in the Red sox future.” – Holly D., Sandwich

“[I] can’t see the celebration happening on the field, either on TV or in person. My eyes aren’t able to adjust to the lights going on and off.” – A Boston.com reader

“Oldest ballpark in America. It shouldn’t feel like laser tag or a rave.” – A Boston.com reader

Why they’re a nice addition to Fenway Park

“I love it. Makes it feel like the Garden in a way. Also, I live next to Fenway and the new lights don’t shine through my windows as much which is nice.” – Gina, Fenway

“I thought they were really cool and a great effect!” – Nadia, Boston

“Very cool, about time this organization gets with what young fans want.” – Reece, Reading

“I like the excitement of the light show.” – A Boston.com reader

“Light show is pretty cool. It adds to the fun atmosphere of Fenway.” – A Boston.com reader

“I think it is a great addition, it adds flair and excitement to an already exciting moment. It adds a special touch to a dramatic moment in the game.” – Richard G., Danvers

“Seeing it in person was fun. The park went crazy, and my daughter (7) loved it!” – A Boston.com reader

“It’s a good thing. It adds some ‘jazz’ to an old (but charming!) facility.” – Linda, Dorchester

“I was there for the Verdugo walk off home run vs the Blue Jays. It adds a level of over-the-top excitement and energy to a home run or a walk off. What’s not to like?” – Phil, JP