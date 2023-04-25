Readers Say Would you live in a penthouse with a glass-floor bedroom? Readers say ‘no way!’ Their reasons were different, but the verdict was overwhelmingly the same. Nick Fewings on Unsplash

When asked whether they’d want a bedroom with a glass floor, our readers overwhelmingly said, “No way.”

Located in Fort Point, this two-story penthouse offers two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. A floating glass floor separates the first level from the second level, allowing those in the primary bedroom to see directly below into the living area, and vice versa.

Whether the reasoning was aesthetic or practical, responses were overwhelmingly anti-glass floor. Of 67 responses to our survey, a whopping 48 voters opted out, while 13 said they’d like it. Six readers said they could be convinced.

“I can’t imagine a glass floor in a bedroom,” wrote Meg S. in Northbrook. “Could it crack and collapse? I would much prefer having a wood floor with cozy carpet on the floor.”

While many readers expressed concerns about privacy and looks, some respondents — like Bill B. — voted no for other reasons.

“It’s not practical and it could be dangerous due to a potential slip and fall,” Bill wrote. “Most people waking in the morning do not want to step on a cold surface, either.”

A handful of naysayers pointed out the contrast between luxury listings like this one and a lack of affordable housing in the city of Boston.

“What in the actual [email protected]&k is the point of building places like this when the majority of Bostonians are struggling to afford…housing?” wrote one anonymous reader.

Would you want a bedroom with a glass floor? Yes! 19% 13 No way. 72% 48 I could be convinced... 9% 6

“Who will be looking up from below?” asked Linda from Cambridge. “The loss of perspective would be dizzying.”

Another common grievance among readers is put most simply by Rich from North Truro: “Afraid of heights!”

However, there were some readers who enjoyed the qualities that the majority of respondents grieved.

“What a spectacular place. I want it,” said Timothy H. of Waterfront.

Others found the unique aesthetic choice “beautiful,” “spectacular,” and “cool.”

At the end of the day, most readers would prefer to fall asleep in a room with opaque flooring. One reader named Kathryn summed it up: “As we from Maine say, ‘T’aint natural.’”

Some responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.