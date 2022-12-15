Readers Say

Prepare for winter flurries with this snow removal service guide

Plus, tell us if you offer your own snow shoveling, plowing, or blowing services.

A worker with a landscape company shovels a deep drift in front of the Mill Wharf Cinemas on the Scituate Waterfront. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By Zipporah Osei

It wouldn’t be a New England winter without snow and with the snowflakes comes the necessary preparation.

Meteorologists are predicted that Massachusetts will get a normal amount of snow this year, and the first storm could hit much of the state very soon.

While you make sure you’re stocked on snow salt and switch out your snow tires, you’ll also want to get the contact information for a snow removal service. We asked Boston.com readers to share the shoveling, plowing, and snow blowing services they’ll be providing this winter and have put together a guide on who to call when you’re snowed in.

Each provider on this list is available all winter and we’ll be updating the guide with new names as we receive them.

NameService providedService area(s)Contact information
Patrick Gavin, PCG Landscape ManagementShovel
Snowblower
Snowplow		Boston[email protected]
Andrew BembenShovelSouth Boston413-320-3289
Mac KenneyShovelCambridgeport207-776-9036
Hayden LandscapeShovel
Snowblower
Snowplow		Wellesley[email protected]
Fellsway Property ManagementShovel
Snowblower		Somerville Medford Cambridge Winchester617-780-9748
Craig Van AllenShovel
Snowblower		Dorchester
Roxbury
Mattapan
Jamaica Plain
Quincy
Milton		617-697-6968
DNG Property MaintenanceShovel
Snowplow		Worcester
Shrewsbury		508-733-0449
Brick Hill Lawn and LandscapeShovel
Snowplow		Berkshire County413-441-1395
Paul EdwardsShovel
Snowblower		Allston
Brighton Brookline
Cambridge
Dedham
Dorchester
Hyde Park
Jamaica Plain Mattapan
Milton
Roslindale
Roxbury		857-285-8285

Are you available to help a neighbor in need this snow season? Do you have a local business offering snow shoveling, blowing, or plowing? Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected] to share the services you offer and we may feature your business in a future guide.

