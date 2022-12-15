Readers Say Prepare for winter flurries with this snow removal service guide Plus, tell us if you offer your own snow shoveling, plowing, or blowing services. A worker with a landscape company shovels a deep drift in front of the Mill Wharf Cinemas on the Scituate Waterfront. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

It wouldn’t be a New England winter without snow and with the snowflakes comes the necessary preparation.

Meteorologists are predicted that Massachusetts will get a normal amount of snow this year, and the first storm could hit much of the state very soon.

While you make sure you’re stocked on snow salt and switch out your snow tires, you’ll also want to get the contact information for a snow removal service. We asked Boston.com readers to share the shoveling, plowing, and snow blowing services they’ll be providing this winter and have put together a guide on who to call when you’re snowed in.

Each provider on this list is available all winter and we’ll be updating the guide with new names as we receive them.

Name Service provided Service area(s) Contact information Patrick Gavin, PCG Landscape Management Shovel

Snowblower

Snowplow Boston [email protected] Andrew Bemben Shovel South Boston 413-320-3289 Mac Kenney Shovel Cambridgeport 207-776-9036 Hayden Landscape Shovel

Snowblower

Snowplow Wellesley [email protected] Fellsway Property Management Shovel

Snowblower Somerville Medford Cambridge Winchester 617-780-9748 Craig Van Allen Shovel

Snowblower Dorchester

Roxbury

Mattapan

Jamaica Plain

Quincy

Milton 617-697-6968 DNG Property Maintenance Shovel

Snowplow Worcester

Shrewsbury 508-733-0449 Brick Hill Lawn and Landscape Shovel

Snowplow Berkshire County 413-441-1395 Paul Edwards Shovel

Snowblower Allston

Brighton Brookline

Cambridge

Dedham

Dorchester

Hyde Park

Jamaica Plain Mattapan

Milton

Roslindale

Roxbury 857-285-8285

Are you available to help a neighbor in need this snow season? Do you have a local business offering snow shoveling, blowing, or plowing? Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected] to share the services you offer and we may feature your business in a future guide.

