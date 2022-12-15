Prepare for winter flurries with this snow removal service guide

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
It wouldn’t be a New England winter without snow and with the snowflakes comes the necessary preparation.
Meteorologists are predicted that Massachusetts will get a normal amount of snow this year, and the first storm could hit much of the state very soon.
While you make sure you’re stocked on snow salt and switch out your snow tires, you’ll also want to get the contact information for a snow removal service. We asked Boston.com readers to share the shoveling, plowing, and snow blowing services they’ll be providing this winter and have put together a guide on who to call when you’re snowed in.
Each provider on this list is available all winter and we’ll be updating the guide with new names as we receive them.
|Name
|Service provided
|Service area(s)
|Contact information
|Patrick Gavin, PCG Landscape Management
|Shovel
Snowblower
Snowplow
|Boston
|[email protected]
|Andrew Bemben
|Shovel
|South Boston
|413-320-3289
|Mac Kenney
|Shovel
|Cambridgeport
|207-776-9036
|Hayden Landscape
|Shovel
Snowblower
Snowplow
|Wellesley
|[email protected]
|Fellsway Property Management
|Shovel
Snowblower
|Somerville Medford Cambridge Winchester
|617-780-9748
|Craig Van Allen
|Shovel
Snowblower
|Dorchester
Roxbury
Mattapan
Jamaica Plain
Quincy
Milton
|617-697-6968
|DNG Property Maintenance
|Shovel
Snowplow
|Worcester
Shrewsbury
|508-733-0449
|Brick Hill Lawn and Landscape
|Shovel
Snowplow
|Berkshire County
|413-441-1395
|Paul Edwards
|Shovel
Snowblower
|Allston
Brighton Brookline
Cambridge
Dedham
Dorchester
Hyde Park
Jamaica Plain Mattapan
Milton
Roslindale
Roxbury
|857-285-8285
Are you available to help a neighbor in need this snow season? Do you have a local business offering snow shoveling, blowing, or plowing? Fill out the survey below or email us at [email protected] to share the services you offer and we may feature your business in a future guide.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.