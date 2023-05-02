Readers Say Boston.com readers loved the Patriots taking Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 A majority of readers said they wanted the corner at that spot. Former Oregon Duck Christian Gonzalez, holds up a Patriots jersey at Gillette Stadium between Jonathan Kraft (left) and Robert Kraft (right). AP Photo/Paul Connors

After trading back three spots on draft night, the Patriots selected cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 in last week’s NFL Draft.

On Friday, Boston.com asked readers for their reactions and if they think Bill Belichick got the right guy with his first round pick.

The vast majority, 80 percent, of the 147 respondents said they liked the Patriots taking Gonzalez at No. 17. Just fifteen percent went with “no,” and five percent said they wanted to wait and see how he does with the team.

“He is the best, most talented player in the draft at that point. If you’re the Pats right now, you have to take talent above all else,” Mike C. of Boston wrote.

Dave M. of South Boston noted the importance of talented defensive backs when playing against AFC East quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. He said that, “Gonzalez gives them a tall, athletic cornerback to go against bigger receivers.”

“He is a lockdown corner. The tapes are sensational,” Alberta C. Asheville, North Carolina said.

“Size, speed, good hands, savvy,” Bob F. of Hanover, New Hampshire said. “Can cover the opponent’s prime receiver. C. Gonzalez fills a major need in the Patriots’ secondary.”

Greg L. of Brunswick said the pick “addresses a critical need with a great athlete — need that against today’s offenses with large, fast WRs & TEs.”

Did you like the Christian Gonzalez pick? Yes 80% 117 No 15% 22 I want to wait and see 5% 8 Did you want someone else? Yes 35% 49 No 65% 92

The second part of the poll focused on who else was available for the Patriots at No. 17 or their earlier slot, No. 14.

Readers were asked if they wanted Belichick to take a different player and were then asked which player they preferred over Gonzalez.

The majority of readers said they did not want a different player, but thirty five percent of the group had other thoughts.

For respondents who said they wanted someone different than Gonzalez, responses ranged from the best available player, to offensive line, to just “some wide receivers.”

When it came to individual players, readers named Zay Flowers, Quentin Johnston, and Broderick Jones multiple times. The most frequent pick by far was Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba who was named 10 times.

In terms of availability, the three receivers were all available at No. 17, and Jones was there at New England’s original No. 14 slot.