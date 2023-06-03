Readers Say Here are 12 beach reads to dive into this summer Bring a copy of one of these books when you go on vacation. Meridyth Duke, of Warwick, New York, reads a book while visiting Coast Guard Beach in Eastham. Globe Staff/Craig F. Walker

If you’re heading to the beach this summer, there are a few things you’ll want to bring with you: a comfortable chair, something to snack on, and a book that you just cannot put down. We asked readers about their favorite beach reads, and received a few replies.

Below, we’ve rounded up 12 books recommended by readers. From Elin Hilderbrand to Emily Henry, we heard about a variety of authors who have penned absorbing tales and become regular summer favorites. As reader Stephen G. from Sudbury said, he would turn to any Clive Cussler book for its “great heroes [and] intriguing adventure stories from around the world.” Scroll down to see our guide to beach reads you can enjoy when you head for the shore.

“A Hundred Summers” by Beatriz Williams

New York socialite Lily Dane returns to Rhode Island, where her family has summered for ages, to flee from heartbreak and find comfort in the seaside community. But an “emotional storm” ensues when Lily finds herself drawn into “a complicated web of renewed friendship and dangerous longing.”

Readers say: “‘A Hundred Summers’ is the ultimate story for summer because it starts on a Memorial Day in the 1930s and is largely set in a summer beach town in Rhode Island. It chronicles the past and present of a young woman as she and the town prepare for the biggest storm in 100 years. Captivating storytelling, with unique twists and turns, make this a great beach read!” —Maureen M., South Boston

In this memoir, Anne Gardner recounts walking the 500-mile Camino de Santiago through northern Spain. The pilgrimage with medieval origins serves as the backdrop for her personal and spiritual changes along the way.

Readers say: “Part adventure and part memoir, this book is a perfect choice for a summer beach read. It inspires the reader to both get outdoors and travel the world while simultaneously delving into the complex web of friendships, marriage, self-doubt, and much, much more. Think Cheryl Strayed meets Elizabeth Gilbert. First and foremost, the book recounts the challenges of attempting a long-distance journey but also of the emotional undercurrents such a journey reveals. It is a wonderful mix of poignant self-reflection and gritty (and funny) tales of physical/mental toughness.” —Beth O., Boston

“At Sea” by Emma Fedor

Brendan, the man Cara loves most, has a secret ability to breathe underwater as part of an experimental unit of the U.S. Special Forces. When Brendan and her son disappear, Cara begins to question her world. Five years later, she hears that two people have mysteriously been spotted by Nantucket Sound, setting her off on a quest to discover the truth and see if her child is still alive.

Readers say: “A new novel by a new author! It’s impossible to put down, a great read with intriguing characters that will keep you guessing until the very end.” —Sasha V., Medway

“Beach Read” by Emily Henry

Augustus Everett and January Andrews are two completely different authors. He composes literary fiction, while she pens popular romance stories. For the next three months, they’ll be living in neighboring beach houses. When they come up with a deal to switch places as writers, they just may find themselves falling in love.

Readers say: “I mean, it’s in the title, for crying out loud. But really, Emily Henry has this uncanny ability to rip out my heart, toss it around for funsies, and then shove it back in my chest. Afterward, I can’t wait for more. Her books are lovely, a little spicy, and meant for a weekend by the water (if you don’t finish it all in one sitting!).” —Carey A., Middleton

“Chances Are…” by Richard Russo

Three friends from college, now in their late 60s, come together one September at Martha’s Vineyard. Each has their secrets, and none of them has been able to shake the mystery of the disappearance of a woman they were all infatuated with. What unfolds is a stirring and suspenseful saga.

Readers say: “The setting of the story is Martha’s Vineyard. It’s a story about three college buds who, 45 years later, meet for a reunion on Martha’s Vineyard. Their lives are also intertwined with a female friend who affected them differently, both in college and throughout the years following. It’s a story of suspense, surprise and discovery — another great piece of writing by a superb New England writer, Richard Russo.” —Barry K., Littleton

“Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” by Anthony Bourdain

Chef Anthony Bourdain delivers a memoir about his time in the restaurant business, offering an inside look at what really goes on within high-end restaurant kitchens. Detailing secrets and sharing shocking but true tales about the industry, Bourdain offers a confessional account of the industry.

Readers say: “This book, while not only an incredible recollection of how Bourdain’s love for food and the restaurant industry started, serves as an oral history of Bourdain’s character — at least I think. From spending the summer in Provincetown as a teenager to eventually running the kitchen at the now renown Les Halles in New York, I find myself in awe of Bourdain each summer. Each time I read this book, there’s a story that I forgot, or something that was alluded to that I hadn’t noticed before. Perhaps the best part is that I read this book in Bourdain’s voice, a nice reminder of a man that left us with far too much, far too soon. This book has been my beach book for the last half a decade and will remain my beach book for many more to come.” —Dan, Roslindale

“Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane

Set during the 1970s, this gripping novel by Dennis Lehane follows Mary Pat Fennessy, a woman who has lived in South Boston’s housing projects her whole life. When her daughter Jules goes missing, she embarks on a desperate search. Vividly depicting systems of criminality and power, the book also examines racism during a time when the desegregation of public schools “exploded in violence.”

Readers say: “From ‘Mystic River’ to ‘Small Mercies,’ Lehane fully captures the natives.” —Carole B., grew up in Roslindale

The “Chief Inspector Gamache series” by Louise Penny

These character-driven mysteries focus on the life of Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, part of Québec’s provincial police force. In the novels, Armand investigates murders, often in the village of Three Pines. From “A World of Curiosities” to “Still Life,” you’ll enjoy delving into these stories that feature a modern-day Hercule Poirot.

Readers say: “This is an 18 book crime/mystery series that does not need to be read in order — although the series gets better as it develops. The books are well written and the complexity of the characters, the family relationships, and the weaving of all together keep you guessing. Once I finished a book I could not wait to start the next one. These books are a great way to read through summer!” —Annie B., Framingham

“The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand

Lizbet Keaton is getting over a bad breakup when she becomes the new general manager of the Hotel Nantucket. While the spot appears to be idyllic, it turns out that staff members have complex pasts — the ghost of a former chambermaid even haunts the place. “The Hotel Nantucket” is the queen of beach reads’ 28th novel.

Readers say: “Summer is not complete without an Elin Hilderbrand beach read. How can you resist a novel that takes place on the lovely, historic island of Nantucket? ‘The Hotel Nantucket’ fits that bill. With a cast of fascinating, intricate characters, this page turner with numerous twists and turns including a romance or two is hard to put down and does not disappoint. Every hotel guest, staff member, and the physical location have intricately woven secrets worthy of discovering before the summer is through. Enjoy the ride!” —Helen Z., Natick

“The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz

Professor Jacob Finch Bonner’s most arrogant student, Evan Parker, has a spectacular idea for the plot of a book. When Evan dies, Jacob steals the idea and begins to enjoy wealth and fame. But while Jacob struggles to hide the truth, he begins to wonder who the late student was and where this story really came from.

Readers say: “Well composed plot with surprising climax.” —Paolo, Newburyport

“The Last Mrs. Parrish” by Liv Constantine

Amber Patterson wants a new life, like that of Daphne Parrish — a socialite and philanthropist living in Bishops Harbor, Connecticut. So she comes up with a plan, integrating herself into the world of Daphne and her family. Full of dark secrets, the book follows Amber’s scheme and how it could fall apart, particularly when it comes to a skeleton from her past.

Readers say: “It’s the only [book] I never figured out the end [to] … until the end. It’s written in the voices of two different women. A beach read, naughty in bits, and keeps you up reading all night. I’ve read it THREE times.” —Terri B., Utah

“The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann

This nonfiction work recounts the true story of a shipwreck on a desert island in the 1700s. The survivors build a flimsy craft and eventually land in Brazil. But when their story is later contradicted by three other castaways, accusations of treachery and mutiny fly. The narrative is one of survival and human behavior.