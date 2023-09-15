Readers Say Here are 40 must-see concerts recommended by Boston.com readers They weren't happy we left these off our list. This fall, you should attend concerts by Rhiannon Giddens, Pitbull, Maisie Peters, and Lil Uzi Vert, say Boston.com readers. Courtesy Photo / Ebru Yildiz; Mindy Small/Getty Images; Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP; John Lamparski/Getty Images for Roc Nation

The music writers at Boston.com recently recommended 28 must-see concerts as we head into fall of 2023 — 15 at Greater Boston’s top venues and 13 at smaller spots — plus another 40 “also of note” shows, and a few stragglers ending the season at Gillette Stadium. But with a music scene as vibrant as Boston’s, that was still just a proverbial drop in the bucket.

Fortunately we have Boston.com readers, who have never been shy about letting us know who we left out. (Sometimes in very colorful language.) In a follow-up poll to the above-mentioned recommendations, readers gave us another 40 suggestions for shows you might want to check out this September, October, and November.

See below for the list of recommended shows, and under that you’ll find the strongly stated opinions shared by some of the readers who responded. (Some regarding shows that have already passed, unfortunately — sorry, The Offspring!) You can click on the links for more information — who knows, your new favorite artist may be waiting.

40 fall concerts recommended by Boston.com readers

Ali McGuirk performs during this year’s Boston Calling at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

Victoria De Angelis, left, and Thomas Raggi of Maneskin perform at the Glastonbury Festival in England, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

“John Craigie! How did he not make the list?! Go see him!” — Matt M., Groveland

Diego El Cigala: “This Spanish Romani Flamenco singer specializes in interpreting Cuban Son Boleros in that style, backed by a super-competent jazz ensemble that once featured the late ‘Bebo’ Valdés. Cognoscenti of Latin-American and Spanish music worship this living giant, who played in Lynn a year ago.” — Bernard G., Newton

“Center for the Arts in Natick — great venue. I’m just an avid fan. Been there for many shows over the years. Al Stewart, Jim Messina, Tom Rush, Livingston Taylor, Jon Pousette-Dart, Marshall Crenshaw.” — Richard D., Dover

Mike Doughty: “He is simply the coolest musician ever!” — Chris R., Cambridge

“What ever happened to JAZZ?????” — Susan, Winthrop

“Mr. Bungle … They may not have hit the heights of their peers but their music was instrumental in shaping the sound of some of the most popular arena acts going, such as Slipknot, Incubus, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.” — Jason, Lexington

The Hives: “They will blow the roof of that venue with their existing catalog plus the fabulous new songs. Already sold out show!” — Amanda, Stoneham

“Got tickets for Explosions in the Sky and Bell Witch … I also wanted to see Slowdive on 9/25 at the House of Blues, but these weeknight shows take a lot out of me! (Not to mention my wallet.)” — Mitch, Bellingham

“Our neighboring cities always get the good K-pop acts. Aespa will be at MGM Hall on 09/02. The last good show Boston got was ITZY, so I’m stoked!” — Soriya P., West Roxbury

“The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan — total throwback to my angsty teen years, haha!” — Moxie, Eastie

“Lil Uzi Vert on Halloween Night with the Pink Tape Tour. The fact that you had missed it is extremely worrying.” — E.R., Lawrence

“Maneskin at the TD Garden didn’t even make your list? Major oversight! Depeche Mode? As one of the best concerts to see this fall? Really? Have you seen them in the last eight years? Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.” — Joseph L., Chelsea