Readers Say Here’s how Boston.com readers think ‘Succession’ will end Plus, readers share who they think is the most loathsome character on the show. The 'Succession' series finale airs Sunday, May 28. Graeme Hunter/HBO

This weekend will be the last ‘Succession’ Sunday and it may be the show’s most anticipated episode of all because fans are dying to know: Who will be the CEO of Waystar Royco?

The final season of the HBO drama boasts the highest viewership in the show’s five-year run and lots of fan theories about how it will all come together in the end. Will one of the Roy siblings finally succeed their late father Logan Roy? Will the GoJo deal go through and put Matsson in charge? Or, will the job go to a dark horse candidate?

The final episode of ‘Succession’ airs on HBO Sunday, May 28 at 9 p.m.

Ahead of the series finale, we asked readers to tell us how they think the show will wrap up and who they think is the most loathsome character on ‘Succession.’ Shiv, the only daughter in the Roy family, got the most votes from our readers for the show’s worst character.

Shiv has spent most of the final season balancing a precarious allegiance with eccentric tech billionaire Lukas Matsson and heads into the finale seemingly poised to be Waystar’s American CEO. But it wouldn’t be the first time a Roy sibling has stumbled before reaching their ultimate ambition to take over the company.

Who is the most loathsome character on 'Succession'? Kendall Roy 10% 10 Roman Roy 17% 17 Lukas Matsson 8% 8 Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy 21% 22 Logan Roy 16% 16 Gerri Kellman 0% 0 Connor Roy 3% 3 Tom Wambsgans 16% 16 Frank Vernon 0% 0 Greg Hirsch 8% 8 Other 3% 3

Regardless of who they think will take the company in the end, most readers are hoping for the worst for the Roy clan.

“I hope the kids blow it and lose all their money,” said Erin from Salem. “They’re showing that they don’t have the business sense of their father by ignoring all advice and acting emotionally.”

See who readers think will become the CEO and their other predictions for the series finale below.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Kendall Roy

“Kendall goes scorched Earth and severs all relationships with his friends and family to take control of Waystar. He forces Roman out as co-CEO, leverages Mencken to kill the Gojo deal, and punishes Shiv for her alliance with Matsson. He’s left alone at the top, lonelier than ever, and working to convince himself that this is what Logan would have done.” — Matt G., Westwood

Shiv Roy

“I think Shiv will end up on top. Kendall just doesn’t have what his dad does. He aspires to, but in truth, what Logan had as an entrepreneur, industrialist, and capitalist tends to skip a generation. And I think Shiv, as the only daughter, will end up in charge — even if as a puppet for Matsson.” — Bram S., Brookline

Tom Wambsgans

“Tom will be named CEO. He will finally have his ‘F YOU’ moment and it will be the most satisfying ending in TV history!” — John W., Maynard

“Matsson names Tom CEO due to his hard work and lack of sleep. Matsson himself said he doesn’t trust anyone who sleeps well.” — Justin, Allston

Greg Hirsch

“My husband swears that the big plot twist will be that Greg shows he’s not so dumb after all and takes over as CEO and will take over GoJo, pushing everyone out.” — Jen, Braintree

“A lot of people are saying that Greg will become CEO. I initially thought that was crazy, but there are enough breadcrumbs that I’m starting to believe it. That ending would also likely leave the Roy siblings devastated, so that’s another reason to believe the show will end with Greg on top.” — Danny A., Franklin

“Greg will somehow win everything. Outwardly seems dumb as a bag of dirt, but he’s still there, still part of things going down. In episode one of the first season he was baked and puking in a theme park mascot uniform, now he’s present for every significant development at Waystar Royco. He may not wind up CEO/owner/whatever, but the dude has proven himself to be the cockroach of the show (i.e. cannot be destroyed).” — Christian W., Winter Hill

The Disgusting Brothers take over together

“Tom or Greg will end up running Waystar Royco leaving Kendall, Roman, and Siobhan with only their billions to comfort them. Since Logan’s death, they have confirmed that they are not ‘serious people.’” If they had stuck together, they could have won, but they just never learned how to get along without stabbing each other in the back.” — Patty, Dover, N.H.

“I think cousin Greg will be at the helm with Tom as his trusty right-hand man. What we viewers aren’t realizing is the family we are about to see take over is the Disgusting Brothers. What a ride!” — Jason, Lexington

“The fractiousness of the Roy siblings allows Stewy and Sandy to align with Matsson, who, in order to keep some semblance of the family in the business, names Greg CEO and Tom as his number two (or vice versa).” — Mark M., Congers, N.Y.

“Tom and Greg scheme to come out on top as Tom is the only stable CEO-worthy guy. He’s really the most like Logan of anyone, always willing to do what it takes.” — Rob K.

The Roys are pushed out of Waystar

“I hope the whole family explodes in miserable failure, but I think the whole point of the series is that the very rich can mess up endlessly and still come out on top. Kendall as CEO is too predictable, Roman needs a serious stay at McLean, and Shiv, it would be nice to see the woman come out on top, but she is not a good person. The foreshadowing has been a little bit that she’s been forced to be this way because of her family, just to survive. And when all the votes are counted Mencken loses.” — Jane, Woburn

“The ultimate ‘Succession’ irony will be that none of the Roys ascend to the throne. Matsson will want a weak U.S. CEO and so will install Tom. Kendall will take his money and waste it starting some B.S. New-Agey company. Roman will continue his masochistic chase of whoever hates him. Shiv will have her child, enlist some of the smart women she knows (Karolina, Ebba), and start her own wildly successful e-commerce brand.” — Lisa, Chelmsford

“The Board makes some strategic moves to wrestle the power away from the Roy siblings. They continue to be the useless, despicable individuals that they are.” — Alison H., Malden

Other finale predictions

“Kendall Roy will die in a body of water. His secret about the waiter will be revealed.” — Nathan S., Holland

“I think that everyone expects Kendall to be like Logan but instead of that, he will show that he is essentially a good person and it will appear in an expected way.” — Carmen C., Rio de Janeiro/ Brazil

“I honestly just want Roman to be okay. I don’t think Matsson will come out on top and I think Mencken will still be President at the end. Shiv and Tom will be trying to make it work and Kendall will end up with some power and all his remaining morals gone. Also, Tom has to get some power for his trouble. Matsson seemed to respect him for not showing up at the funeral. Greg, I couldn’t care less.” — T, Huntington, N.Y.

“I think Shiv and Ken will fight viciously to the end, to the point where neither will end up as successor. Roman is broken and will walk away. I think Rome might help Gerri possibly get the title. I think Tom is a wild card too. I do not think Greg will be it. I think something is going to happen to him to knock him down a peg or two in the midst of the Roy war but I’m not sure what. I can’t see any Roy or Tom becoming successor as a satisfying ending to this show.” — Jen C., Culver City

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion