Readers Say Here’s what readers had to say about an official state ice cream Readers were divided over which flavor should receive the honor of representing the Bay State. Some of the flavors for selection at the original Toscanini's ice cream shop in Central Square. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

New Englanders have always loved ice cream, with brands such as Brigham’s and Friendly’s being regional favorites. Massachusetts in particular, however, may love the dessert enough to name cookies and cream as the official state flavor.

NBC Boston reported last week that two lawmakers had filed a petition, now a House bill, in January to deem cookies and cream as the official ice cream of Massachusetts. The proposed flavor has many potential origins, one of them being Herrell’s Ice Cream in Somerville, according to NBC Boston.

A hearing was scheduled for last Tuesday with the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight, however it did not take place according to the committee’s meeting records.

We asked readers what they think should be the official ice cream of Massachusetts, and they were heavily divided over which flavor should receive the honor. Of the 132 readers who responded, 42% voted for “Other,” followed by coffee with 28% of the vote. Cookies and cream, the bill’s current nominee, received 10% of the vote.

What should be the official ice cream of Massachusetts? Cookies and cream 10% 13 Coffee 28% 37 Mint chocolate chip 11% 14 Vanilla 4% 5 Chocolate 5% 7 Other 42% 56

Many of the readers who responded with an “Other” answer offered several New England-related flavors, such as chocolate chip cookie dough in honor of the chocolate chip cookie, which came to be at the Toll House Inn in Whitman in the 1930s.

"Ruth Whitman invented the Toll House chocolate chip cookie in Whitman, Mass. so why not honor this heritage in the choice of ice cream flavor?" said reader Kathryn S. from Acton.

Other write-in respondents suggested the flavor “Ritzy AF” from Holy Cow Ice Cream, which won last year’s National Ice Cream Association’s “Flavor of the Year” award last year.

"Holy Cow won the National Ice Cream Association's best flavor of the year," said reader Bill G. from Lynnfield. "And it really is the best ice cream flavor you'll ever have. This award-winner deserves the honor!"

Read below to see what readers had to say about which flavor of the frozen dessert should represent the Bay State.

Some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

‘Other’

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

“Ruth Whitman invented the Toll House chocolate chip cookie in Whitman, Mass. so why not honor this heritage in the choice of ice cream flavor?” — Kathryn S., Acton

“Chocolate chip (Toll House) cookies were invented in Massachusetts!” — Karen T., Marlborough

“The Toll House restaurant in Whitman was the originator of the Toll House cookie aka the chocolate chip cookie.” — Ed, Tampa, Fl.

Ritzy AF

“Holy Cow won the National Ice Cream Association’s best flavor of the year. And it really is the best ice cream flavor you’ll ever have. This award-winner deserves the honor!” — Bill G., Lynnfield

“Ritzy AF is hands down the greatest ice cream to ever grace this earth. Winner of the North American Ice Cream Association’s best flavor in the country award, this delectable treat has taken Northshore Massachusetts by storm.” — Rod, Gloucester

Rocky Road

“First of all it tastes great. Secondly, it reflects the condition of Mass. roads and bridges.” — H.J. M., Weymouth

“Need to include an homage to marshmallow fluff from Somerville and Lynn. Nuts — no explanation needed. And Rocky Road as the state is back to building a new rotary in my town.” — Beverly B., Rehoboth

‘Coffee’

“Favorite flavor … great also with chocolate chips in it or Reese’s peanut butter cups.” — Terri M., South Weymouth

“Bostonians need the caffeine!” — Ginny, Hyde Park

“I do not care for coffee ice cream, that said, Mass. is the home of the one and only Dunkin’, as well as innumerable other favorites like Mary Lou’s, not to mention the ‘masses’ of faithful coffee devotees who take their brews seriously. Coffee ice cream should be Massachusetts’ official ice cream.” — Cheryl W., Southboro

‘Cookies and Cream’

“Obviously: it was invented by Steve Herrell at his famous Somerville ice cream parlor in the 1970s. Happily, I live in striking distance of Herrell’s, his later parlor in Northampton!” — Bob T., Northampton

“I remember trying cookies and cream for the first time back in the 80s at either Herrell’s or JP Licks, it was the age of the mix-ins and you could get extra cookies mixed in if so desired.” — K. K. Scott, Scotland (formerly Allston/Brighton)

“The idea of cookies and cream ice cream is believed to be born here at Herrell’s in Somerville. Oreo cookie [ice] cream was and still is widely distributed in grocery stores in Massachusetts. A cookie and cream (milk) combination is as good with another Massachusetts staple marshmallow fluff and peanut butter sandwich.” — Bobby D., Winthrop

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.