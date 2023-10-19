Readers Say Here’s where to eat and drink around Harvard Square A guide to popular restaurants and unique bars you can visit in the Cambridge neighborhood. Grass lights hang over the bar at Wusong Road. Globe Staff/Suzanne Kreiter

In Harvard Square, you will find a neighborhood bustling with students, neighbors, and first-time visitors. But the area is also home to a number of restaurants and bars, whether you’re looking for a burger with fries or a cocktail to sip on with brunch.

To help you navigate a host of enjoyable options, we’ve put together a guide to some of the most popular eateries and bars in the Cambridge neighborhood. Between browsing for books at the local shops or attending the Head of the Charles Regatta, you’re sure to find a new favorite spot.

Where to eat

Beneath the Brattle Theater, you’ll find this hip, subterranean New American restaurant that’s perfect for a night out. While you’re browsing the menu, think of ordering the basil pasta served with carrot bolognese, the Secret Burger on a housemade roll, or the Ora King salmon served with ratatouille. Don’t miss out on dessert—the smoked chocolate bread pudding is a winner in our book.

40 Brattle St., Cambridge

This izakaya opened last year, and since then, it’s become a neighborhood fixture. Bosso Ramen Tavern serves sushi, sake, and ramen, made with a homemade broth. For those who don’t eat meat, the vegan ramen includes soy meat, cashews, walnuts, and red chili oil. After a flavorful entree, cleanse your palate with the black sesame ice cream. A new Back Bay location is slated to open January 2024.

24 Holyoke St., Cambridge

A casual spot on Brattle Street, Felipe’s is the place to go when you need a Mexican food fix. Order the Baja-style tacos, made with a choice of lightly breaded shrimp or fish, or enjoy nachos made with extra melted cheese, refried beans, and more. Reader Elaine S. from Belmont said, “A lot has changed in Harvard Square. Felipe’s is still a great and affordable social space with a limited but authentic selection of Mexican food… Best margaritas in Camberville.”

21 Brattle St., Cambridge

Inside the Charles Hotel, you may stumble upon Henrietta’s Table, a homey farm-to-table spot that sources produce from local purveyors and serves up classic New England cuisine. If you’re sitting down to brunch, you may want to order the salmon burger, served with spicy tartar sauce and mixed greens. For supper, you can dig into a Yankee pot roast, served with crispy shallots and gravy. Stop by, if you’d like to enjoy a great meal.

1 Bennett St., Cambridge

Students love this joint, where you can build your own burger or choose from one of their creatively named options, like the Joe Biden or the T-Swift. Reader Gene D. from Waltham called the spot “a local landmark,” adding that “the service is always friendly and fast, the campus ambiance is strong, and most importantly, the food is tasty! I’ve been dining there for years, and Mr. Bartley’s burgers are the best in the Boston area!”

1246 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

For quality Venezuelan dining, visit Orinoco Kitchen. Try one of their many arepa options or the empanadas, which can be ordered with fillings like shredded beef or forest mushrooms, piquillo peppers, and cheese. The restaurant also serves a marinated chicken adobo that you can choose to eat with malanga gnocchi. The molten chocolate cake, made with pure dark chocolate, is a decadent finish. Orinoco also has locations in the South End and in Brookline Village.

56 John F. Kennedy St., Cambridge

Craving a slice of pizza? Head over to Source, which features “rustic yet refined food.” Neapolitan pies are cooked in a wood-fired oven, and you can choose from a variety of flavors: the classic margherita, the Tuscan kale, pepperoni, New York style, and more. You’ll also find pasta dishes on their menu, from the bucatini in a carbonara sauce to tagliatelli with bolognese sauce. Cocktails, wine, and beer round out their offerings.

27 Church St, Cambridge

If you’re looking to dine on seafood from New England and beyond, visit The Hourly Oyster House on Dunster Street. Order a seafood tower for your party, or fill up on blackened swordfish tacos, lobster rolls, or crusted halibut. Reader Mayor from Watertown said they have a great vibe and offer the best oysters in Boston. “It was better before COVID, but when we want oysters and can’t drive to the South Shore, we always come here,” she said.

15 Dunster St., Cambridge

Where to drink

Get a drink at Grafton Street, an Irish gastropub that is both contemporary and inviting. You’ll discover draft beers here, such as the Oxbow Brewing Company Punch Brook and the Remnant Brewing Fest Lager, as well as ciders and spirits. To celebrate the fall, try a cocktail like the Shave & a Haircut, composed of Bumbu rum, pumpkin puree, fresh lime, ginger beer, and shaved nutmeg.

59 John F. Kennedy St., Cambridge

Students frequent Grendel’s, a neighborhood tavern with beer on draft, sangria by the pitcher, and a range of cocktails. The spot offers “horoscope drinks,” a rotating selection of beverages based on the astrological charts, and now is Libra season, the time for silver rum, pineapple juice, triple sec, and more. Grendel’s also hosts live events, from music, to storytelling and poetry. Having been in the Square for over 50 years, they’re a classic haunt.

89 Winthrop St., Cambridge

Noir Bar is a chic late-night lounge inside the Charles Hotel. Look out for craft cocktails like the Fleur de Lys, made with vodka, lime, herbes de Provence, and pear. Try the Monte Carlo Flip, which incorporates Italian amaro Averna, Amaro Sibilla, super cacao, and a whole egg. If you’re still wishing you had a bite to accompany your drink, request a flatbread, painted burrata, or a croque-monsieur. Noir promises to be an enjoyable night out with friends.

1 Bennett St., Cambridge

A lively and comfortable spot, Russell House Tavern is a great place to sip drinks after work, boasting an extensive beer, wine, and cocktail list. You may be drawn in by the dirty chai martini, which combines chai vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew concentrate, and Irish cream, or the mango chili daiquiri. To go with your beverages, order the local oysters, crab cakes, or the roasted Atlantic cod.

14 John F. Kennedy St., Cambridge

Hidden away in “the outskirts of Harvard Square,” Wusong Road marries Asian American cuisine and tropical Tiki escapism. Drinks include the Scorpion Bowl, made with brandy, almond Orgeat, rum, gin, grenadine, and fresh orange and lime juices, as well as the Jungle Bird, which mixes together two kinds of rum, Campari, pineapple juice, and lime juice. You’ll find some bites on the menu here too, such as coconut glazed spareribs and Aloha sliders.

112 Mt Auburn St., Cambridge