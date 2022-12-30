Readers Say Here’s where to eat, drink, and stay warm in the Fenway Cozy up at one of these spots during the Winter Classic. The Fenway's Hojoko, an izakaya in The Verb Hotel, serves up food and drink in a hip setting. Globe Staff/Dina Rudick

Ice hockey fans will be enjoying an exciting treat in the new year: the National Hockey League’s Winter Classic is at Fenway Park. The game, taking place on Jan. 2, will be a showdown between the Bruins and the Penguins, and sports lovers from near and far will be flocking to the reconfigured stadium to experience it.

If you’re one of them, you may be thinking about where in the neighborhood you can go to eat, drink, or just stay warm.

“The restaurant scene [has] got its eclectic feel to it,” said Ric Burnett, general manager of Japanese tavern Hojoko. “[It has] a transportive atmosphere. Each place, they’re very intentional in the way that they do the layout. You get this complete transportation, wherever you’re going.”

We asked readers about their favorite restaurants and bars to visit, and 24 people, including social media users, told us about 11 different spots. The most popular was Hojoko, which took 21% of the vote. Below, you can find a list of every place in the Fenway that readers recommended, along with a map, charting each location.

If you’re looking for a cold draft beer, head over to this sports bar underneath Fenway Park’s bleachers in centerfield. Bleacher Bar also has a small selection of cocktails and bites like the buffalo chicken sliders, chili cheese fries, and burgers. Reader Rob. H from the Fenway said it’s his “favorite spot to grab a beer before or after an event at Fenway Park or the neighborhood music venues.” (82A Lansdowne St., Boston)

When you’re craving a quesadilla, think of visiting El Pelón. On the menu, you’ll find Mexican classics like a grilled steak and cheese taco, enchiladas, torta sandwiches, and sides of chips with guacamole. The taqueria also has a long list of burrito options, from the vegetarian to the lightly fried Atlantic cod. (92 Peterborough St., Boston)

In The Verb Hotel, you’ll discover Hojoko, a “rock ‘n roll tavern” that pays tribute to “the pulse” of Japanese nightlife, according to their website. You’ll enjoy dishes like salmon sashimi, Funky Chicken Ramen, and the Hojoko Wagyu cheeseburger here, along with cups of sake, punch bowls, and Japanese whiskey. An Instagram user told us the spot is “great with a crowd of friends or a date.” Hojoko has a heated outdoor back patio and a covered porch with heaters. (1271 Boylston St., Boston)

This stylish wine bar is dedicated to bringing guests small-production, natural, and female-produced beverages, according to their website. You’ll also find plates of chicken liver mousse, lamb brochettes, and crispy Brussels sprouts, as part of their dinner menu, while lunch offers a slightly smaller selection. An Instagram user told us, “nathálie is cozy.” (186 Brookline Ave., Boston)

Vegan bar food is the concept at this Fenway spot, which opened this past July, joining a Kendall Square location. While the PlantPub near Fenway Park is temporarily closed, they will begin welcoming guests again on Opening Day in the spring. Grab a beer, and enjoy a burger, pizzas, and other bites that contain absolutely no meat or animal product. (61 Brookline Ave., Boston)

Tiffani Faison’s Sweet Cheeks Q doles out buttermilk fried chicken tenders, BBQ chopped prime brisket, and Texas nachos, exuding relaxed Southern charm. You can enjoy a cocktail like the Dollywood, featuring vodka, limoncello, elderflower, lemon, and prosecco, or order your drink off the bourbon menu. An Instagram user said Sweet Cheeks Q is great for “the best comfort food.” (1381 Boylston St., Boston)

Another creation from Faison, the Fenway’s Tenderoni’s opened in November, joining a smaller spot in High Street Place. Indulge in Italian-American dishes, like the pizzas decked out in fun toppings, pastas made in house, salads, and sundaes. The eclectic eatery also serves drinks, from beer, to bubbly, to espresso martinis. (1363 Boylston St., Boston)

This American bar and grill is the place to go for burgers, sandwiches, and cocktails. One Instagram user called Thornton’s their haunt during a snowstorm or blizzard, while Brian R. from Andover said, “Wings, beer, great atmosphere! The waitstaff is always top notch. The owner, Marty, is a great guy. Super generous!” The restaurant will be reopening on Jan. 1. (100 Peterborough St., Boston)

This food hall opened in 2019 and has gained recognition for its variety of restaurants and bars. Grab a lobster roll at Cusser’s Roast Beef & Seafood, or dine on Eastern Mediterranean cuisine at anoush’ella. And if you’re in need of a drink while you’re warming up at the communal tables, the Time Out Market Bar serves unique cocktails, “food-friendly wines,” and local beers, according to their website. Time Out Market has an outdoor patio with heating. (Landmark Center, 401 Park Drive, Boston)

Known for its wood-fired pizzas and cold beers, Woody’s is worth a visit when you’re in need of a bite to eat in a neighborhood hangout. Their pies come in flavors like Jamaican jerk, Greek, and white clam, while you can also enjoy dishes like steak tips and fish and chips. Mike F. from the Fenway said of Woody’s: “Pizza, friendly staff, and where the locals hang out.” (58 Hemenway St., Boston)

Head to Yard House to experience “globally inspired flavors” brought to American dishes, according to their website. You can enjoy eats like the Baja shrimp tacos here, as well as Korean ribeye, Maui pineapple chicken, and fontina vodka penne. Sip on a dragon fruit cosmo, a classic mojito, or a dirty Ketel martini. (126 Brookline Ave., Boston)