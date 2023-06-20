Readers Say Here’s why readers are glad the U.S. honors Juneteenth "The holiday should have been made official decades ago."

On Monday, the nation celebrated Juneteenth with block parties celebrating Black American communities, historical museum exhibits on Black history, memorial services for enslaved people, and more. While many are divided on the newest federal holiday, Boston.com readers say the commemoration is a step in the right direction for the country.

Juneteenth celebrates the day when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863. While the holiday has been celebrated for generations in Texas and in Black communities across the nation, it was officially recognized as a Massachusetts holiday in 2020 and a federal holiday in June 2021.

When President Joe Biden signed Juneteenth into law, he said the new federal holiday would mean “all Americans can feel the power of this day, and learn from our history.” But according to a new University of Massachusetts Amherst and WCVB Poll, some Americans believe the date should have never been made a federal holiday.

The poll, which surveyed 1,133 people between May 31 and June 8, found that 42% of respondents said they strongly or somewhat support Juneteenth being marked a federal holiday, but support fell along political and racial lines. Sixty-nine percent of Democrats showed support for the holiday, compared to 13% of Republicans, and 32% of Independents. Most, 68%, of Black respondents supported Juneteenth and only 38% of white respondents agreed.

We asked Boston.com readers how they feel about Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday and 52% of the 404 readers polled said they support the addition. A larger percentage, 69%, said that the holiday should be taught in schools.

“Juneteenth commemorates a significant step forward in terms of social progress in the United States. Racism and inequity are still ubiquitous, yet it reminds us that progress is possible if we make fighting racism and inequality a top priority. Otherwise, we fail to live up to the principles and values that the United States was purportedly founded upon. Therefore, one cannot, in good faith, celebrate Independence Day without also celebrating Juneteenth,” said Ben C. from Ward Hill.

Do you agree with Juneteenth being a federal holiday? Yes 52% 211 No 46% 186 Other 2% 8 Do you agree Juneteenth and its significance should be taught in schools? Yes 69% 280 No 28% 115 Other 2% 10

In Boston, Juneteenth was a cause for celebration of joy and resilience. Among the citywide commemorations were block parties, a festival hosted by King Boston, and a parade.

Below you’ll find a sampling of responses from readers sharing their thoughts on the holiday and whether it should or shouldn’t be recognized.

Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Should Juneteenth be a federal holiday?

Yes

“It is an important date and event in the history of the nation, whose people would be well served to recognize the diverse celebrations of our citizens.” — M.P., New Boston, N.H., independent

“Freedom for enslaved and oppressed peoples ought to be celebrated and respected by Americans.” — Thom, Rockland, Democrat

“The holiday should have been made official decades ago. That most Americans are just now learning how long it took for slavery actually to end in the U.S. is embarrassing.” — Mike, Lincoln, independent

“While the 4th of July represents Independence Day for some, it is of hollow significance to those who were still enslaved. Celebrating that crucial day of personal independence in regard to Black Americans and the ending of slavery in the U.S. should be commemorated. I can’t fathom why anyone would argue against that.” — Travis R., Milton, Democrat

“I’m a Republican who believes that all men and women are born equal and affirm that their Creator endows each of us with unalienable divine rights delivered by a birthright of liberty and justice. Juneteenth is a new form of declaration, a declaration of the highest order, in the spirit of the founding fathers, that all people are indeed sons and daughters of liberty.” — John O., North Attleboro, Republican

No

“I don’t think it is that significant in the scheme of things. Blacks represent 11-12% of the United States population. I just don’t think that warrants a month and two federal holidays.” — Robert B., North Shore, independent

“The date of the passage of the 13th Amendment would serve better as a federal holiday. This event (June 19) was one of many announcements of freedom by Union Commanders.” — Chuck L., Whitefield, N.H., independent

“June 19 should be designated as a county or state holiday only in Texas. What happened in Texas on that date is akin to the celebration of Bunker Hill Day in Suffolk County in Massachusetts. Bunker Hill Day is a local holiday, and its celebration need not be codified as a federal holiday.” — Daniel, Charlestown, independent

Should Juneteenth be taught in schools?

Yes

“The benefits of teaching the history of all cultures and ethnicities are important to the positive investment in the future of our nation.” — Tony H., Norwood, independent

“The outcome(s) of the Civil War progressively improved our nation. More education on American history and the domestic and international pressures that drove our country into a civil war should be emphasized. History can, and often does, repeat itself. Especially if many people are not aware of what has occurred before.” — David K., Westborough, Republican

“History is history, regardless of how it portrays anyone. It is essential for everyone to know and understand all aspects of history. Good and bad.” — Marco D., Stoneham, Democrat

“Education plays a crucial role in combating racism and promoting racial understanding. Teaching Juneteenth helps students recognize the systemic injustices and inequalities that African Americans faced during slavery and beyond. It encourages empathy, challenges stereotypes, and promotes a more inclusive and equitable society.” — Todd, South Boston, independent

“Nobody can deny that there is an ever-increasing polarization in America about the issue of race. The United States fought by far its costliest war because of slavery. That fact is usually forgotten in today’s verbal melees and commentaries. To consider Juneteenth adds detail to the whole story of the Civil War, and it provides an important transition to the Reconstruction period which is left out when we are told, simply, that Lincoln emancipated the slaves on Jan. 1, 1863. Slavery has been called the ‘original sin’ of the United States. Something of that gravity should be studied every bit as much as the Exodus from Egypt, the Holocaust, and many other well-remembered human tragedies and victories. Hence, Juneteenth ought to receive some focus in schools, in public squares, and in backyards even if it brings controversy. For slavery not to be controversial even today is to let our memory of it die, dooming us to repeat it.” — Ed T., Worcester, conservative independent

No

“There are currently more pressing subjects missing from the classroom.” — Chris, Palmer, independent

“We continue to focus on what divides us, not unites us. We are an imperfect nation, but we recognize our errant ways and strive to correct them and do better. Focus on that.” — Richard C., Southie, Democrat

“No need to give government employees an extra day off. Students need to concentrate on math, science, English, etc.” — Anonymous, Canton, independent

Boston.com occasionally interacts with readers by conducting informal polls and surveys. These results should be read as an unscientific gauge of readers’ opinion.